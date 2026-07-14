DC Writer Scott Snyder Reveals Marvel Comics Turned Him Down Before He Launched Absolute Batman

Marvel Comics isn't enjoying its strongest run right now, especially as DC Comics, for the first time in years, is easily beating them in sales and acclaim (at the upcoming Eisner Awards, Marvel received three nominations compared to DC's 14).

The Absolute Universe has completely overshadowed the Ultimate Universe relaunch, with much of the credit for that rightly going to Absolute Batman scribe Scott Snyder.

In a recent interview with AIPT, the writer revealed that, after deciding he wanted to return to mainstream superhero comics, he approached Marvel Comics to oversee an undisclosed publishing initiative. However, they turned Snyder down.

"I did approach Marvel after I approached DC first," the longtime Batman writer told the site. "[DC] were really enthusiastic [about the Absolute Universe], but it took a while to okay it."

"I told [DC Comics Editor-in-Chief] Marie Javins, 'I’m going to reach out to Marvel too.' And she was like, 'That’s fine.' They were enthusiastic in a way, but they didn’t really have a spot for me at that time. They did mention one series, but I just wanted to do more than that."

"I pitched them an initiative that I had in my head," Snyder continued. "It wasn’t Absolute. It was a very different thing. They were really nice about it. They just didn’t have room at that time."

That's a huge fumble on Marvel's part and a missed trick to bring one of DC's biggest star writers into the fold. The Ultimate Universe has wrapped up, and the publisher will now attempt to rival the Distinguished Competition's Absolute line with the horror-themed Midnight Universe.

Asked why he returned to superheroes after stepping away to focus on creator-owned work, Snyder said the narrative that the genre had peaked and was on the decline made him "really mad."

"There was this conversation that superheroes were finished," he recalled. "I was really on a mission when I was coming back to superhero comics. DC came through, and I did that."

Not only has Absolute Batman been a sales juggernaut, but it's redefined the Caped Crusader and will even receive an animated adaptation that Snyder says will take his and Nick Dragotta's comic and deliver "almost a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen."

Do you think Marvel Comics made a mistake by passing on Snyder's offer? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.