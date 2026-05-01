Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Ending Explained: An Epic Season 3 Is Teased With [Spoiler]'s Return

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 concludes on a suitably bonkers note, with an introduction that sets the stage for a potential Season 3 that promises to shift the spotlight to another iconic Kaiju.

Before we get to that, with Lee Shaw having successfully travelled back in time, a plan to stop the rampaging Titan X is enacted. Lee Shaw hopes to use its siren song to lure the monster into Axis Mundi, the "world between worlds," and away from Kong.

It works, and Titan X, having battled Kong, returns to the rift. It's then that our heroes notice a strange shimmering inside; when Shaw approaches, he sees his younger self on the other side. They snap off a salute to each other before the rift disappears.

Six weeks later, Monarch 2.0 is set up with the idea of taking the organisation back to its roots. Cate Randa and Keiko Miura are now in charge, though Tim and Corah Mateo are with them.

Shaw, meanwhile, is on his own mission to stop Kentaro Randa and Isabel Simmons from entering the Axis Mundi and gaining control over the ability to travel through time (which, while noble, stands a very real chance of dooming the world).

Meeting with an old friend in Thailand, Shaw learns that they beat him there; it seems they've found a Titan who could be key to their plans: it's Rodan, who stands atop a volcano before Shaw vows that he'll see the Titan soon.

This doesn't mark Rodan's MonsterVerse debut, as he previously appeared in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In that movie, he fought alongside King Ghidorah, but later bowed to Godzilla when he was freed from the villain's influence. What role Rodan will play in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 3 remains to be seen.

It's worth noting that, while Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theates next year, the Apple TV series has yet to be officially renewed by the streaming platform. Instead, we're getting a prequel that revolves around the young Shaw in 1984.

We wouldn't bank on the untitled spin-off picking up with Rodan, and given the two-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2 of the main series, this plot thread may not be picked up on until 2028 or, more likely, 2029.

The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. The series is now streaming in its entirety on Apple TV.