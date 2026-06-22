Is Marvel Quietly Pivoting Away From Its Street-Level Heroes?

I'll say the quiet part out loud: the street-level corner of the MCU (the grounded, Netflix-era stuff a lot of us love most) is looking shaky right now. I'm not here to argue whether Daredevil and the gang deserve better (they do). What I want to do is read the tea leaves and focus on the numbers and business, because three separate data points just landed in the same week, and they all point in the same direction.

Let's start with the numbers. According to a report from The Direct (citing Luminate and Nielsen data), Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 shed roughly 46% of Season 1's viewers across its first five episodes, and across both seasons the show has never once cracked Nielsen's streaming Top 10. That's a wall no other live-action MCU series has hit. Pair it with Echo (which fell off the charts after a single week) and the grounded stuff clearly isn't pulling in the viewership like the cosmic tentpoles.

We've Been Here Before

And that should make longtime fans nervous, because this corner of the MCU has already died once. Rewind to the Defenders era: Daredevil launched on Netflix in 2015, followed by Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and the 2017 Defenders crossover. Then, almost overnight, Netflix cancelled the entire slate across 2018 and 2019, right as Disney prepped its own streamer with Marvel Studios shows as the bait. The characters sat dormant until the rights reverted to Marvel in 2022, Daredevil landed on Disney+, and Kevin Feige greenlit Born Again at Comic-Con, insisting on keeping Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio and making the Netflix run canon. Street-level heroes have a documented habit of getting benched the moment the math stops working.

It's a pattern that goes back even further for the Man Without Fear specifically. Daredevil's film rights only reverted to Marvel from Fox in 2012 after a planned reboot collapsed, which is the only reason the Netflix show existed in the first place. So the character has now survived two near-death experiences to get here. That history is exactly why this latest run of soft numbers feels less like a blip and more like a familiar warning sign.

And here's what actually makes the new report sting: what's reportedly on the bubble is a fresh Netflix-style street-level reboot. The very kind of grounded, interconnected corner that made the Defenders era worth obsessing over in the first place. If that's the piece now being labeled "uncertain," then the concern isn't just one show running soft for a few weeks. It's whether the whole grounded sandbox is quietly losing its champion inside the building, the way it lost Netflix's support practically overnight back in 2018.

Then There's The Talent Drift

Ironheart is now being quietly referred to as a "limited series," with creator Chinaka Hodge saying a second season "depends on viewership," rarely a confident sign. Worth remembering Echo was the debut of the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, the studio's pitch for grounded, standalone street-level stories you could watch without homework. If even the banner built for this corner is underperforming, that says something. And the bigger tell: Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media just signed an exclusive TV deal with Netflix, ending his five-year Disney pact. Read the fine print, though. It's a TV-only deal. Coogler is still making Black Panther 3 on the film side. So this is talent walking away from Disney's television specifically, which is the whole point.

Now, the part the doomers skip. The Spider-Man "TV problem" everyone's pointing at isn't a retreat at all. It's a rights wall. Marvel's Brad Winderbaum has flatly said Sony holds the long-form TV rights, so Marvel can only do 30-minute Spidey animation. That's a legal box, not a creative surrender, and it'd be dishonest to file it under the same headline.

So Is It A Retreat? Not Quite.

Here are my thoughts… This isn't Marvel abandoning the street-level heroes. After all Daredevil: Born Again is already renewed for a third season targeting 2027 (our set video from the S3 shoot even teases a Luke Cage action beat), a Punisher special just started streaming, and a Jessica Jones revival keeps getting teased. It's something more measured: a pivot away from expensive street-level TV toward film and lower-cost bets. The grounded corner isn't being killed. It's being put on a budget.

And honestly? If that discipline is what keeps Daredevil swinging instead of getting cancelled outright, again, I can live with it. But the talent drift is the thing I'd watch, because the last time this corner went quiet, it stayed quiet for years. Once the storytellers start taking the good street-level ideas somewhere else, the budget conversation gets a lot harder.

Where do you land? Is it a smart pivot, or slow goodbye? Sound off below!

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