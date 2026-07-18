Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At Live-Action Versions Of Rapunzel And Flynn Rider

Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At Live-Action Versions Of Rapunzel And Flynn Rider

New Tangled set photos reveal a long-awaited first look at Teagan Croft's Rapunzel and Milo Manheim's Flynn Rider, offering fans an exciting preview of Disney's next live-action remake.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2026 12:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

As we first reported on Toonado.com earlier today, new photos from the set of Disney's live-action Tangled remake reveal a first look at Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

The former is shown only from behind. However, based on what we see of her dress and hair, the movie is staying close to the version played by Mandy Moore in the Disney Animation movie released in 2010.

As for Manheim, we get a proper look at his take on Flynn, and from the costume to the facial hair, he, too, looks perfect for the role of the charming rogue that previously belonged to Zachary Levi. The photos also reveal a new look at the kingdom of Corona, which recently came under fire from fans for changing the original movie's colour scheme.

These set photos come in the wake of the live-action Moana sinking at the box office. That reimagining is set to lose at least $100 million by the end of its run, so Disney will surely be hoping to get Tangled right. Like Moana, it's a newer Disney Animation title, but unlike that franchise, it didn't get an animated sequel two years before a live-action adaptation arrives in theaters.

There's also a desire among Disney fans to see more of Rapunzel, Flynn, and Mother Gothel, and Kathryn Hahn starring as the latter has generated a huge amount of excitement on social media (Scarlett Johansson was originally eyed for the role, but chose to star in The Batman Part II).

Whether these set photos will prompt Disney to release an official first look remains to be seen, but we wouldn't bet on getting anything like that before D23 takes place next month. 

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/18/2026, 12:14 AM
This will probably flop at the Box Office.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/18/2026, 12:29 AM
I have had a terrible feeling about 90% of Disney's live action adaptations, but I've felt pretty optimistic about this one. I really like the casting choices, especially Gothel and Flynn, and I'm digging the practical sets and hair for Rapunzel you see here.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/18/2026, 12:34 AM
Looks good IMO, especially Flynn since it's a clear good shot.

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