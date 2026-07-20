Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Completed Principal Photography; Wrap Party Photos Shared Online

Although the news has not been officially announced, it appears that filming for the third season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped.

Royce Johnson, who returned as Chief Detective Brett Mahoney towards the end of Season 2, shared a video gallery on Instagram with several photos from what is believed to be the show's wrap party. We also have a clip of Elodie Yung, who was recently confirmed to reprise her role as Elektra from the Netflix series.

Recent set photos and videos revealed that Charlie Cox's Devil of Hell's Kitchen will don a new costume when the series returns to our screens for its third season.

This suit doesn't appear to be vastly different from the one Matt Murdock debuted in Season 2, but the helmet and boots seem to have undergone a slight redesign, and there's definitely more red overall. We know that Matt has multiple outfits at his disposal, so we could see yet another costume change during the next batch of episodes.

Murdock was sent to prison in the Season 2 finale, and with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and now Elektra (Elodie Yung) confirmed to return alongside Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) for Season 3, it looks like these heroes will protect the streets in the Man Without Fear's absence.

Though Murdock clearly won't be spending too long behind bars, Cox has hinted that another character (Elektra, most likely) will actually take up the mantle of Daredevil for a time.

As for New York's former Mayor, Wilson Fisk, set photos have shown the Kingpin back in action with a vengeance after returning from self-imposed exile following the events of the Season 2 finale.

Check out the photos and videos at the links below.

Elodie Yung at the wrap party for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3 yesterday.



(via: IG) https://t.co/J0CFR9eC53 pic.twitter.com/VuQSfZaqGn — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) July 19, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."