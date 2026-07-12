Rumor: Scarlett Johansson's The Batman 2 Role Has Been Revealed - And It's Not A Character Anyone Expected

It looks like Scarlett Johansson might actually be playing Poison Ivy in The Batman - Part II!

When Nexus Point News broke the story that Johansson was in talks for a role in Matt Reeves' sequel, they mentioned Poison Ivy as one of the characters they heard she was in the running for. This detail was largely forgotten about once the trades confirmed the news, as more than one outlet claimed that the Black Widow star was set to play Harvey Dent's wife, Gilda.

Since then, rumors have circulated that Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Charles Dance are not playing the characters we think they are, and a Reddit post from the generally reliable DCULeaks (approved by mods) has now shared some intriquing new information.

Apparently, Johansson will play a "serial killer obsessed with plants, who uses toxins to carry out her crimes." Her main target is Dance's character, "the leader of a secret organization made up of the most powerful figures in the city" (the Court of Owls, no doubt).

The post also mentioned that Sebastian Stan is indeed playing Victor Zsasz, not Harvey Dent.

If Johansson is playing a version of Pamela Isley, it may lend credence to another recent rumor that DC Studios is developing a live-action Poison Ivy series set in the same universe as The Batman movies and HBO's The Penguin.

We'll obviously have to file this as a rumor for the time being, but assuming it is on the level, how would you feel about Johansson playing a (most likely) grounded take on the seductive Batman villain?

GENTE! #TheBatmanPart2



Segundo um moderador do DCULeaks, o usuário que publicou está informação enviou provas à equipe de moderação antes de postar, o que adiciona credibilidade ao rumor 👀



Segundo ele, Scarlett Johansson é a principal vilã - uma assassina em série obcecada por… pic.twitter.com/C3KKQbyilB — DCVerso (@DCVers0) July 12, 2026

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more below), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

A new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.