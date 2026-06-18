Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Reveals Preparation For An Exciting Luke Cage Action Scene

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Reveals Preparation For An Exciting Luke Cage Action Scene

A newly surfaced Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set video has revealed a team of stuntpeople preparing for what looks like an intense action scene revolving around Mike Colter's Luke Cage.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is in production, and while we've seen plenty of set photos for the Disney+ series, we finally have a little action. A stuntman with a striking resemblance to Luke Cage actor Mike Colter has been spotted throwing people across a New York rooftop.

While this being for the Man Without Fear's series isn't 100% confirmed, that stuntman's appearance and the fact that crew members were wearing Daredevil and Punisher t-shirts seem a dead giveaway.

Power Man seeing some action in Season 3 is hardly surprising, and Luke, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones look set to be front and centre, no great surprise given that Matt Murdock is currently behind bars. Of course, the vigilante should see his fair share of action in prison, too. 

During a recent interview with The Hollywood ReporterDaredevil: Born Again action director Philip J Silvera teased plans for the Defenders when he said, "I think everyone’s going to be surprised with the way we’re leaning into the return of certain characters."

Netflix did what it could with these characters, but Marvel Television will no doubt up the ante, just as it has with Daredevil himself. 

Colter reprised his role as Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's final episode. Krysten Ritter showed up as Jessica Jones for a supporting role in a few episodes before that, but Finn Jones' return as Danny Rand is being saved for Season 3.

Will he finally suit up and be redeemed after two disappointing seasons of Iron Fist? That's the hope, though he's yet to be spotted in costume on the show's set. 

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set video below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Season 3 premieres next year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick On Rumored Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Return: We'll See
Related:

Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick On Rumored Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Return: "We'll See"
Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Casting A Spy Character - What Does It Mean For Season 3?
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Casting A "Spy" Character - What Does It Mean For Season 3?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
LSHF
LSHF - 6/18/2026, 6:25 AM
"...two disappointing seasons of Iron Fist?"

Your writing is disappointing; Neither season was disappointing, as the only problem with one was the lack of practice Finn had.

Please stop dissing what others like and stating your opinions as facts.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 6:34 AM
Marvel Studios Luke Cage was Great. Need a lot more Luke.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/18/2026, 6:38 AM
Luke cage gone vegan

What we wanted

User Comment Image

What we got

User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/18/2026, 6:53 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Actor wanted diet Luke Cage

Should've recasted him

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder