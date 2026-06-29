Rumor: Marvel Studios' Next Film Slate Revealed Along With First Black Panther 3 Plot Details

Rumor: Marvel Studios' Next Film Slate Revealed Along With First Black Panther 3 Plot Details

A new rumour claims to reveal the movies that Marvel Studios is prioritising heading into the next Saga, while we also have some intriguing details about Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 plans.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Marvel Studios is expected to showcase Avengers: Doomsday at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, but could we get a slate revealed ahead of what many expect will be the MCU's "Mutant Saga"?

It's possible, though we also can't help but wonder whether those announcements will be saved for D23 or even next year's Hall H presentation. In the meantime, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared a very interesting update about the movies that are currently a priority for Kevin Feige and company. 

While Doctor Strange 3 is on the back burner, those are said to be Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 5, the X-Men reboot, a Thunderbolts* sequel, Blade, Midnight Sons, and the next Avengers movie. And, yes, there's a chance Marvel will be "unveiling some titles later this year," according to the insider.

Many of those movies being a priority was to be expected, but sequels to Shang-Chi and Thunderbolts* are a surprise, seeing as neither exactly lit the box office on fire. The former was a modest hit in COVID times, though, and both received glowing reviews. Where the Fantastic Four franchise falls in all this is currently a mystery.

Perez has also shared some new Black Panther 3 insights, revealing that T'Challa II will be the movie's lead, but minus the "II." He's still the original T'Challa's son, though, and the threequel involves "a coming-of-age story, with a heavy emphasis on legacy and what it means for T'Challa to inherit the title of Black Panther."

The site adds, "There's also been some talk about Nakia not wanting T'Challa to be the Black Panther and inherit the throne [and there will be] supernatural connections to the ancestral plane and mutants."

The new Black Panther is still expected to debut in Avengers: Secret Wars—possibly Avengers: Doomsday—and the eventual Multiversal reset is likely what leads to the character being so quickly aged up. 

There are a few other interesting tidbits, including Captain Marvel being fairly unimportant to the plot of the next Avengers movie and Moon Knight potentially crossing paths with Daredevil down the line. Champions and an animated Ten Rings series are still on the table, while it doesn't sound like Hulk is heading down the Joe Fixit route just yet. 

As for the long-delayed Nova project, Perez writes, "[Brand Winderbaum was] referring to a Nova Corps team that will be alongside Richard. The best example I can give is a composition similar to the Green Lantern animated series or Starfox."

These are just rumours for now, and nothing is confirmed until we hear it from Marvel Studios (or, to a lesser extent, the Hollywood trades). For now, let us know your thoughts on these MCU rumours in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/29/2026, 12:31 PM
Enough time has passed.

Chad was a nice guy, but writing off one of the top 3 most interesting Marvel characters because the actor died is ridiculous.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/29/2026, 12:40 PM
@InfinitePunches - I still think that after Secret Wars, we'll see Marvel use it as an opportunity to recast not only BP, but also Tony Stark and Steve Rogers (Pssibly Thor too). All big shoes to fill, but there's no way. they let their heavy hitters sit it out for very long.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/29/2026, 12:31 PM
All I know is the new Black Panther better be a real Panther , none of this guy in a Panther suite bs!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/29/2026, 12:34 PM
Btw, Doc Strange 3 and Thor vs Hercules, Shang Chi 2 and Blade should be top priorities outside X-men and avengers films.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/29/2026, 12:35 PM
T'Challa II is stupid. Just reboot it after Secret Wars. Reboot all of it. None of the new character did well enough to keep it around. You are doing this because Shuri failed. Why saddle the IP down with the history. Reboot it, T'challa is alive in the new 616. Its really simple. You get one chance at this. Tony, Steve, eveyone legacy needs a recast. Same with FF but they wont do it. Nothing about that film/cast is worth saving.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 6/29/2026, 12:36 PM
OH! Look! More bullshit from cosmic circus! I believe we are now on year 5 or so of Midnight Sons being on the verge of an official announcement. Also... Most of this is in the category of "no [frick]ing-duh!"
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/29/2026, 12:36 PM
Shang-Chi was a good movie, with some of the best fight choreography in the MCU. It just sucks it hasn't done well enough to prioritize a sequel after all these years.

Midnight Sons could be awesome, hopefully, they find a director good enough to make the horror side of the MCU as popular as Gunn made the Cosmic part of the universe with Guardians of the Galaxy.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/29/2026, 12:37 PM
Cancel everything and take ten years off. Reboot everything after that.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/29/2026, 12:48 PM
I am surprised Thunderbolts 2 and Avengers 7 are on this hypothetical slate.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/29/2026, 12:49 PM
If only Lanterns was inspired by GLTAS.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 12:53 PM
Sequels to pre-Secret Wars movies? Nah. Reboots. Black Panther could maybe be a softboot. If you're gonna have a Peacemaker style softboot I think Black Panther could fit. You could keep the cast and have T'Challa jr just be T'Challa. Everything else reboot fully.

Fresh start, no continuity baggage, new younger actors.

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