DC Announces San Diego Comic-Con Panels - But Is DC Studios Skipping Hall H?

DC has shared its plans for this month's San Diego Comic-Con, and right now, at least, it seems like DC Studios is skipping the event. There's no mention of any DCU panels here, marking the fourth time the studio has decided against a Hall H panel since its formation (outside of one for Peacemaker Season 2 last year).

As DC nears its 100th anniversary, the DC Booth on the show floor will spotlight the 1950s, an era that ushered in the Silver Age of comics.

It's said that fans can visit the booth's 1950s‑inspired Daily Planet newsstand to pick up a free MAD Magazine #1 facsimile, complete with classic ads pulled from DC’s archives and a Daily Planet blank back cover designed for creator signatures.

DC is also collaborating with WB Games for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Upper Deck, Shoe Palace, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood for the Superman Experience, eBay, and more, to bring limited-edition exclusives and immersive convention experiences to the DC Booth.

The only mention of DC Studios is that there will be official merchandise inspired by Lanterns, including the Oath Bomber Jacket and a collector's Power Ring. There will also be Clayface apparel, which hopefully means we'll get a first look at the monster's classic form.

So, is DC Studios really going to skip Comic-Con again? This would be the perfect opportunity to showcase upcoming titles like Lanterns, Clayface, and Man of Tomorrow, while also potentially revealing what comes next for the DCU in the wake of Supergirl's struggles.

It's worth noting that there's no mention of Sunday in this officially released schedule. Warner Bros. Discovery may announce plans for a DC Studios panel in due course, but with three Warner Bros. Animation panels confirmed, DC Studios' absence is telling.

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: DC's JIM LEE & FRIENDS

Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won’t want to miss this. Moderated by Jim Lee. Room: 6DE

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two Advanced Screening and Q&A with Cast and Crew (Warner Bros. Animation)

Return to Gotham City for the world-premiere screening of the first episode of Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two, followed by a Q&A with members of the voice cast and creative minds behind the hit animated noir series coming to Prime Video on July 31st . Be sure to stay for the full panel—you never know who has the last laugh. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves, and Bruce Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. Room: 6BCF

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: DC's GOTHAM CITY (DC Comics)

Step into the shadows of Gotham City with top DC creators as they dig into the heroes, villains, and the bad seeds shaping the city’s future. Plus, get an early look at what’s coming this fall…including a major reveal fans won’t want to miss. Panelists include G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Matt Fraction (Batman), Tom Taylor (Detective Comics), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), Christopher Cantwell (Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Rob Levin. Room: 6DE

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: DC's NEXT LEVEL (DC Comics)

Go deeper into DC’s Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Expect announcements, fresh looks, new details, and exciting teases from across the DC Universe. Panelists include Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One Shot), and more. Moderated by DC Senior Editor Brittany Holzherr and DC Senior Editor Andrew Marino. Room: 6DE

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM: My Adventures with Superman Season 3 (Warner Bros. Animation)

Suit up for the next chapter of “My Adventures with Superman” as the cast and creative team take the Comic‑Con stage to talk Season 3 of Adult Swim’s acclaimed animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. From Clark and Lois’ evolving partnership to higher stakes in Metropolis and beyond, the panel will explore how the show continues to reimagine the world’s most iconic hero with heart, humor, and action—plus behind‑the‑scenes insights and special surprises for fans. Panelists include showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci and voice cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, Kiana Madeira. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall Special Presentation & Q&A (Warner Bros. Animation)

When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point. Join Rick Morales (supervising producer), Jim Krieg (producer), Michael Mando (voice of “Bane”), and other members of the creative team for an inside look into the multi-part animated event from Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved sagas in the rich history of Batman comics. Based on characters from DC and the DC comic book event, Batman: Knightfall by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O’Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle, and Jim Balent. Room: 6A

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: DC’s METROPOLIS AND BEYOND (DC Comics)

DC’s top creators gather for a conversation about Superman, the next phase of DC’s All In comics, and what’s on the horizon for the heroes who soar far beyond Metropolis. Panelists include Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Action Comics, Justice League Unlimited), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Stephanie Williams (Wonder War: The Matriarch, Warriors and a Wee Wonder), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, Emperor Aquaman), Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps), Nicole Maines (Justice League: Dream Girls), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski. Room: 6DE

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: DC's ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE (DC Comics)