Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Completed Principal Photography; Wrap Party Photos Shared Online

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Completed Principal Photography; Wrap Party Photos Shared Online

It seems principal photography on the upcoming third season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped in New York City...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 20, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Although the news has not been officially announced, it appears that filming for the third season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped.

Royce Johnson, who returned as Chief Detective Brett Mahoney towards the end of Season 2, shared a video gallery on Instagram with several photos from what is believed to be the show's wrap party. We also have a clip of Elodie Yung, who was recently confirmed to reprise her role as Elektra from the Netflix series.

Recent set photos and videos revealed that Charlie Cox's Devil of Hell's Kitchen will don a new costume when the series returns to our screens for its third season.

This suit doesn't appear to be vastly different from the one Matt Murdock debuted in Season 2, but the helmet and boots seem to have undergone a slight redesign, and there's definitely more red overall. We know that Matt has multiple outfits at his disposal, so we could see yet another costume change during the next batch of episodes.

Murdock was sent to prison in the Season 2 finale, and with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and now Elektra (Elodie Yung) confirmed to return alongside Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) for Season 3, it looks like these heroes will protect the streets in the Man Without Fear's absence.

Though Murdock clearly won't be spending too long behind bars, Cox has hinted that another character (Elektra, most likely) will actually take up the mantle of Daredevil for a time.

As for New York's former Mayor, Wilson Fisk, set photos have shown the Kingpin back in action with a vengeance after returning from self-imposed exile following the events of the Season 2 finale.

Check out the photos and videos at the links below.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Jon Bernthal Reveals Why He Walked Away From Pre-Overhaul Season 1
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Star Jon Bernthal Reveals Why He Walked Away From Pre-Overhaul Season 1
Daredevil: Born Again Star Finn Jones Teases Iron Fist's Costume In Season 3
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Star Finn Jones Teases Iron Fist's Costume In Season 3

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 10:36 AM
Another flop season incoming.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2026, 11:08 AM
@FireGunn -

I do agree that Gunn must go, but I think the Russos and Spider-Man will revive the MCU. If the highly overrated Cretton doesn't screw up Spider-Man.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 11:15 AM
@DocSpock - Cretton is a better director than the Russos and Brand New Day looks miles better than Doomsday
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2026, 10:47 AM
Sweet!!.

I’m surprised they didn’t have Finn at the party since he does DJ aswell but I think he might have wrapped a bit earlier than everyone else.

Anyway , it will be interesting to see how this plays into Doomsday/Secret Wars if the latter does end with the creation of Battleworld…

Granted they could have it be before Doomsday in the timeline but we’ll see because regardless , I’m looking forward to S3 next March since I liked season 2 of BA quite a bit!!.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/20/2026, 10:49 AM
Still can't wait to see if DD pops up in Brand New Day. I mean we got The Hand and a prison. Season 1 and 2 were good. I wouldn't say they're the level of Netflix seasons, though, with the exception of a few plot points and scenes.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2026, 11:11 AM

I liked seasons 1&2, and I am way looking forward to season 3. I thought Netflix DD was better, but I like the MCU DD too.

It's way better than no Daredevil at all.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 7/20/2026, 11:39 AM
3 season of Daredevil but yet Batman has one film so far smh! Just goes to show you the priorities of a studio. Batman part 2 is another prime example of no sense of urgency. Marvel just keeps running laps on DC. Fire Gunn!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder