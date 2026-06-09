Supergirl And Ruthye Meet Lobo In New Clips As The Last Czarnian's Origin Is Revealed

Supergirl And Ruthye Meet Lobo In New Clips As The Last Czarnian's Origin Is Revealed

Two news clips from Supergirl have been released, and one of them sees the Girl of Steel (Milly Alcock) share some backstory on Lobo (Jason Momoa)...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 09, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

DC Studios has released two new clips from Supergirl, one of which confirms that Lobo's comic book origins will be kept intact for the movie.

The sneak peek sees the Main Man walk past Kara and Ruthye's table to quiz the barman for information about a "bastich" brigand with a red mohawk.

It looks like Ruthye might be thinking about asking Lobo to join their cause since they have common enemies, but the Woman of Tomorrow warns her young companion that he's "an immortal with a god complex who killed off an entire planet."

This is clearly a reference to Lobo wiping out (almost) every member of his race on his home planet of Czarnia.

In the second clip, our heroes arrive at an intergalactic bar (possibly the same one Lobo walks into), where Ruthye asks Kara why her powers only work on certain planets.

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale last week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/9/2026, 10:35 AM
He'll be back for future installments. It'd be cool if Brainiac paid him to find Supes. Now cue the clowns who act like Gunn killed their family in cold blood
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/9/2026, 10:40 AM
@bobevanz - He certainly didn’t kill my family, but he has successfully killed my interest in this movie.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 6/9/2026, 10:48 AM
The Rubber muscle suit on Mamoa is trash. You can see it fold weirdly in motion..
Also, the acting in the second clip is bad from the lead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 11:00 AM
Fun clips , I liked them both!!.

It’s interesting that Kara already seems to know about Lobo which maybe means she could have heard about him through Clark but we’ll see.

I am liking the dynamic between Kara and Ruthye from the second clip aswell but man , the world does really feel very GOTG-esque aesthetically atleast.

Anyway , the movie continues to look good so can’t wait to see it!!.

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