Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Rotten Tomatoes' Highest Audience Score for Any MCU Movie

Early Prime Video screenings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day took place in the U.S. yesterday evening. The movie has also been released in several countries overseas, including most of Europe.

Critics have had their say, but audiences are now weighing in, sharing their ratings on Rotten Tomatoes' "Popcornmeter." As we write this, the web-slinger's latest movie has debuted with a 98% score, breaking at least two records.

While the score could, and likely will, fluctuate in the coming days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the highest-rated MCU movie ever made and the highest-rated Spider-Man movie.

Meanwhile, on the critics-generated Tomatometer, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sits at 91% and has "Certified Fresh" status. The Critics Consensus states, "Spinning a web of spectacular set pieces together with mature emotional stakes and Tom Holland's soulful performance, Brand New Day is a promising reset that portends Spidey will remain sticky on the big screen for years to come."

All signs point to the movie breaking box office records this weekend, and there's a chance that, when all is said and done, Spider-Man: Brand New Day may gross more than this December's Avengers: Doomsday. That would be an incredible achievement, further cementing Spidey's status as the world's most popular superhero.

We'd imagine a Spider-Man 5 announcement is imminent, with the movie surely eyeing a 2028 or 2029 release. Chances are filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will be back at the helm; if so, that means Shang-Chi 2 is probably set to remain on the back burner.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Cretton shared some insights into Tom Holland's creative involvement with Brand New Day:

"I find many actors are like this... many times, they think of ideas in scenes. It's the same way that my brain thinks. So, when Tom pitches an idea, it's not just an idea like, 'Oh, it'd be cool to have this person in the movie' or whatever. He pitches the beginning, middle, and end of a scene that's something he knows he can play, something that creates a little character arc for him." "So, there is a scene towards the end of this movie – I can't really say what it is – but it's an incredibly moving scene that has a lot of humor in it. I remember when Tom pitched that scene in the writers room, and the way he painted the picture, I could just see it so clearly. So, then we were able to take that idea, and write it into the script, and that's what ended up in the movie."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.