Every Rumored MARVEL PHASE 7 Movie Is A Sequel Or A Revival, And That Could Be A Problem

Every Rumored MARVEL PHASE 7 Movie Is A Sequel Or A Revival, And That Could Be A Problem

Marvel's rumored Phase 7 is all sequels and revivals, not one new franchise in the bunch. The retrenchment is smart. But a studio that only reheats old brands will eventually go stale.

Editorial Opinion
By NateBest - Jul 03, 2026 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Look at every movie Marvel's Phase 7 is rumored to be, line them up next to each other, and you notice the same thing about all of them. There isn't one genuinely new idea in the bunch.

Start with what we actually know, because it's less than the headlines suggest. Marvel has staked out release dates running through 2028 and 2029, and every one of them is officially untitled. The industry read on what fills those slots: Fantastic Four 2Black Panther 3, an X-Men movie, Doctor Strange 3, and Deadpool 4. Two of those are on the record. Ryan Coogler has confirmed Black Panther 3 is his next film, and Jake Schreier is attached to direct the X-Men reboot. The rest, including that rumored Sam Raimi return for Doctor Strange 3, is a mix of wishlist and scooper chatter, so hold it loosely.

But even taking the rumors at their word, the shape doesn't change. A sequel, a sequel, a revival, a sequel, a sequel. And the broader bench people keep floating, Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 5, Blade, a Thunderbolts follow-up, is more of the same. Even the next Avengers after Secret Wars is reportedly the Russo brothers again. Wherever you look on this slate, it's a name you already know.

The One "New" Thing Is 60 Years Old

The X-Men movie is the exception everyone reaches for, and fair enough. Mutants finally landing in the MCU is genuinely exciting and about a decade overdue. But let's be honest about what it actually is. X-Men is a 1963 property Disney bought in the Fox deal. Bringing it over is Marvel cashing in on an IP it already owns, not inventing anything. A franchise that's new to this universe isn't the same as a new franchise, and the difference matters.

And Here's Why Marvel Would Say I'm Wrong

I want to give the other side its due, because it's a strong case and it's probably even the correct one in the short term. This retrenchment is deliberate, and it's a direct answer to what fans have been screaming for.

Kevin Feige himself admitted Marvel put out "well over 100 hours" of content in the six years after Endgame and that "that's too much." Bob Iger called the whole push for quantity over quality "a bad idea."

Fewer, bigger movies built around marquee names is the announced fix for exactly the D-list overload everyone complained about through Phase 4 and 5.

You asked for fewer randoms and more heavy hitters. This is literally that. And on a soft, post-pandemic market where a breakout from total unknowns is far from guaranteed, leaning on proven ceilings while you rebuild trust is sound business.

But The Infinity Saga Wasn't Built On Nostalgia

Here's the part that nags at me... The reason the Infinity Saga worked is that Phases 1 and 2 spent their time MAKING the legacy, not cashing in on it. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Star-Lord, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, most of them meant nothing to general audiences in 2008. Marvel bet on nobodies and turned them into the exact heavy hitters we now demand more of.

Phase 7 flips that. It's spending the post-Secret Wars reset, the cleanest blank slate Marvel is ever going to get, re-launching brands instead of minting the next generation of them. Nostalgia has a shelf life. You can only sell the same handful of names for so long before the audience that grew up on them ages out and there's nobody new waiting to take the keys.

The scary version of Phase 7 isn't that these movies flop. Most of them won't. It's that they all hit, make their money, and quietly teach Marvel that the safest thing to do is never gamble on someone new again. A studio can coast on that for years. It just can't coast on it forever.

So that there's no misunderstanding: I want the X-Men movie. I'm a HUGE X-Men fan. Heck, I waited in line for 3 hours to see the first film, back when there was no such thing as reserving your seat. That's not the argument. The argument is that somewhere on a slate stretching all the way to 2029, there should be one film about a hero the general audience has never heard of, and us comic nerds would be excited for. As it stands, there isn't a single one.

Is wanting a wildcard just greedy, or is proven-and-polished exactly the medicine Marvel needs right now? And which rumored Phase 7 movie will you be seeing opening night? Sound off in the comments below!

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/3/2026, 7:21 AM
Leave it to Nate to exceed by showing everyone how to write an elegant yet inciting article. If the DCU fails and Marvel doesn't hard reboot, CBM'S are done for.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/3/2026, 7:24 AM
We all know they planned the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe a long time ago in a universe far far away….
Kevin Feige’s plan was to make phase 4 and 5 soooo mediocre that phase 6 and 7 would feel like great movies!

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