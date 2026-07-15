The Batman 2: First Official Look At Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight Revealed As Sequel Is Pushed To 2028

The Batman 2: First Official Look At Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight Revealed As Sequel Is Pushed To 2028

The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves has shared our first look at Robert Pattinson as the returning Dark Knight via some camera test footage. Unfortunately, the reveal comes with some bad news...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

The Batman -Part II director Matt Reeves has unveiled our first official look at Robert Pattinson as the returning Dark Knight via a test-footage teaser, which also features an updated logo.

Though it's difficult to tell for sure, Pattinson appears to be wearing the same Bat-suit from the first film, but we have heard that Bruce Wayne will don an upgraded costume at some point.

Unfortunately, this reveal is likely an attempt to soften the blow that the long-awaited sequel has been delayed yet again.

After several previous delays, The Batman - Part II was scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027, but has now been pushed back to February 18, 2028. It's not a huge setback, but it's certainly significant enough to leave Bat-fans disappointed.

Check out the footage and logo at the links below, and let us know what you make of the news that The Batman sequel won't be with us until 2028 in the comments.

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Reeves recently confirmed that Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb/The Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Réal) and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez) will reprise their roles, alongside new cast members Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

Reeves did not reveal the characters Gotham City's new additions will play, but we had been led to believe that Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Johansson as his wife, Gilda, and Dance as his father, Christopher.

Rumors are circulating that this may not be the case, however, with Jeff Sneider reporting that Stan will actually play twisted serial killer Victor Zsasz, while Henry may have been cast as Dent. The insider added that Johansson and Dance "aren't playing big names in the Batman universe, but more like a 'meld' of different characters."

According to a more recent rumor, Johansson will actually play a "serial killer obsessed with plants, who uses toxins to carry out her crimes" (almost certainly a take on Poison Ivy). Her main target is Dance's character, "the leader of a secret organization made up of the most powerful figures in the city" (the Court of Owls, no doubt).

The Reddit post also mentioned that Sebastian Stan is indeed playing Victor Zsasz, not Harvey Dent.

If Johansson is playing a version of Pamela Isley, it may lend credence to another recent rumor that DC Studios is developing a live-action Poison Ivy series set in the same universe as The Batman movies and HBO's The Penguin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 7/15/2026, 10:42 AM
That is a perfect teaser trailer. Show nothing else please
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/15/2026, 10:42 AM
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/15/2026, 10:43 AM
I dig it, looking forward to it!
MR
MR - 7/15/2026, 10:45 AM
Perfect.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/15/2026, 10:45 AM
2028!??? My lord. Disappointing. February is such a weird month for a bige release, too
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2026, 10:47 AM
@ThorArms - 0 competition.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/15/2026, 11:11 AM
@TheJok3r - I've been saying this for a while now - put some good movies out in the winter months and people will go see them. The idea that time is reserved for movies put out to die is so weird - too many movies released in the summer means people will pick and choose which movies they actually see. Spread them out a bit more and people could see all of them lol
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/15/2026, 11:17 AM
@ThorArms - Deadpool and Black Panther were both released in February and they both broke box office records.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/15/2026, 11:20 AM
@soberchimera - True. I'm not saying it won't do well, I'm more so just disappointed at it lol
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2026, 11:51 AM
@foreverintheway - I never understood why Gunn put Supergirl out in the most crowded quarter of the year; he basically sent it out to die.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/15/2026, 11:55 AM
@ThorArms - THe first one came out in February as well, didn't it?
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2026, 10:46 AM
Wil this ever get released push back push back
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 10:46 AM
What’s four more months at this point?! Let’s [frick]ing go!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:00 AM
@regmovieguy - 6 years for a possibly mediocre sequel of a shitty movie. Where's the hype?
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 11:05 AM
@FireGunn

Anytime you reply to me this is the image I see:

User Comment Image

Lmao.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/15/2026, 11:09 AM
@regmovieguy - lmfao that image is exactly that dude. openly hates and is offended by absolutely everything but still expects you to have a good faith convo with him.

#walletsclosed lmfao
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2026, 11:11 AM
@regmovieguy - Me every time this movie gets delayed; It's been delayed so many times I'm out of tears now, lol.
Evansly
Evansly - 7/15/2026, 11:12 AM
@regmovieguy - He's just a sensitive little guy
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:15 AM
@regmovieguy - Great way of avoiding the question. But I thought you wanted "nuanced conversations" lmao.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 11:15 AM
@TheJok3r

100%. Every delay is is a kick in the balls, dude. We’re gonna be eating good come February 2028, tho. Let Reeves cook 🧑‍🍳
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:15 AM
@foreverintheway - Another dork that's obsessed with me. How does his cock taste?
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 11:21 AM
@FireGunn - A better question is how does Zack Snyder's dick taste in your mouth and how in the world are you able to multitask like you do while simultaneously sucking on it like a cherry blow pop?

That's talent. Ridiculous talent, but talent nevertheless.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/15/2026, 11:24 AM
@FireGunn - Hahaha your inability to actually grasp the meaning of the words you use is hilarious. OBSESSED?! No buddy - you paint yourself as a clown and dance around in the comment sections constantly, you get the attention you're asking for. Asking how someones cock tastes as if you don't simp for Zaddy Snyder is more pathetic than it is ironic.

No "Reboot the MCU and DCU"? Are you dropping that so that you're less recognizable? Or do only your obsessed stans know about your little signature?
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 11:25 AM
@FireGunn

Bro: you think because you thought The Batman was mediocre that people aren’t insanely hyped for this next outing? It got an A- cinema score, a 71 on Metacritic (good score), and like an 85 on RT. And then we have The Penguin spinoff that earned all sorts of awards noms and acclaim,

People really liked the movie. It wouldn’t have made 770 mil otherwise, lmao.

“I thought you wanted "nuanced conversations" lmao.”

There’s literally no nuance to your discussions. You’re basically Eeore a keyboard.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:33 AM
@XRayCat - "A better question is how does Zack Snyder's dick taste in your mouth and how in the world are you able to multitask like you do while simultaneously sucking on it like a cherry blow pop?"

Notice how I NEVER bring up Snyder in these conversations. YOU morons ALWAYS do it because you can't argue against my actual positions. You're more obsessed with him than I am. More pathetic projection.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:36 AM
@foreverintheway - "Hahaha your inability to actually grasp the meaning of the words you use is hilarious. OBSESSED?! No buddy - you paint yourself as a clown and dance around in the comment sections constantly, you get the attention you're asking for. Asking how someones cock tastes as if you don't simp for Zaddy Snyder is more pathetic than it is ironic."

Oh, would you look at that. Another Zack Snyder name drop. It doesn't even surprise me anymore. You people are getting exactly what you wanted from this dogshit Matt Reeves Batman and James Gunn's dogshit DCU and Snyder is STILL on your minds 10 years later. It would be funny if it wasn't so sad.

"No "Reboot the MCU and DCU"? Are you dropping that so that you're less recognizable? Or do only your obsessed stans know about your little signature?"

I say it in every single one of my comments. But congrats on admitting that you're an "obsessed stan" of mind. The first step of fixing a problem is self awareness. Get help
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:38 AM
@regmovieguy - "Bro: you think because you thought The Batman was mediocre that people aren’t insanely hyped for this next outing? It got an A- cinema score, a 71 on Metacritic (good score), and like an 85 on RT. And then we have The Penguin spinoff that earned all sorts of awards noms and acclaim,"

It has all of that and yet the film is still one of the most overrated films to ever exist. The Penguin is actually good, but that's because Matt Reeves didn't make it.

"There’s literally no nuance to your discussions. You’re basically Eeore a keyboard."

Thanks for admitting you're a hypocrite. Stop virtue signaling by acting like you're above "the trolls".
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/15/2026, 11:40 AM
@FireGunn - Man, I'm saying your schtick is so obvious and you've been doing it for so long. I'm not just pulling Snyders name out of nowhere - you visibly ride his dick in every comment section.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:43 AM
@foreverintheway - "I'm not just pulling Snyders name out of nowhere - you visibly ride his dick in every comment section."

OH really? Can you point to the last time I mentioned Snyder once without someone mentioning him to me first? I'll be waiting.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/15/2026, 11:49 AM
@FireGunn - No because I am actually not obsessed with you and won't be trying to comb your comment history. You're some chucklehead that constantly makes an ass of himself so consistently that you're easy to spot and even easier to trigger, nothing more.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 11:51 AM
@FireGunn

“The first step of fixing a problem is self awareness. Get help”

You literally have zero self-awareness, hence why you’re getting bodybagged in every thread.

You’ve lost the plot so much you’re actually repeating shit that I’ve said to you:

“Seek help.”
“It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.”

It wasn’t even a year ago you said Snyder would be back at DC, lmao. As if he hasn’t been gone for **checks notes** 10 years. Move on, bro. Clearly you hate these movies. You still haven’t even given me an answer on why you watched Supergirl despite it looking like a James Gunn movie, lol.

Take your own advice and “seek help.” Maybe get on an anti-depressant. This shit isn’t normal, and these movies aren’t that serious.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 11:54 AM
@foreverintheway - "No because I am actually not obsessed with you and won't be trying to comb your comment history."

So you're just saying shit to say it? And I'm the troll? Lol
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 12:00 PM
@regmovieguy - "You literally have zero self-awareness, hence why you’re getting bodybagged in every thread."

Lol, there's like 7 people I have to reply to at once and I'm [frick]ing embarrassing all of you. Again, fix your self awareness because this is pathetic on your and every other clown's end.

"“Seek help.”
“It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.”"

These are very common phrases buddy. No one's copying your flow.

"It wasn’t even a year ago you said Snyder would be back at DC, lmao. As if he hasn’t been gone for **checks notes** 10 years. Move on, bro. Clearly you hate these movies. You still haven’t even given me an answer on why you watched Supergirl despite it looking like a James Gunn movie, lol."

I don't care whether Snyder is at DC or not. I just want Gunn and Reeves gone. They're destroying the company. And I already answered your question. I give every film a fair shot. I've watched plenty of trailers that I hated yet I ended up loving the film (Transformers One comes to mind). I've watched plenty of trailers that I loved and ended up getting a disaster (Arcane Season 2). I applied that to Supergirl. Too bad the movie was so shit. And no, I do not "hate" these movies. I love this genre. Not shilling isn't hate.

"Take your own advice and “seek help.” Maybe get on an anti-depressant. This shit isn’t normal, and these movies aren’t that serious."

No one except the people constantly insulting me is making it that serious. I couldn't care less. I come here and drop my usual comments which take 5 seconds to make. It's you morons that have to gang up on me because you can't handle differing opinions like little kids.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/15/2026, 12:01 PM
@FireGunn - I'm saying I'm not going to play your little game of going back to give you an exact date and time of the last time you mentioned Snyder on your own accord. I'm saying you've done it constantly enough that I don't even need to - it's the identity you built for yourself. But now that Snyder is a bit of his own lolcow you are trying to distance yourself - I get it.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 12:03 PM
@FireGunn

You’re a loathsome, miserable dude. Hope you find a hobby that actually brings you joy at some point.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 12:03 PM
@foreverintheway - Except, I haven't mentioned Snyder without someone mentioning him to me in weeks. I almost never mention Snyder because he's irrelevant. You built up an image of me because you see my pfp and that's that. You're not going to "play my little game" because you can't.

To put this to rest, Snyder is [frick]ing awesome and his films destroy any of Gunn's or Reeve's.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 12:07 PM
@regmovieguy - "You’re a loathsome, miserable dude. Hope you find a hobby that actually brings you joy at some point."

Keep the projection coming! I've watched 42 movies this year. My favorite sports team is on track to win the finals. I just finished a rewatch of one of my shows of all time. My hobbies are going just fine. Just because I don't shill for modern comic book films like you do doesn't mean I don't have hobbies that don't bring me joy.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2026, 10:47 AM
Perfection takes time. A rushed movie is forever bad, but a delayed movie is eventually good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2026, 10:47 AM
Damn , waiting an additional four months from the original release date sucks but if that is how long it takes Reeves to make the film he wants in a satisfying manner then so be it as a big fan of the first movie.

Also that camera test and score is cool but doesn’t beat the original one for me tbh!!.

?is=6oqInZphAxUlVppf
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/15/2026, 10:47 AM
ugh, disappointed it got pushed back,, again. but this movie will be fire and worth the wait

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