Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Rotten Tomatoes' Highest Audience Score For Any MCU Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Rotten Tomatoes' Highest Audience Score For Any MCU Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes has been revealed, and it's broken not one, but two spectacular records for both the wall-crawler and the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 07:07 AM EST

Early Prime Video screenings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day took place in the U.S. yesterday evening. The movie has also been released in several countries overseas, including most of Europe. 

Critics have had their say, but audiences are now weighing in, sharing their ratings on Rotten Tomatoes' "Popcornmeter." As we write this, the web-slinger's latest movie has debuted with a 98% score, breaking at least two records.

While the score could, and likely will, fluctuate in the coming days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the highest-rated MCU movie ever made and the highest-rated Spider-Man movie. 

Meanwhile, on the critics-generated Tomatometer, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sits at 91% and has "Certified Fresh" status. The Critics Consensus states, "Spinning a web of spectacular set pieces together with mature emotional stakes and Tom Holland's soulful performance, Brand New Day is a promising reset that portends Spidey will remain sticky on the big screen for years to come."

All signs point to the movie breaking box office records this weekend, and there's a chance that, when all is said and done, Spider-Man: Brand New Day may gross more than this December's Avengers: Doomsday. That would be an incredible achievement, further cementing Spidey's status as the world's most popular superhero.

We'd imagine a Spider-Man 5 announcement is imminent, with the movie surely eyeing a 2028 or 2029 release. Chances are filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will be back at the helm; if so, that means Shang-Chi 2 is probably set to remain on the back burner.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Cretton shared some insights into Tom Holland's creative involvement with Brand New Day:

"I find many actors are like this... many times, they think of ideas in scenes. It's the same way that my brain thinks. So, when Tom pitches an idea, it's not just an idea like, 'Oh, it'd be cool to have this person in the movie' or whatever. He pitches the beginning, middle, and end of a scene that's something he knows he can play, something that creates a little character arc for him."

"So, there is a scene towards the end of this movie – I can't really say what it is – but it's an incredibly moving scene that has a lot of humor in it. I remember when Tom pitched that scene in the writers room, and the way he painted the picture, I could just see it so clearly. So, then we were able to take that idea, and write it into the script, and that's what ended up in the movie."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/30/2026, 7:33 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Rotten Tomatoes' Highest Audience Score for Any MCU Movie

User Comment Image
Nomi
Nomi - 7/30/2026, 7:35 AM
The movie is so good.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/30/2026, 7:40 AM
User Comment Image
Yellow
Yellow - 7/30/2026, 7:41 AM
Deserved.
Love how this movie didn't just ditch everything made on the first 3 films, but instead build up from there.

The Peter and Ned scene with the LotR quotes, that silly joke didn't have the right to hit SO hard.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/30/2026, 7:55 AM
@Yellow - exactly, I was actually surprised by that.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/30/2026, 7:56 AM
I'm gonna start stretching for this.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/30/2026, 7:56 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/30/2026, 8:08 AM
This is really a crowd pleaser. The crowd reactions are part of the enjoyment.

The anine fandom walkups helped there as well, lolz
Yellow
Yellow - 7/30/2026, 8:38 AM
@vectorsigma - what does the lolicon fandom has to do with anything??
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/30/2026, 9:03 AM
@Yellow - you wont understand, lolz
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 7/30/2026, 8:24 AM
Spider-Man Spider-Man
Gonna make $2 billion again
Spins a web any size
Gonna go see it three more times
Look out there goes my money again
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/30/2026, 8:24 AM
This movie is absolutely beautiful.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/30/2026, 9:06 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Daniel Richtman is trash.

Nothing he says has any value.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 7/30/2026, 8:37 AM
I'm confused. I thought everything Marvel = garbage. How can this be?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/30/2026, 9:24 AM
@Simonsonrules - When was the last time a Spider-Man movie flopped?
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/30/2026, 8:39 AM
Dang that's a good costume. If only other movies would take note.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2026, 8:55 AM
Can’t believe sheep care reviews movie scores as they need that tell them what to like in entertainment what if movie had bad scores and reviews will people hate it for that reason alone ?
Yellow
Yellow - 7/30/2026, 8:58 AM
@dragon316 - even in this site where most of the people are liking it, and people here hate the mcu
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/30/2026, 9:02 AM
Very smart move by Marvel, this will restore the MCU feeling before Doomsday.

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