WHAT HAPPENS AT NIGHT First Look Reveals Mustachioed Leonardo DiCaprio & Ailing Jennifer Lawrence

WHAT HAPPENS AT NIGHT First Look Reveals Mustachioed Leonardo DiCaprio & Ailing Jennifer Lawrence

After going viral at the Oscars last week, we have a chilly new look at Leonardo DiCaprio's amazing mustache as he's just dropped the first image from his next film, What Happens At Night!

News
By RohanPatel - Mar 21, 2026 11:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Apple TV

Apple has announced that Martin Scorsese's next directorial venture, What Happens At Night, is now in production! 

The psychological horror, which is based on the Peter Cameron novel of the same name, stars Academy Award-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After AnotherInceptionThe Wolf of Wall Street) and Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: Days of Future Past; The Hunger Games; Silver Linings Playbook) as a married couple that begin to lose their grasp on reality as they attempt to adopt a baby. 

As per the book synopsis, "An unnamed American couple travels to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby. It’s a difficult journey that leaves the wife, who is struggling with cancer, desperately weak, and her husband worries that her illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child.

On arrival, the couple checks into the cavernous and eerily deserted Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel where the bar is always open and the lobby populated with an enigmatic cast of characters ranging from an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse to a debauched businessman to an enigmatic faith healer. Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves, and life itself."

In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, the supporting cast features BAFTA Award-nominee Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor StrangeIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Academy Award-nominee Patricia Clarkson (The Green Mile; Shutter Island; Sharp Objects), 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Jared Harris (Chernobyl; The Terror; Mad Men), and Welker White (The Irishman; GoodFellas; Killers of the Flower Moon).

Scorsese is helming the feature with a screenplay from Paul Thomas Anderson and Patrick Marber. It was actually reported yesterday that Anderston, the recent Oscar-winning scriptwriter, rewrote the original script, so we should be in for a treat whenever this one hits theaters and streaming.  

DiCaprio and Scorsese have worked together on six films: Gangs of New YorkThe AviatorThe DepartedShutter IslandThe Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon. He also previously worked with Lawrence on the political satire black comedy Don't Look Up, so this should make for an exciting reunion.  

After DiCaprio wraps his latest with Scorsese, he's expected to start filming Michael Mann's Heat 2 this August, which currently has a rumored star cast of heavy hitters, including Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, and Al Pacino. If all things go according to plan, DiCaprio would play an older Chris Shiherlis in the 2000 timeline, while Butler would play the younger version in the 1988/1995 timelines. The role was originated by the late Val Kilmer in the 1995 classic. 

Check out the first look image for What Happens At Night below: 

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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