Is Marvel Quietly Pivoting Away From Its Street-Level Heroes?

Is Marvel Quietly Pivoting Away From Its Street-Level Heroes?

Echo flopped, Ironheart's stuck in limbo, and Ryan Coogler just took his TV deal to Netflix. Is Marvel backing away from street-level TV, or just spending smarter?

Feature Opinion
By NateBest - Jun 22, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel

I'll say the quiet part out loud: the street-level corner of the MCU (the grounded, Netflix-era stuff a lot of us love most) is looking shaky right now. I'm not here to argue whether Daredevil and the gang deserve better (they do). What I want to do is read the tea leaves and focus on the numbers and business, because three separate data points just landed in the same week, and they all point in the same direction.

Let's start with the numbers. According to a report from The Direct (citing Luminate and Nielsen data), Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 shed roughly 46% of Season 1's viewers across its first five episodes, and across both seasons the show has never once cracked Nielsen's streaming Top 10. That's a wall no other live-action MCU series has hit. Pair it with Echo (which fell off the charts after a single week) and the grounded stuff clearly isn't pulling in the viewership like the cosmic tentpoles.

We've Been Here Before

And that should make longtime fans nervous, because this corner of the MCU has already died once. Rewind to the Defenders era: Daredevil launched on Netflix in 2015, followed by Jessica JonesLuke CageIron FistThe Punisher and the 2017 Defenders crossover. Then, almost overnight, Netflix cancelled the entire slate across 2018 and 2019, right as Disney prepped its own streamer with Marvel Studios shows as the bait. The characters sat dormant until the rights reverted to Marvel in 2022, Daredevil landed on Disney+, and Kevin Feige greenlit Born Again at Comic-Con, insisting on keeping Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio and making the Netflix run canon. Street-level heroes have a documented habit of getting benched the moment the math stops working.

It's a pattern that goes back even further for the Man Without Fear specifically. Daredevil's film rights only reverted to Marvel from Fox in 2012 after a planned reboot collapsed, which is the only reason the Netflix show existed in the first place. So the character has now survived two near-death experiences to get here. That history is exactly why this latest run of soft numbers feels less like a blip and more like a familiar warning sign.

And here's what actually makes the new report sting: what's reportedly on the bubble is a fresh Netflix-style street-level reboot. The very kind of grounded, interconnected corner that made the Defenders era worth obsessing over in the first place. If that's the piece now being labeled "uncertain," then the concern isn't just one show running soft for a few weeks. It's whether the whole grounded sandbox is quietly losing its champion inside the building, the way it lost Netflix's support practically overnight back in 2018.

Then There's The Talent Drift

Ironheart is now being quietly referred to as a "limited series," with creator Chinaka Hodge saying a second season "depends on viewership," rarely a confident sign. Worth remembering Echo was the debut of the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, the studio's pitch for grounded, standalone street-level stories you could watch without homework. If even the banner built for this corner is underperforming, that says something. And the bigger tell: Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media just signed an exclusive TV deal with Netflix, ending his five-year Disney pact. Read the fine print, though. It's a TV-only deal. Coogler is still making Black Panther 3 on the film side. So this is talent walking away from Disney's television specifically, which is the whole point.

Now, the part the doomers skip. The Spider-Man "TV problem" everyone's pointing at isn't a retreat at all. It's a rights wall. Marvel's Brad Winderbaum has flatly said Sony holds the long-form TV rights, so Marvel can only do 30-minute Spidey animation. That's a legal box, not a creative surrender, and it'd be dishonest to file it under the same headline.

So Is It A Retreat? Not Quite.

Here are my thoughts… This isn't Marvel abandoning the street-level heroes. After all Daredevil: Born Again is already renewed for a third season targeting 2027 (our set video from the S3 shoot even teases a Luke Cage action beat), a Punisher special just started streaming, and a Jessica Jones revival keeps getting teased. It's something more measured: a pivot away from expensive street-level TV toward film and lower-cost bets. The grounded corner isn't being killed. It's being put on a budget.

And honestly? If that discipline is what keeps Daredevil swinging instead of getting cancelled outright, again, I can live with it. But the talent drift is the thing I'd watch, because the last time this corner went quiet, it stayed quiet for years. Once the storytellers start taking the good street-level ideas somewhere else, the budget conversation gets a lot harder.

Where do you land? Is it a smart pivot, or slow goodbye? Sound off below!

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/22/2026, 5:03 PM

User Comment Image
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/22/2026, 5:04 PM
No,

Spider-man, Daredevil, Punisher are still going strong.
And now we add IronFist, Jessica and Luke cage to that.

Only getting more and more
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 5:08 PM
Hopefully they pivot away from this universe.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 5:11 PM
@FireGunn - That's your honest take? I think the street-level stuff, with the exception of Echo and Ironheart, has been their best stuff... In reality it's probably due to the phenomenal job Netflix did, but even then, I've loved the Daredevil Born Again and am excited for a 3rd season.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 5:13 PM
@NateBest - I think Born Again Season 2 is on par with Echo and Ironheart. Punisher OLK was ok. My take is that they need to ditch these TV shows after Born Again S3 and Visionquest.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 5:26 PM
@FireGunn - I could see that, especially if VQ and BA S3 don't hold up.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 5:56 PM
@FireGunn - Marvel Studios already Announce X-Men Saga Next 3 movies are coming in 2028.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 6:08 PM
@FireGunn - What Actor would you like to see play MCU Wolverine in 2028?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/22/2026, 5:21 PM
Disney is quietly passing gas and stinking up the place.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/22/2026, 5:25 PM

I loved the Marvel Netflix shows for the most part. I have liked the MCU DD stuff quite a bit too.

I also thought echo was good, but I thought Ironheart was terrible. I do hope the MCU TV side continues even though I think about 2/3 of the shows have been bad or terrible.

I have been reading Daredevil since issue number 1, and I still love the character.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 5:29 PM
@DocSpock - Another DD fan (I haven't been reading since #1, but I've been reading since the 80s)!

I thought Echo was OK... A little long and I didn't care for the finale, but I made it through the entire season (unlike some of the other shows 🤣)
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/22/2026, 5:38 PM
@NateBest -

When I was 3-4 years old some 66 years ago, My Dad read me Superman comics instead of the fairy tales other kids got. In the mid 60s, my life was the Sandlot movie. Comic books, baseball, bicycling, and the community swimming pool was our world. And my friend's uncle owned the comic book/science fiction bookstore in downtown Fort Worth.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 5:44 PM
@DocSpock - Sounds about like me in the 80s with my brothers and friends (minus the baseball)! My grandparents had a grocery store and would let us take comics off the racks and read them in the lunchroom when we visited them in the summr.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/22/2026, 6:14 PM
@NateBest @docspock - I think overabundance of content is what killed so much of the MCU streaming fandom. I was obsessed with the Marvel Netflix shows and I started watching the D+ MCU stuff. Wandavision was great. But the Falcon show was a letdown IMO. Ms. Marvel started and ended well but the middle dragged. Moon Knight was shockingly forgettable. The rest I tried and couldn't get through. As much as I loved Netflix DD, I still haven't made any effort to watch Born Again.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/22/2026, 5:30 PM
I think it's a slow goodbye and starting to feel like it's becoming too little too late. These characters had their moment to shine at one point, and when we are reintroduced them, they are told in a way that feels like it's holding back or feels incomplete. It's why I stopped watching Born Again after the third or fourth episode from S1 because it just feels....OFF.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 5:32 PM
It seems more like a pivot to me then a slow goodbye because it seems like Daredevil is being used as the platform again to reintroduce the street level heroes into the MCU as we see in S3 so I wouldn’t be surprise if Marvel Television in general is changing its focus now given the last of the D+ blitz is almost done after VisionQuest comes out…

As of now we have DD: BA S3 & Wonder Man S2 as the “announced” live action shows while animated is X-Men 97 S3 & S4 aswell as YFNS S3 so they are in a phase of rebuilding their tv side and likely doing more budget conscious tv shows but we’ll see.

The “talent drifts” are concerning but unless more happen then just Coogler & co then there is nothing to worry about right now (I do wish Ironheart got a second season as someone who enjoyed it but it didn’t do very well ratings wise it seems so oh well)!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/22/2026, 5:41 PM
Nate's just a ball of sunshine today! I kid, I kid. I love these analytical articles. Glad to see more of this on the site.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 5:46 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Lol, thanks for that!

I have a hard time not letting my fandom and giant nerd through, so I choose to be a bit more analytical 🤣
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 5:51 PM
Makes Sense Marvel Studios Announced the X-Men Saga next. Definitely not Street Level Action Stuff.

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/22/2026, 5:53 PM
I dont like saying this, but the Marvel TV series are just not very good, and any quality is inconsistent. There are signs of greatness (the "New York State of Mind" opening to S2E4 of DD with excellent action choreography), but then we are served a one-shot of Punisher with the lead character literally crying the first half of the show before he returns to his comic-accurate self. The lack of consistency (a hallmark of Phase 1, 2 and 3) creates buzz. There is no buzz anymore. I was hearing Chris Claremont at a live panel of a recent comic con, and he told us how in his early days on X-Men, publisher Stan Lee would remind the creative teams the importance of ensuring that each issue of each comic book (the TV equivalent of an episode) was an opportunity to capture a new reader. Make the issue interesting enough that one reader would "tell a friend", and so forth. The TV and film arms of Disney/Marvel are losing the audience.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 6:09 PM
@GeneralZod - I was SEVERELY disappointed when Punisher only got a 54 minute "Special Presentation"... I was really hoping for another season.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/22/2026, 6:00 PM
I don't see how you can say this when our next project is a street level one and will probably make more than Avengers Doomsday.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 6:08 PM
@comicfan100 - it seems more like he’s talking about the tv side then the movies tbf.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/22/2026, 6:11 PM
@comicfan100 - @TheVisionary25 nailed it on the head. I'm referring to the shows only. The movies are an entirely different beast 🤓
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/22/2026, 6:17 PM
Hope not, the street level stuff has been what’s been largely keeping it going for me. I think they should just lean in and have most of the TV shows and special presentations be about the NY based street level heroes or people who go there as part of their story.

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