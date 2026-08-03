Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Original Lead Villain Was "Obscure Character"; Paste-Pot Pete Cut From Montage

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Original Lead Villain Was &quot;Obscure Character&quot;; Paste-Pot Pete Cut From Montage

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed what led to Sadie Sink playing [Spoiler] in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while it's also been confirmed that Paste-Pot Pete was cut from the villain montage.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2026 10:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has established itself as a critical and commercial success this weekend. However, the movie has also unexpectedly set the stage for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot following Sadie Sink's MCU debut as Jean Grey. 

While the mutant known as Marvel Girl is initially an antagonist, she later realises the error of her ways and saves Peter Parker's life. That comes after he helps her move on from her hatred for the Department of Damage Control, the organisation responsible for her sister's death.

Speculation ran rampant for well over a year about both who Sink was playing and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's lead villain. Spider-Queen, Shathra, and Jackal were all names thrown around at one time or another, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has now confirmed that a "big development change" led to Jean's insertion into the story.

Talking at USC, he explained, "There was one version of the bad guy, then another version of the bad guy. Then a version, essentially, of this bad guy that was revealed to be a very obscure character nobody had ever heard of. It just wasn't satisfying."

"That's when Jean comes up," Feige added, explaining that they wanted to give Spider-Man someone to mentor after the previous movies portrayed him as a mentee of characters like Iron Man and Mysterio. "That is when it really came together. Then our producer, Emily Fawn, sitting around the table said: 'What about Sadie Sink?'"

It was recently reported that Anne Hathaway was eyed to play anti-mutant activist Leper Queen, only for that character to be switched out for Tramell Tillman's Bill Metzger. She may be who Feige is referring to, though Mindworm and Spider-Queen are also likely possibilities.

One villain we know was left on the cutting room floor is Paste-Pot Pete, a.k.a. Trapster. In an interview with OutNow, Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed, "We played around with a lot of villains who didn't make it into the final cut in the end. We looked at the different [comic book] covers and considered which ones could help us tell our story."

"We wanted to show how Spider-Man cleans up the city, meaning beating up enemies. But on many covers, Spider-Man is currently getting a beating himself - so for the most part, we couldn't use those," he continued. "Many classic Spidey pose covers were also unusable for us. One character we had a lot of fun with and wanted to include in the film was Paste-Pot Pete - but he didn't quite make it in."

It's unclear whether any additional villain cameos were filmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though there have been rumblings that some big-name actors shot scenes that ultimately weren't included. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 8/3/2026, 10:32 AM
Brand New Day friggin' ruled
Pathogen
Pathogen - 8/3/2026, 10:53 AM
What the hell is a Paste Pot? This sounds dumb.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 8/3/2026, 10:59 AM
@Matchesz - I'm not angry at the way it ended out. And X-men was thing I collected back in the day. I have a few spidermen, maybe an avengers or 2 from the 80's, no FF, etc etc.
I hated all the x men movies to date, and was apprehensive about sadie as jean.
Admittedly, she isn't a long legged beauty in the conventional sense, but maybe that's a good thing. I hate the overpolished hollywood stuff
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/3/2026, 11:17 AM
@Pathogen - He hasn’t been called that in 50 years, he’s been called Trapster for most of his existence.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/3/2026, 10:53 AM
One day i’ll get on a plane with and pull an inception on Kevin Feige and hand him my ideas for the mcu
Vigor
Vigor - 8/3/2026, 10:57 AM
@Matchesz - and that will be the beginning of the end of the MCU

FireGunn would be so proud
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/3/2026, 11:05 AM
@Vigor - i’d really save the mcu, you all will hate me for it but i can take it cuz im not a hero

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/3/2026, 10:55 AM
Is it because Sony won't let Disney make a movie with actual Spider-Man villains?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/3/2026, 10:59 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - i feel it is, im afraid theres no Kraven in this mcu world like Norman and that “Kraven” movie will be all we get for that character. Sony are the real bad guys
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/3/2026, 11:08 AM
@Matchesz - How can we be in 4 movies and no Osborn or Kraven.

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FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/3/2026, 10:58 AM
I know it wasn’t a 1:1 of the cover of the ASM 129, but I did get a little giddy when Frank was putting his rifle together to take aim at “the villain” while Spider-Man was in the room. I leaned over to my 13 year old to gleefully whisper a quick explanation to him about that cover. Fun times!
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 8/3/2026, 11:16 AM
I'm 100% sure this movie has about 30 minutes of deleted footage and director's cut is imminent

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