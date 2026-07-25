Batman Of Two Worlds Comic Will Finally Deliver A Batman/Absolute Batman Crossover

DC Comics has announced Batman of Two Worlds #1, a Batman Day 2026 comic book debuting globally on September 19. It will feature an all-new Batman story by writer Matt Fraction and artist Javi Fernández, alongside an all-new Absolute Batman story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Derington.

While Batman and Absolute Batman won't meet, the crossover will see them both investigating the same crime in their respective worlds. Fans will see how differently they approach that, making this a unique "team-up."

Both titles have been dominating the sales charts, so bringing them together like this is a smart move on DC's part. While there will likely be a full-blown DC Universe/Absolute Universe somewhere down the line, it would be wise for the publisher not to rush it.

"You have two different looks at Batman," Fraction shared. "The moral structures, the ethical structures, the political structures. A chance to put them side by side and see the similarities and differences."

Snyder added, "This is just such a unique moment. The mission was to show what’s special about each interpretation. The two stories are both about Batman’s form of justice."

DC Comics has also announced plans to expand its Next Level line with Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death, a new six-issue series written and illustrated by Michael Walsh (Exquisite Corpses).

Here's the official description for the comic:

Welcome to the end of the Wild West. Welcome to the quiet life of a broken-down bounty hunter whose own story, one of bloodshed, pain, and guilt, ended long ago—or so he thought. In a small town called Ashecott, something evil has arrived. Something more dangerous than a gunslinger, more sinister than an outlaw, and older than the town it seeks to infect. Something from a world beyond the only one its victims have ever known. Something darker. Unfortunately for that evil, Jonah Hex has taken notice. Not just of the otherworldly entities surrounding his home, or the child with mysterious abilities they seek to capture—but also of the chance to finally redeem himself.

Then, there's The Demon, a new comic book series written and drawn by James Harren (Ultramega). In that, a haunted Jason Blood walks the edge of Hell as a familiar fire stirs beneath his skin. As the world slips toward shadow, something ancient strains to rise again.

Finally, we've also learned that Vixen by Stephanie Williams and Khary Randolph, Static by Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui, and Shadow of the Bat by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez are on the way. More details on those will be revealed soon.

It's an exciting time to be a DC Comics fan, and you can take a first look at some of these newly announced titles below.