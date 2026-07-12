Man Of Tomorrow: Maxima May Have Been Spotted On The Set Of James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Man Of Tomorrow: Maxima May Have Been Spotted On The Set Of James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Although the photo doesn't reveal much, we are hearing that a character who could be Maxima has been spotted on the set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Details are a little sketchy, but it seems Maxima may have been spotted on the Atlanta set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

When Adria Arjona was cast in the Superman follow-up, the trades seemed fairly certain that she was playing Maxima, but there are persistent rumors (it seems to be little more than speculation, really) that the Andor star will actually take on the role of the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Well, we may now be able to put these theories to rest.

Though he doesn't specify whether it's actually Arjona, Atlanta Filming believes he may have seen Maxima on the set. We have no idea what we're supposed to be looking at in the photo he shared, but the photographer says he spotted a mysterious woman with red hair, wearing a red dress and shoulder pads.

In the comics, Maxima was a powerful alien from the planet Almerac, who attempted to seduce the Man of Steel because he was the only one she deemed worthy of being her husband. Though she started as a villain, she later reformed and fought alongside Superman as a member of the Justice League.

This character may not be Maxima, of course, but even if it is, the fact that we don't know whether Arjona is the actress in the photo means there's still a chance she could turn out to be playing Diana.

We also have a new video featuring a different angle of a recently filmedd stunt sequence.

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart..

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2026, 5:36 PM
Is Jabari Majors OMG! LETS SUCK THOSE MOANA NIPPLES TOGHETER IN MEMORIAM OF LINDSEY GRAHAM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2026, 5:39 PM
User Comment Image

Anyway , I fully expect Adria to be Maxima and for some to complain that she isn’t Wonder Woman even though it was mainly just internet speculation that people cemented in their minds to be true.

Sigh , I’m so tired of it all!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/12/2026, 5:42 PM
his alien space T1tt1es r 2 small
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/12/2026, 5:55 PM
@harryba11zack - I used to talk like that in high school
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/12/2026, 5:50 PM
If he’s gonna show off Wonder Woman it will be in her own movie. Probably to be announced at Comic Con. However I suspect we will have our DCU Batman announced then.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/12/2026, 5:57 PM
If Gunn turns her into a member of the Justice Gang or League or whatever I’m done. I get that he has a fascination with lesser known characters, but when he starts ignoring the bread and butter for the left overs no one asked for it’s gone too far. Pump out as many C rated characters as you want, as long as we’re also getting the A listers.

Where the hell is Batman? It’s not Pattinson, thank god, but we can’t wait until Reeves finishes his trilogy in 2045 to introduce the DCU Batman. This is ridiculous.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/12/2026, 6:08 PM
@MuadDib - Maxima joins the league in the comics.
*shrugs*

As for Wonder Woman and Batman, the rumour is still 2028. We'll see.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/12/2026, 5:58 PM
Man Of Tomorrow will be the First Superman movie to cross the 700 Million Worldwide.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/12/2026, 6:00 PM
So that creepy man behind the window is Maxima? Gotcha!
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/12/2026, 6:02 PM
Good, we need to see about 3 more C list characters in here or else Superman might actually appear in this thing.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/12/2026, 6:11 PM
Maybe this video, but that pic is worse than the OG Bigfoot foootage

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