Daredevil: Born Again Star Finn Jones Teases Iron Fist's Costume In Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Star Finn Jones Teases Iron Fist's Costume In Season 3

Ahead of his return as Danny Rand/Iron Fist in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, actor Finn Jones has dropped a big hint about donning a costume in the MCU TV series, but which one will it be?

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By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2026 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Following a landmark deal with Netflix in the 2010s, Marvel Television—which had little to no association with Marvel Studios at the time—brought Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to the streaming platform.

Each of the shows received multiple seasons, and eventually, we got both The Defenders and an unexpected spin-off, The Punisher. Not unlike The CW's Arrowverse series, each was prematurely cancelled, with Netflix pulling the plug on its deal with Marvel in response to the news that Disney+ was on the way.

Since then, Marvel Television has been brought under the Marvel Studios banner, and almost all of these Netflix characters have joined the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again has so far featured appearances from The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, and the upcoming third season will up the ante with them, Elektra, and Iron Fist.

Finn Jones has been spotted on set as Danny Rand, albeit not in costume. A major sticking point with Iron Fist was the lack of costumed action, so surely the new Marvel Television won't repeat history and disappoint fans again?

During an appearance at Florida Supercon this weekend, Jones was asked about potentially donning Iron Fist's costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and cryptically replied, "I can’t answer that, but there is a moment."

A moment? Does this mean we'll only get a couple of minutes of costumed action before he ditches the suit, or could it even be that, like in the comics, he'll wear Daredevil's uniform for a time? It would be hard at this stage to suddenly have Danny in full Iron Fist regalia, and if rumours are to be believed, the long-term goal is for Lin Lie to be established as the MCU Iron Fist. 

Before his MCU return was confirmed, Finn revealed his hopes for the character's future on screen. "What I like about the idea of potentially coming back into that series is taking all of that growth and all of that knowledge and then seeing how Danny has evolved as a person, as a hero."

"Maybe he’s got some insight. Maybe he’s learned something along the way, and maybe he can actually become the figure, the mentor that he is in the books. He is someone who has gone through a lot and is able to overcome that, impart knowledge onto others, and help others," he continued. "If the character was to come back, I would like to see it skew into that lane."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 premieres on Disney+ in 2027.

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JoshWilding
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Floke
Floke - 7/12/2026, 4:51 AM
Even if the costume will look great - I wanna know if they actually had him work out this time so he can look and fight like Iron Fist and not like some random dude in Cobra Kai.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/12/2026, 4:52 AM
It will be like Zemo throwing the mask on in CAATWS for 18 seconds. I liked Bruhl as Zemo tho. As for Finn's Danny, I hope he appears in costume only because it means that someone who knows kung-fu will be wearing it. Those Spider-Man eyes will be tough to get right, especially in a D+ show

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