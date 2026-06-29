Rumor: Marvel Studios' Next Film Slate Revealed Along With First Black Panther 3 Plot Details

Marvel Studios is expected to showcase Avengers: Doomsday at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, but could we get a slate revealed ahead of what many expect will be the MCU's "Mutant Saga"?

It's possible, though we also can't help but wonder whether those announcements will be saved for D23 or even next year's Hall H presentation. In the meantime, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared a very interesting update about the movies that are currently a priority for Kevin Feige and company.

While Doctor Strange 3 is on the back burner, those are said to be Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 5, the X-Men reboot, a Thunderbolts* sequel, Blade, Midnight Sons, and the next Avengers movie. And, yes, there's a chance Marvel will be "unveiling some titles later this year," according to the insider.

Many of those movies being a priority was to be expected, but sequels to Shang-Chi and Thunderbolts* are a surprise, seeing as neither exactly lit the box office on fire. The former was a modest hit in COVID times, though, and both received glowing reviews. Where the Fantastic Four franchise falls in all this is currently a mystery.

Perez has also shared some new Black Panther 3 insights, revealing that T'Challa II will be the movie's lead, but minus the "II." He's still the original T'Challa's son, though, and the threequel involves "a coming-of-age story, with a heavy emphasis on legacy and what it means for T'Challa to inherit the title of Black Panther."

The site adds, "There's also been some talk about Nakia not wanting T'Challa to be the Black Panther and inherit the throne [and there will be] supernatural connections to the ancestral plane and mutants."

The new Black Panther is still expected to debut in Avengers: Secret Wars—possibly Avengers: Doomsday—and the eventual Multiversal reset is likely what leads to the character being so quickly aged up.

There are a few other interesting tidbits, including Captain Marvel being fairly unimportant to the plot of the next Avengers movie and Moon Knight potentially crossing paths with Daredevil down the line. Champions and an animated Ten Rings series are still on the table, while it doesn't sound like Hulk is heading down the Joe Fixit route just yet.

As for the long-delayed Nova project, Perez writes, "[Brand Winderbaum was] referring to a Nova Corps team that will be alongside Richard. The best example I can give is a composition similar to the Green Lantern animated series or Starfox."

These are just rumours for now, and nothing is confirmed until we hear it from Marvel Studios (or, to a lesser extent, the Hollywood trades). For now, let us know your thoughts on these MCU rumours in the comments section below.