TOHO Teams With Haas Formula 1 Team To Reveal Epic GODZILLA-Themed Livery Ahead Of Japanese Grand Prix

As we first reported on FullThrottleHQ.com, the TGR Haas Formula 1 Team recently announced a groundbreaking season-long collaboration with TOHO CO., LTD., the iconic Japanese entertainment studio that's home to Godzilla.

Marking the first-ever collaboration with an entertainment IP in the history of TGR Haas F1 Team, the unprecedented partnership will see the King of the Monsters enter the world of Formula 1 in, as a press release puts it, "a high-powered fusion of cinematic history and cutting-edge motorsport performance."

The partnership makes its official global debut at the Japanese Grand Prix on March 27 - 29, and the unveiling of a special edition car livery for the race took place today in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya.

It's said that, throughout the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the partnership will "deliver integrated branding, digital content, limited-edition merchandise, and race-weekend activations designed to engage fans across motorsport and pop culture communities worldwide."

Following its launch in Tokyo, the collaboration will also take centre stage at the United States Grand Prix on October 23 - 25, bringing Godzilla's presence to U.S. fans by celebrating the global reach of both Formula 1 and TOHO's iconic franchise. That also coincides with the domestic release of Godzilla Minus Zero in theaters on November 6.

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"This is truly an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our brand to new audiences, and it’s a first for both TGR Haas F1 Team and TOHO," Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team, said. "It’s an honour to bring a global icon such as Godzilla to this sport and activate across an important year for the franchise."

"We want our fanbases to combine and celebrate with us, as there will be lots to engage with this season."

Keiji Ota, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Godzilla Officer, TOHO CO., LTD added, "We are honored to announce this partnership between TGR Haas F1 Team—a team that continues to push the limits of performance on the global stage of Formula 1—and Godzilla, a cultural icon that has continued to evolve for more than 70 years since first emerging from Japan."

"Godzilla has come to represent indomitable power and resilience, a spirit that deeply resonates with the TGR Haas F1 Team’s determination to constantly break through barriers. Through this collaboration, get ready for Godzilla to rampage on the world’s fastest stage! We promise to bring an unprecedented experience that will excite fans of both Godzilla and the TGR Haas F1 Team all around the world."

This isn't the first time a major franchise has made its presence felt in Formula 1, as Star Wars, Superman, and James Bond have all been represented in the past. Putting the spotlight on Godzilla in Japan, though? Something tells us Haas will be hugely popular this weekend.

You can take a closer look at Haas's Godzilla-themed car livery below. And, with the Japanese Grand Prix taking place this weekend, be sure to keep your eyes on FullThrottleHQ.com for all the latest news and updates.