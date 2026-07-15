The Batman 2: First Official Look At Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight Revealed As Sequel Is Pushed To 2028

The Batman -Part II director Matt Reeves has unveiled our first official look at Robert Pattinson as the returning Dark Knight via a test-footage teaser, which also features an updated logo.

Though it's difficult to tell for sure, Pattinson appears to be wearing the same Bat-suit from the first film, but we have heard that Bruce Wayne will don an upgraded costume at some point.

Unfortunately, this reveal is likely an attempt to soften the blow that the long-awaited sequel has been delayed yet again.

After several previous delays, The Batman - Part II was scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027, but has now been pushed back to February 18, 2028. It's not a huge setback, but it's certainly significant enough to leave Bat-fans disappointed.

Check out the footage and logo at the links below, and let us know what you make of the news that The Batman sequel won't be with us until 2028 in the comments.

CAMERA TEST FOR THE BATMAN: PART II pic.twitter.com/rrSIcW0iss — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 15, 2026

Reeves recently confirmed that Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb/The Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Réal) and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez) will reprise their roles, alongside new cast members Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

Reeves did not reveal the characters Gotham City's new additions will play, but we had been led to believe that Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Johansson as his wife, Gilda, and Dance as his father, Christopher.

Rumors are circulating that this may not be the case, however, with Jeff Sneider reporting that Stan will actually play twisted serial killer Victor Zsasz, while Henry may have been cast as Dent. The insider added that Johansson and Dance "aren't playing big names in the Batman universe, but more like a 'meld' of different characters."

According to a more recent rumor, Johansson will actually play a "serial killer obsessed with plants, who uses toxins to carry out her crimes" (almost certainly a take on Poison Ivy). Her main target is Dance's character, "the leader of a secret organization made up of the most powerful figures in the city" (the Court of Owls, no doubt).

The Reddit post also mentioned that Sebastian Stan is indeed playing Victor Zsasz, not Harvey Dent.

If Johansson is playing a version of Pamela Isley, it may lend credence to another recent rumor that DC Studios is developing a live-action Poison Ivy series set in the same universe as The Batman movies and HBO's The Penguin.