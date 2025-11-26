X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION INFINITY Writer Leaves X Following Release Of Controversial Magik Comic

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION INFINITY Writer Leaves X Following Release Of Controversial Magik Comic

Marvel Comics' X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity #4 has caused quite a stir on social media, and the comic's writer, Tim Seeley, has left X after being accused of depicting Magik being sexually abused.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel

X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity #4 was released yesterday, and it's sent social media into a frenzy. In the comic—which is set in a possible future—Magik loses control and kills Maria Hill; Nick Fury then kills her, sending Illyana Rasputin's soul to Limbo, where the demon Belasco claims her soul. 

She's tormented and abused by Belasco and the other demons in Limbo, which ultimately corrupts Illyana and leads to her becoming their servant. That doesn't sound too bad, right?

Well, there are sexual undertones in the comic that imply the demons have sexually abused Magik. X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity #4 doesn't depict rape, but demeaning remarks are made about her body, and two of the hero's tormenters, Belasco and S'ym, were previously revealed to have abused Magik as a child. 

When Magik arrives in Limbo, she's in her underwear, and as Darkchild, she thanks her abuser—in an admittedly sexualised pose—for "sating [her] pathetic needs." While some read that as a reference to sexual assault, Belasco is actually making her beg for food.

Sexual assault has frequently been used as a plot device for female characters in comics, so it's easy enough to understand the outrage. It may not have been the intention here, but the issue can be read in that way, and therein lies the problem.

The backlash was so vocal that writer Tim Seeley, who faced abuse and death threats (which is obviously unacceptable), has deactivated his X account and gone private on Instagram. On Bluesky, he wrote, "Welp...I had to finally deactivate twitter because that was just a touch too much death for me and the family. It was a sh*t 16 year run! F**k everybody!"

Marvel Comics hasn't addressed the backlash, and X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity #4 remains available to read on Marvel Unlimited.

You can see some of the panels causing controversy in the X post below.

Perdition Lost Part 1. Magik is sent on a rescue mission to liberate mutant Fabian Cortez from S.H.I.E.L.D., but does her demonic side have the same goal?

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION INFINITY #4
Written by TIM SEELEY
Art & Cover by PHILLIP SEVY
Available Now on Marvel Unlimited

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Blade an Barb Wire Veteran Actor Udo Kier Has Passed
Related:

Blade an Barb Wire Veteran Actor Udo Kier Has Passed
The Forgotten MCU Tech That Could Have Defeated The Avengers In Seconds
Recommended For You:

The Forgotten MCU Tech That Could Have Defeated The Avengers In Seconds

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder