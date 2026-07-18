Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At Live-Action Versions Of Rapunzel And Flynn Rider

As we first reported on Toonado.com earlier today, new photos from the set of Disney's live-action Tangled remake reveal a first look at Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

The former is shown only from behind. However, based on what we see of her dress and hair, the movie is staying close to the version played by Mandy Moore in the Disney Animation movie released in 2010.

As for Manheim, we get a proper look at his take on Flynn, and from the costume to the facial hair, he, too, looks perfect for the role of the charming rogue that previously belonged to Zachary Levi. The photos also reveal a new look at the kingdom of Corona, which recently came under fire from fans for changing the original movie's colour scheme.

These set photos come in the wake of the live-action Moana sinking at the box office. That reimagining is set to lose at least $100 million by the end of its run, so Disney will surely be hoping to get Tangled right. Like Moana, it's a newer Disney Animation title, but unlike that franchise, it didn't get an animated sequel two years before a live-action adaptation arrives in theaters.

There's also a desire among Disney fans to see more of Rapunzel, Flynn, and Mother Gothel, and Kathryn Hahn starring as the latter has generated a huge amount of excitement on social media (Scarlett Johansson was originally eyed for the role, but chose to star in The Batman Part II).

Whether these set photos will prompt Disney to release an official first look remains to be seen, but we wouldn't bet on getting anything like that before D23 takes place next month.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role.

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.