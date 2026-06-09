Supergirl And Ruthye Meet Lobo In New Clips As The Last Czarnian's Origin Is Revealed

DC Studios has released two new clips from Supergirl, one of which confirms that Lobo's comic book origins will be kept intact for the movie.

The sneak peek sees the Main Man walk past Kara and Ruthye's table to quiz the barman for information about a "bastich" brigand with a red mohawk.

It looks like Ruthye might be thinking about asking Lobo to join their cause since they have common enemies, but the Woman of Tomorrow warns her young companion that he's "an immortal with a god complex who killed off an entire planet."

This is clearly a reference to Lobo wiping out (almost) every member of his race on his home planet of Czarnia.

In the second clip, our heroes arrive at an intergalactic bar (possibly the same one Lobo walks into), where Ruthye asks Kara why her powers only work on certain planets.

Kara And Ruthye meet Lobo in a new clip from 'SUPERGIRL'.



"He's an immortal with a god complex. Killed off his entire planet." pic.twitter.com/iiWijh0NT7 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 9, 2026

Kara and Ruthye pull into an interplanetary rest stop in a new clip from ‘SUPERGIRL.’



In theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/Hvns3QUGMP — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 9, 2026

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale last week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”