The Odyssey End Credits Leak Reveals Cast In Order Of Appearance And Confirms Character Names

UPDATE: Unfortunately, the X user has now removed the post with the photo they took of The Odyssey's end credits. You can, however, check out the movie's production notes here, which include several character names and insights from the cast and crew.

There's been a lot of intrigue, and even the odd bit of controversy, surrounding who is playing who in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, we now have a near-full cast list from a user on X who has posted an alleged photo of the movie's end credits.

These are listed in order of appearance, and Travis Scott getting "top billing" as a result of that has caused quite a stir on social media. While we now have confirmed character names for most of the cast, there aren't many surprises. Instead, this list confirms many previous rumours and offers some potential spoilers about when and where we'll see certain people.

It's also worth noting that Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o are among those not mentioned here, meaning their respective characters will appear much later in The Odyssey.

The first reactions were glowing, and the expectation is that Nolan's latest movie will receive the same positive reviews as his previous efforts. However, what will be most interesting now is seeing whether the online discussion—criticising casting choices, historical inaccuracies, and the use of modern dialogue—has any impact on box office takings.

"When you look at the ancient world, people tend to view the ancient world in weird ways and there’s a lot of cultural prejudice — elevating it just because it’s old," Nolan recently said of the complaints about how The Odyssey's leads talk. "When you go to the poem, what you find is something that’s really earthy, grounded and accessible."

"So, for me, in building the world of the film, what I talk to all the actors about is, I want to center it on that and make it feel very fresh for modern audiences and do away with some of those assumptions," the filmmaker added.

Tom Holland was also on hand for that interview, and snarkily replied to the "dad" backlash with, "I wouldn't have said 'Father' back then anyway, it would've been in Greek."

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.