Godzilla Minus Zero Footage Description From CinemaCon Unleashes The Kaiju On New York

Godzilla Minus One has been widely hailed as one of the iconic Kaiju's best movies. Many Kaiju fans also considered it a huge improvement over Legendary's MonsterVerse blockbusters, despite it being made with a fraction of their respective budgets.

With glowing reviews and a $116 million haul at the worldwide box office on a reported $10 million to $15 million budget, it understandably took no time at all for Toho to greenlight a sequel. Titled Godzilla Minus Zero, the movie has largely remained shrouded in secrecy.

What we do know is that filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki will be back at the helm, alongside the VFX team who deservedly won the "Best Visual Effects" Oscar in 2024. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the director brought the movie to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showing attendees a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel.

That highlighted the elaborate sets and props created for the film, including bomber jets, decimated cities and a mini Godzilla model. From there, a trailer debuted that confirmed the action will take place in the Big Apple.

The teaser was brief, with Variety reporting, "The trailer picks up two years after 'Minus One' and continues the story of the survivors from the kaiju’s last attack, director Takashi Yamazaki revealed. In the closing moments, Godzilla stomps his way to the Statue of Liberty, setting his sights on New York City."

The Wrap, meanwhile, added, "[The] teaser started with American soldiers saying, 'If their operation fails, maybe we'll finally get to use it.' Minami Hamabe returns as Noriko Ōishi with a shot of her crying."

"Ryunosuke Kamiki is then shown returning as Kōichi Shikishima. He is once again in a plane, flying through a field of debris floating in the air and surrounded by Godzilla's blue radiation," the trade continued. "The short footage ends with a shot of Godzilla approaching the Statue of Liberty."

There have been rumblings for a while about the action moving from Japan to America, and it sounds like Yamazaki has some epic plans in store for the King of the Monsters' return. The trailer is set to be released later today, with a launch time of 3.55pm PT, so keep your eyes peeled to SFFGazette.com to watch it right as it premieres.

Addressing attendees in Sin City, Yamazaki said, "I firmly believe that films are meant to be experienced in theaters." He went on to confirm that Godzilla Minus Zero will be the first Japanese movie filmed and released in IMAX theaters.

Godzilla Minus Zero arrives in theaters on November 6, three days after its Japanese debut. The next chapter in Legendary's MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, opens on March 27, 2027.