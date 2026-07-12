Spider-Man: Brand New Day TIME Special Sees Spidey Strike Another Comic-Inspired Pose

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TIME Special Sees Spidey Strike Another Comic-Inspired Pose

A new TIME Special brings fans up to speed with all things Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the cover features Tom Holland's web-slinger striking another classic pose from the comic books.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2026 11:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to take over the news cycle in a big way, as all eyes will be on the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production when it swings into theaters this month. 

Box office pundits expect it to break records, while fans are just eager to finally see a street-level Spider-Man more in line with the comics. Throw in the mystery surrounding Sadie Sink's character, and expectations are through the roof. 

A newly released TIME Special puts the spotlight on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and as you can see on the cover below, Tom Holland's web-slinger once again looks like he's stepped straight off the page.

ComicBookMovie.com's own Rohan Patel has shared some details from the magazine. Those include filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton explaining how he and Holland approached recreating the iconic comic book covers referenced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"We have these scenes-you saw pieces of them in the trailer [where we're doing these] super slow-mo shots that are replicating some of our favourite comic book covers," he teased. "When Tom was doing some of them, he has to do a backflip or something, and it happens in one and a half seconds."

"We [would] watch it in slow-mo together to analyze [his position, and I would ask him], 'Could you try to get your knee a little bit higher or be a little bit straighter or turn a little bit to match the pose of the cover?'" the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer continued. "To me, it seemed impossible. I felt almost ridiculous asking him to try it. And he would just do it."

Cretton also opened up on keeping Spider-Man: Brand New Day's action scenes as grounded in reality as possible. "We brought a lot of our stunt team from Shang Chi onto the project [including] Peng Zhang, and we had an incredible stunt team in London. The goal was to try to get as much in camera as we possibly could."

"One of the draws to doing this Spider-Man movie was that we are seeing Spider-Man go back to basics. We're seeing a street-level Spider-Man, and we wanted that to be across the board," he continued. "We kept talking about this idea of a 'grounded movie.' We were taking that mentality into the stunts, into the action design, to see Spider-Man doing things that feel almost possible and not to rely as heavily on VFX."

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

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In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/12/2026, 11:58 AM
@JoshWilding

What issue is the cover from?

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