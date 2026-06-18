Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Reveals Preparation For An Exciting Luke Cage Action Scene

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is in production, and while we've seen plenty of set photos for the Disney+ series, we finally have a little action. A stuntman with a striking resemblance to Luke Cage actor Mike Colter has been spotted throwing people across a New York rooftop.

While this being for the Man Without Fear's series isn't 100% confirmed, that stuntman's appearance and the fact that crew members were wearing Daredevil and Punisher t-shirts seem a dead giveaway.

Power Man seeing some action in Season 3 is hardly surprising, and Luke, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones look set to be front and centre, no great surprise given that Matt Murdock is currently behind bars. Of course, the vigilante should see his fair share of action in prison, too.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil: Born Again action director Philip J Silvera teased plans for the Defenders when he said, "I think everyone’s going to be surprised with the way we’re leaning into the return of certain characters."

Netflix did what it could with these characters, but Marvel Television will no doubt up the ante, just as it has with Daredevil himself.

Colter reprised his role as Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's final episode. Krysten Ritter showed up as Jessica Jones for a supporting role in a few episodes before that, but Finn Jones' return as Danny Rand is being saved for Season 3.

Will he finally suit up and be redeemed after two disappointing seasons of Iron Fist? That's the hope, though he's yet to be spotted in costume on the show's set.

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set video below.

New video from what seems to be a Luke Cage fight sequence rehearsal for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



Crew members are sporting Punisher and Daredevil shirts.



(via: overtime | tiktok) pic.twitter.com/8bOVnzyRk0 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 18, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Season 3 premieres next year.