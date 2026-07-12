Man Of Tomorrow: Maxima May Have Been Spotted On The Set Of James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Details are a little sketchy, but it seems Maxima may have been spotted on the Atlanta set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

When Adria Arjona was cast in the Superman follow-up, the trades seemed fairly certain that she was playing Maxima, but there are persistent rumors (it seems to be little more than speculation, really) that the Andor star will actually take on the role of the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Well, we may now be able to put these theories to rest.

Though he doesn't specify whether it's actually Arjona, Atlanta Filming believes he may have seen Maxima on the set. We have no idea what we're supposed to be looking at in the photo he shared, but the photographer says he spotted a mysterious woman with red hair, wearing a red dress and shoulder pads.

In the comics, Maxima was a powerful alien from the planet Almerac, who attempted to seduce the Man of Steel because he was the only one she deemed worthy of being her husband. Though she started as a villain, she later reformed and fought alongside Superman as a member of the Justice League.

This character may not be Maxima, of course, but even if it is, the fact that we don't know whether Arjona is the actress in the photo means there's still a chance she could turn out to be playing Diana.

We also have a new video featuring a different angle of a recently filmedd stunt sequence.

Maxima was potentially spotted on the 'Man of Tomorrow' set



(Atlanta Filming) pic.twitter.com/OOFfsEQy2q — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) July 12, 2026

New look at filming for MAN OF TOMORROW!



Someone getting his a kicked pic.twitter.com/m5ahyUCFq4 — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) July 12, 2026

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart..

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.