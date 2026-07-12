Daredevil: Born Again Star Finn Jones Teases Iron Fist's Costume In Season 3

Following a landmark deal with Netflix in the 2010s, Marvel Television—which had little to no association with Marvel Studios at the time—brought Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to the streaming platform.

Each of the shows received multiple seasons, and eventually, we got both The Defenders and an unexpected spin-off, The Punisher. Not unlike The CW's Arrowverse series, each was prematurely cancelled, with Netflix pulling the plug on its deal with Marvel in response to the news that Disney+ was on the way.

Since then, Marvel Television has been brought under the Marvel Studios banner, and almost all of these Netflix characters have joined the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again has so far featured appearances from The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, and the upcoming third season will up the ante with them, Elektra, and Iron Fist.

Finn Jones has been spotted on set as Danny Rand, albeit not in costume. A major sticking point with Iron Fist was the lack of costumed action, so surely the new Marvel Television won't repeat history and disappoint fans again?

During an appearance at Florida Supercon this weekend, Jones was asked about potentially donning Iron Fist's costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and cryptically replied, "I can’t answer that, but there is a moment."

A moment? Does this mean we'll only get a couple of minutes of costumed action before he ditches the suit, or could it even be that, like in the comics, he'll wear Daredevil's uniform for a time? It would be hard at this stage to suddenly have Danny in full Iron Fist regalia, and if rumours are to be believed, the long-term goal is for Lin Lie to be established as the MCU Iron Fist.

Before his MCU return was confirmed, Finn revealed his hopes for the character's future on screen. "What I like about the idea of potentially coming back into that series is taking all of that growth and all of that knowledge and then seeing how Danny has evolved as a person, as a hero."

"Maybe he’s got some insight. Maybe he’s learned something along the way, and maybe he can actually become the figure, the mentor that he is in the books. He is someone who has gone through a lot and is able to overcome that, impart knowledge onto others, and help others," he continued. "If the character was to come back, I would like to see it skew into that lane."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 premieres on Disney+ in 2027.