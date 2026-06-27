Avengers 7 Reportedly In The Works From The Russos - Could It Be Secret Wars: Part 2?

The Multiverse Saga will wrap up with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but could Marvel Studios extend this phase of storytelling with a third Avengers movie?

There have been rumblings for a while about Secret Wars being split in two, and that's once again been brought up by The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez. According to the scooper, his sources have provided evidence that the Russo Brothers are working on another Avengers movie separate from Doomsday and Secret Wars.

"Based on their statements, there's a chance it’ll involve splitting Secret Wars into two," he explains, adding, "However, it could also be the next Avengers instalment."

It would make sense for the Russos to stick around heading into the next Saga, especially if Marvel Studios has plans for a full-blown Avengers vs. X-Men movie. The filmmakers haven't had much luck with their AGBO-produced titles like The Gray Man and The Electric State, so renewing their relationship with Marvel Studios wouldn't be a bad thing for them or fans.

The site has shared a few other insights, though many are familiar to us, as the same Avengers: Doomsday rumours continue to be recycled and repackaged online.

It's said that we'll see versions of the Black Priests, Black Swans, and Builders in the movie, as well as a second version of the Illuminati (though they won't refer to themselves as such). Perez reiterates that the X-Men will fall into a morally grey area due to having "no choice" but to make some "unbelievably dubious" decisions.

As expected, Doctor Doom will have "a few witches on his side and individuals that can perform magic." Victor Von Doom also holds a "large collection of trinkets and items he has been collecting throughout his adventures," explaining why he's so powerful.

The opening sequence is described as a "spectacle" that's akin to a child throwing their toys into a sandbox and being told to let their "imagination run wild." However, it also "serves very well to establish the very real threat of incursions," suggesting we'll see some casualties.

The Avengers vs. X-Men battle is another highlight (hardly a surprise), and as for Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Perez is hearing mixed things from sources about whether he's in Avengers: Doomsday. Right now, it seems the web-spinner is being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.