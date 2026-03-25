TOHO Teams With Haas Formula 1 Team To Reveal Epic GODZILLA-Themed Livery Ahead Of Japanese Grand Prix

TOHO Teams With Haas Formula 1 Team To Reveal Epic GODZILLA-Themed Livery Ahead Of Japanese Grand Prix

In one of the most unique collaborations in recent memory, TOHO has announced a partnership with the TGR Haas Formula 1 Team to bring Godzilla to the Japanese and United States Grand Prix races.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2026 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla
Source: FullThrottleHQ.com

As we first reported on FullThrottleHQ.com, the TGR Haas Formula 1 Team recently announced a groundbreaking season-long collaboration with TOHO CO., LTD., the iconic Japanese entertainment studio that's home to Godzilla.

Marking the first-ever collaboration with an entertainment IP in the history of TGR Haas F1 Team, the unprecedented partnership will see the King of the Monsters enter the world of Formula 1 in, as a press release puts it, "a high-powered fusion of cinematic history and cutting-edge motorsport performance."

The partnership makes its official global debut at the Japanese Grand Prix on March 27 - 29, and the unveiling of a special edition car livery for the race took place today in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya.

It's said that, throughout the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the partnership will "deliver integrated branding, digital content, limited-edition merchandise, and race-weekend activations designed to engage fans across motorsport and pop culture communities worldwide."

Following its launch in Tokyo, the collaboration will also take centre stage at the United States Grand Prix on October 23 - 25, bringing Godzilla's presence to U.S. fans by celebrating the global reach of both Formula 1 and TOHO's iconic franchise. That also coincides with the domestic release of Godzilla Minus Zero in theaters on November 6.

ALSO READ: Haas Driver Esteban Ocon Helps
Sony Launch First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

"This is truly an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our brand to new audiences, and it’s a first for both TGR Haas F1 Team and TOHO," Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team, said. "It’s an honour to bring a global icon such as Godzilla to this sport and activate across an important year for the franchise."

"We want our fanbases to combine and celebrate with us, as there will be lots to engage with this season."

Keiji Ota, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Godzilla Officer, TOHO CO., LTD added, "We are honored to announce this partnership between TGR Haas F1 Team—a team that continues to push the limits of performance on the global stage of Formula 1—and Godzilla, a cultural icon that has continued to evolve for more than 70 years since first emerging from Japan."

"Godzilla has come to represent indomitable power and resilience, a spirit that deeply resonates with the TGR Haas F1 Team’s determination to constantly break through barriers. Through this collaboration, get ready for Godzilla to rampage on the world’s fastest stage! We promise to bring an unprecedented experience that will excite fans of both Godzilla and the TGR Haas F1 Team all around the world."

This isn't the first time a major franchise has made its presence felt in Formula 1, as Star Wars, Superman, and James Bond have all been represented in the past. Putting the spotlight on Godzilla in Japan, though? Something tells us Haas will be hugely popular this weekend.

You can take a closer look at Haas's Godzilla-themed car livery below. And, with the Japanese Grand Prix taking place this weekend, be sure to keep your eyes on FullThrottleHQ.com for all the latest news and updates.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
THE HORROR OF GODZILLA Comic Book Will Make The King Of The Monsters More Terrifying Than Ever
Related:

THE HORROR OF GODZILLA Comic Book Will Make The King Of The Monsters More Terrifying Than Ever
GODZILLA: MINUS ZERO Plot Leak Possibly Reveals Big Returns And Potential Spoilers
Recommended For You:

GODZILLA: MINUS ZERO Plot Leak Possibly Reveals Big Returns And Potential Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder