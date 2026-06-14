Toy Story 5 Stars Tom Hanks And Tim Allen Reveal Why A Live-Action Movie "Cannot Be Done"

Toy Story 5 Stars Tom Hanks And Tim Allen Reveal Why A Live-Action Movie &quot;Cannot Be Done&quot;

With Toy Story 5 less than a week away from arriving in theaters, stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have shared their take on why Disney would be unable to ever adapt the franchise to live-action.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 14, 2026 12:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Toy Story legends Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have dismissed the idea of Disney ever adapting the franchise to live-action. In an interview with Jake's Takes (via Toonado.com), the actors explained why they believe translating Woody and Buzz Lightyear into the real world would be easier said than done.

During the interview, Allen pointed to 2022's Lightyear as an example of the challenges involved in making the franchise's characters appear more human.

"They did that version [of] Lightyear where it looked like a human form, but it just didn’t translate well," Allen explained. "He’d have to get out of the suit, and he’s got clothes on and Buzz’s hair. I don’t know how you’d ever do that."

Hanks was also unconvinced, wondering whether animatronics would even be an option before ultimately concluding, "It's a conundrum. It cannot be done."

While Disney has enjoyed enormous box office success with live-action reimaginings of animated classics like Aladdin, The Lion King, and Lilo & Stitch, Pixar's library has remained untouched. That doesn't appear to be a coincidence.

Lightyear, which served as an origin story for the fictional astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy line, came closest to presenting a more realistic take on the character (it was essentially supposed to be the movie that Andy saw as a kid, explaining why he wanted a Buzz toy so much).

However, the movie underperformed in theaters, earning roughly $226 million worldwide against a reported budget of over $200 million. Despite mostly positive reviews, the film failed to connect with audiences in the same way as the Toy Story movies and ultimately became one of Pixar's biggest box office disappointments.

More importantly, the studio's films don't lend themselves to live-action in the same way Disney's animated offerings do. Toy Story presents a particularly difficult challenge, as casting human actors as Woody and Buzz would mean abandoning the premise that made the franchise special. Relying on CG toys interacting with real people would similarly raise complex creative hurdles.

Unlike The Lion King, where audiences were watching animals, Toy Story's emotional core comes from the personalities of its toys. Seeing flesh-and-blood actors portray plastic playthings would likely feel strange, while photorealistic CG toys sharing scenes with human performers feels pointless, especially when human characters play such a small role in the narrative compared to the toys. 

Pixar has always prided itself on pushing the boundaries of animation, and that's probably one reason why the studio has never shown any interest in revisiting its greatest hits in live-action. Based on Hanks and Allen's comments, the stars most closely associated with Toy Story don't think it would work either.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Gatto Trailer: Mark Ruffalo And Laurence Fishburne Lead Pixar's New Feline Film Set In Venice, Italy
Related:

Gatto Trailer: Mark Ruffalo And Laurence Fishburne Lead Pixar's New Feline Film Set In Venice, Italy
Moana Trailer Recreates The Animated Hit As Jemaine Clement Is Confirmed To Reprise Tamatoa Role
Recommended For You:

Moana Trailer Recreates The Animated Hit As Jemaine Clement Is Confirmed To Reprise Tamatoa Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/14/2026, 12:48 AM
Yeah, they're smart for staying in their lane of dominion with animation.

Can't wait for the film.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 6/14/2026, 12:50 AM
It was done 13 years ago:
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/14/2026, 1:09 AM
The irony is that Toy Story makes the most sense as a live action as opposed to Frozen, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Alice and Wonderland, and so forth.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 6/14/2026, 1:28 AM
I could do with another small soldiers or similar, wehre the toys are cg integrated with live action

this one feels like a cashgrab, specailly after lightyear

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder