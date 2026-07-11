Avengers: Doomsday - Avengers, X-Men & Fantastic Four Unite In Stunning Official HD Concept Art

Following its world debut at the Shanghai Expo in China yesterday, Andy Park, the former Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, shared the full high-resolution concept art from Avengers: Doomsday. The piece gives us our best look yet at the stunning character designs for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the X-Men, the Wakandans, and the Fantastic Four.

It looks like everyone will be split into at least three factions before converging for what should be an epic showdown with Doctor Doom. While we're well aware additional characters are expected to pop in for a beat or two, everyone pictured below are believed to make up the core cast.

From what we can tell, Steve Rogers and Thor will lead a faction of New Avengers consisting of Ant-Man, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, U.S. Agent, Sentry, and Winter Soldier.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four—Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing—will find themselves aligned with a separate Avengers contingent made up of Captain America, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, and M'Baku.

We also see the return of the X-Men, featuring Cyclops, Beast, Mystique, Nightcrawler, Gambit, Magneto, and Professor X. They are missing a number of heavy hitters, but we imagine there may be a tragic reason for their absence.

Finally, if you look closely enough, you can spot God Loki right in the center of everything. How he factors into the proceedings remains to be seen, but we should probably expect some major fireworks this holiday season!

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to have a major presence at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, with Marvel Studios finally returning to Hall H after an extended hiatus. While a trailer is on everyone's wish list, we'd be surprised if Feige didn't have a few more surprises in store for us.

The massive ensemble cast features Robert Downey Jr. ("Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom"), Chris Evans ("Steve Rogers"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), Pedro Pascal ("Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic"), Paul Rudd ("Scott Lang / Ant-Man"), Anthony Mackie ("Sam Wilson / Captain America"), Florence Pugh ("Yelena Belova"), Vanessa Kirby ("Sue Storm / Invisible Woman"), Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Ben Grimm / The Thing"), Wyatt Russell ("John Walker / U.S. Agent"), Channing Tatum ("Remy LeBeau / Gambit"), Simu Liu ("Xu Shang-Chi"), Ian McKellen ("Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto"), Tom Hiddleston ("Loki"), James Marsden ("Scott Summers / Cyclops"), Patrick Stewart ("Charles Xavier / Professor X"), Joseph Quinn ("Johnny Storm / Human Torch"), Sebastian Stan ("Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier"), David Harbour ("Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian"), Letitia Wright ("Shuri / Black Panther"), Lewis Pullman ("Bob Reynolds / Sentry"), Kelsey Grammer ("Hank McCoy / Beast"), Danny Ramirez ("Joaquin Torres / Falcon"), Winston Duke ("M'Baku"), Alan Cumming ("Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler"), Hannah John-Kamen ("Ava Starr / Ghost"), Rebecca Romijn ("Raven Darkhölme / Mystique"), Alex Livinalli ("Attuma"), Mabel Cadena ("Namora"), Tenoch Huerta Mejía ("Namor"), India Rose Hemsworth ("Love"), Kathryn Newton ("Cassie Lang"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange"), and Hayley Atwell ("Peggy Carter").

The Russo Brothers helmed the blockbuster, with a screenplay from Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The Russos are also attached as producers alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito and Callum McDougall onboard as executive producers.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18!

Check out the stunning concept art below: