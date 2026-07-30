Spider-Man: Brand New Day Features A Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Link To Daredevil: Born Again

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Features A Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Link To Daredevil: Born Again

Spider-Man: Brand New Day puts Jon Bernthal's Punisher front and centre, but did you catch this very clever nod to a certain villain from Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+? Possible spoilers ahead!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 02:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features Jon Bernthal's Punisher in a key supporting role. His version of Frank Castle debuted in Netflix's Daredevil, and later starred in two seasons of his own spin-off before officially joining the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again.

After taking centre stage in The Punisher: One Last Kill, Frank's story continuing on the big screen has been welcomed by fans. Ultimately, the vigilante's dynamic with Spider-Man is a highlight and an effective piece of connective tissue to those street-level TV shows. 

Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple was set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and shot a scene that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. You can learn whether Daredevil shows up here, but did you catch The Kingpin's "cameo"?

During a scene in the alleyway where Peter Parker tries his inhibitor chip for the first time, a dumpster in the background features one of Mayor Wilson Fisk's "FISK: MAKING NYC SAFE" posters. The bottom features a phone number, "555-NOMASKS," though we can only guess how Spidey operated in the Big Apple when vigilantes were outlawed. 

Fisk is no longer Mayor during the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Sheila Rivera is shown presenting Spidey with the Key to the City elsewhere in the movie. 

"It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character," Vincent D'Onofrio previously said of Kingpin's absence from the Spider-Man franchise. "It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff. I’m only usable for television shows. Not even a one-off Wilson Fisk movie. It’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out — or if it ever would work out at all."

However, Marvel Studios President has since revealed, "There are things to navigate like everything else. We talked about all those characters at one point." 

Could Spider-Man 5 be the Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up—for a battle with the Kingpin of Crime—that fans so desperately want? That will likely hinge on what happens in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but a meeting between Spidey and the Man Without Fear is long overdue.

As for The Punisher, rumour has it he'll be back in Avengers: Secret Wars...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Does Jon Bernthal Play A Neutered Take On The Punisher? - Spoilers
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Does Jon Bernthal Play A "Neutered" Take On The Punisher? - Spoilers
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Why Man-Spider Nightmare Sequence Was Cut
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Why Man-Spider Nightmare Sequence Was Cut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 2:22 PM
c0OL!! THE REVEaL OF thAt 1 sh1tty FisK poster HAS NOw just convinced me 2 per order thAT brand nEw Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Kingpin Figure THat WiLl soon bee out in 2-3 years timE confirmED
User Comment Image

Eye am now justified in my purchase
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/30/2026, 2:27 PM
@harryba11zack - U are so funny and INTerestinG! Please KeEp commenting on EvErYTHingggg!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 2:29 PM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/30/2026, 2:32 PM
@harryba11zack - yeah, I'm using the Necronomicon Numus Dooshbagus
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2026, 2:29 PM
Spiting on the face of fans



Better than spit in their mouths, but less sexy
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/30/2026, 2:36 PM
Sorry, but at this point it's just kinds stupid DD hasn't shown up in costume or been talked about in the Spidey film with how long both of them have been operating in NY, both swinging from building to building. Best we could get was a Matt Murdock that led fans to believe we'd be seeing more of DD in the Spidey-verse.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/30/2026, 2:38 PM
I remember the days when Daredevil was reported to be in the movie. Specifically the scene in the trailer where the Hand ninjas are jumping at Spidey and Matt was CLEARLY edited out of the shot 🤣
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/30/2026, 2:46 PM
Great now I need to watch daredevil so I know what it means
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/30/2026, 2:47 PM
They just cancelled Wonder Man
VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 7/30/2026, 2:56 PM
@InfinitePunches - "The series will not return for a second season.
Previous Renewal: Disney had surprisingly announced a Season 2 renewal in March 2026, just two months after the 8-episode first season dropped on January 27."
Behind the Scenes: A writers' room for the second season

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 2:50 PM
No mask thing happend in civil war kinda what bring that up again
ManlyVader
ManlyVader - 7/30/2026, 3:00 PM
Sooooooo.... Frank Castle being in this movie wasnt the blink and you would miss it link to Daredevil.... disappointing.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/30/2026, 3:10 PM
Wonder man's been [frick]ing cancelled!!! 😡 😡
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 3:13 PM
the next article will bEe about wonder WOman not getting a season 2
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/30/2026, 4:11 PM
Cant have it all but damn why waste peoples time

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder