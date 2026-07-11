Avengers: Doomsday - Avengers, X-Men & Fantastic Four Unite In Stunning Official HD Concept Art

Avengers: Doomsday - Avengers, X-Men & Fantastic Four Unite In Stunning Official HD Concept Art

After catching a sneak peek earlier, Andy Park has shared that awesome Avengers: Doomsday concept art in full HD, offering stunning new looks at Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the X-Men, and Fantastic Four!

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By RohanPatel - Jul 11, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Following its world debut at the Shanghai Expo in China yesterday, Andy Park, the former Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, shared the full high-resolution concept art from Avengers: Doomsday. The piece gives us our best look yet at the stunning character designs for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the X-Men, the Wakandans, and the Fantastic Four.

It looks like everyone will be split into at least three factions before converging for what should be an epic showdown with Doctor Doom. While we're well aware additional characters are expected to pop in for a beat or two, everyone pictured below are believed to make up the core cast.

From what we can tell, Steve Rogers and Thor will lead a faction of New Avengers consisting of Ant-Man, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, U.S. Agent, Sentry, and Winter Soldier.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four—Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing—will find themselves aligned with a separate Avengers contingent made up of Captain America, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, and M'Baku.

We also see the return of the X-Men, featuring Cyclops, Beast, Mystique, Nightcrawler, Gambit, Magneto, and Professor X. They are missing a number of heavy hitters, but we imagine there may be a tragic reason for their absence.

Finally, if you look closely enough, you can spot God Loki right in the center of everything. How he factors into the proceedings remains to be seen, but we should probably expect some major fireworks this holiday season!

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to have a major presence at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, with Marvel Studios finally returning to Hall H after an extended hiatus. While a trailer is on everyone's wish list, we'd be surprised if Feige didn't have a few more surprises in store for us.

The massive ensemble cast features Robert Downey Jr. ("Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom"), Chris Evans ("Steve Rogers"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), Pedro Pascal ("Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic"), Paul Rudd ("Scott Lang / Ant-Man"), Anthony Mackie ("Sam Wilson / Captain America"), Florence Pugh ("Yelena Belova"), Vanessa Kirby ("Sue Storm / Invisible Woman"), Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Ben Grimm / The Thing"), Wyatt Russell ("John Walker / U.S. Agent"), Channing Tatum ("Remy LeBeau / Gambit"), Simu Liu ("Xu Shang-Chi"), Ian McKellen ("Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto"), Tom Hiddleston ("Loki"), James Marsden ("Scott Summers / Cyclops"), Patrick Stewart ("Charles Xavier / Professor X"), Joseph Quinn ("Johnny Storm / Human Torch"), Sebastian Stan ("Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier"), David Harbour ("Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian"), Letitia Wright ("Shuri / Black Panther"), Lewis Pullman ("Bob Reynolds / Sentry"), Kelsey Grammer ("Hank McCoy / Beast"), Danny Ramirez ("Joaquin Torres / Falcon"), Winston Duke ("M'Baku"), Alan Cumming ("Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler"), Hannah John-Kamen ("Ava Starr / Ghost"), Rebecca Romijn ("Raven Darkhölme / Mystique"), Alex Livinalli ("Attuma"), Mabel Cadena ("Namora"), Tenoch Huerta Mejía ("Namor"), India Rose Hemsworth ("Love"), Kathryn Newton ("Cassie Lang"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange"), and Hayley Atwell ("Peggy Carter").

The Russo Brothers helmed the blockbuster, with a screenplay from Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The Russos are also attached as producers alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito and Callum McDougall onboard as executive producers.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18!

Check out the stunning concept art below: 

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In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/11/2026, 3:03 PM
I never really thought I'd see all of these iconic characters on screen together... And I never imagined that I wouldn't be even mildly excited about it when I finally have seen them together.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/11/2026, 3:08 PM
@TheAmericanHero - Such a shame this didn't happen before IW. Real shame.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/11/2026, 3:04 PM
CYCLOPS, BABY
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/11/2026, 3:06 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - too bad he's most certainly biting it. AGAIN.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/11/2026, 3:19 PM
@Fogs - It'll make a cool 5 minutes YouTube compilation nonetheless !
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/11/2026, 3:04 PM
I'd be shocked if Doom killed off Sam and that's how Steve gets his shield back
Fogs
Fogs - 7/11/2026, 3:07 PM
@Matchesz - He's not getting the shield, maybe for a few seconds in the battle. They're doubling on cap falcon till the end.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/11/2026, 3:06 PM
Replace Mystique with Storm, add Logan and it's perfect.

Oh, and change Pascal's face for anyone else's.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/11/2026, 3:53 PM
@Fogs -
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2026, 3:11 PM
It's weird how Kurt has grey hair while his mother still has her red hair.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/11/2026, 3:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - It was established in First Class that she ages slower.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2026, 3:17 PM
@Gnostic - I get it. Just odd that they wouldn't just have his hair black. I know they want to show age within the team.

Also I noticed that her color scheme is that of First Class.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/11/2026, 3:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - it's honestly distracting af and I hate it
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2026, 3:48 PM
@Matchesz - af ? All fair ?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/11/2026, 3:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - Well, she can self dye it when she wants.
rebellion
rebellion - 7/11/2026, 3:30 PM
im definitely seeing this (after dune) but something about this just feels weak.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2026, 3:47 PM
@rebellion - is say desperate you say weak
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/11/2026, 3:40 PM
Finally, something f#ckin' official!

JfC, was that so hard?!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2026, 4:08 PM
@TemporarilyHere - i mean , we had the teasers and starting to do promotion for a movie that’s still 5-6 month away is pretty normal.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2026, 3:46 PM
Maybe everyone should comaplin and petition that’s not cyclops unless he have stupid looking yellow underwear with his costume
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/11/2026, 3:50 PM
@dragon316 - I’m certainly comaplin
grif
grif - 7/11/2026, 3:48 PM



wow thats shit
gambgel
gambgel - 7/11/2026, 3:50 PM
Where did Andy post the full image, guys? anyone has the actual link?

does he has his own website or something?
centaur
centaur - 7/11/2026, 3:53 PM
did falcon change his falcon and the winter soldier outfit for brave new world just so steve rogers can't wear the suit any more.

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Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/11/2026, 3:59 PM
@centaur - Falcon was the most peak the first episode of F&WS, he should have stayed just like that. Already a badass recon character didnt need the shield.
hue66
hue66 - 7/11/2026, 3:54 PM
Great to see Cyclops front and center....for a change.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/11/2026, 3:57 PM
What is up with Mystiques hair? You couldnt do anything better than that? I guess they really are going to have Steve walk around in a T-shirt the entire movie.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 7/11/2026, 4:09 PM
I remember when Andy Park was doing art for the Archangels indie comic.

https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/m2gAAOSwIQpnFS4G/s-l1600.webp

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