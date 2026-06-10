DC Comics Reveals First Look At Absolute Cassandra Cain In Absolute Catwoman Spin-off Comic

DC Comics Reveals First Look At Absolute Cassandra Cain In Absolute Catwoman Spin-off Comic

DC Comics has revealed a first look at the Absolute Universe's version of Cassandra Cain—better known as Batgirl in the main DC Universe—as she takes centre stage in The Shadow's Hand.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics has announced that Absolute Catwoman, an Absolute Batman spin-off, is getting a spin-off of its own with Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1

The comic is set to be published between issues #3 and #4 of the six-issue Absolute Catwoman mini-series. Written by Che Grayson with art and variant cover by Matias Bergara and a main cover by Bengal, the Cassandra Cain-led comic will be published on September 9, with Absolute Catwoman #4 following in October.

Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. Out of the wreckage rose Lady Shiva and her daughter, Cassandra Cain.

Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand #1 will reveal the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin, and how her story is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle. 

It's also been revealed that, due to overwhelming demand ahead of publication, Absolute Catwoman #1 will return to press for a second printing and arrives in comic book stores on July 15. The first printing of Absolute Catwoman #1 hits shelves today.

The second printing of Absolute Catwoman #1, written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, colors by Giovanna Niro, and letters by Lucas Gattoni, will feature a main cover by Bengal with a recoloured logo, along with open-to-order variant covers by Guillem March and Kaare Andrews.

In the series, Selina Kyle has carved out a good life for herself. Through ingenuity and unmatched skill, she has become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, no vault is too secure, and no score is out of reach. But when someone from her past comes knocking, everything she’s built begins to collapse.

To survive, Selina must unravel a mystery that takes her across the globe and deep into the shadows of the Absolute Universe.

Catwoman’s reimagined role as the world’s greatest thief, and as one of the most unpredictable players in DC’s Absolute Universe, is earning Selina her Absolute motto: With all the wealth...with all the gear...with all the skills, she is the Absolute Apex Predator. 

The Absolute Universe has been a huge success for DC, but it's expanding rapidly. That makes it a little less new-reader-friendly than it was at launch with the three core titles—Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman—but for fans, it's an exciting time. 

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ABSOLUTE CASSANDRA CAIN: THE SHADOW'S HAND #1
Written by CHE GRAYSON
Art & Cover by MATIAS BERGARA
On Sale 9/3

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #1
Written by CHE GRAYSON & SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by BENGAL
On Sale Now

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/10/2026, 6:01 PM
Somebody's a 'Gotham' fan.

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OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 6/10/2026, 6:07 PM
What do you mean “*reimagined* role as the world’s greatest thief”? That’s always been her thing!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2026, 6:11 PM
Hoofs?

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BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/10/2026, 6:38 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Horse-Woman? The Goat?
TK420
TK420 - 6/10/2026, 6:46 PM
"Absolut Supergirl" w/a vodka bottle on the cover.
Repian
Repian - 6/10/2026, 6:50 PM
I hope we soon see Absolute Azrael with a giant fuel tank on his back, powering his flaming sword, purifying heretics. He is the Inquisition's enforcer in Gotham.
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He brings the starkness of gruesome medieval scenes to the streets of modern-day Gotham City

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