Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots Reveal Surprising New Details; Kevin Feige Confirms [Spoiler] Cameo

Two new TV spots for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been released, revealing that, thanks to the wall-crawler, crime rates are at a record low. The hero is now considered "the pride of New York City," a major departure from the comics, where he's viewed as a "menace."

There are, however, many runs where Spidey has been a beloved figure in New York...it just never tends to last. Don't be surprised if that's the case in the MCU, too.

We also have shots of Spider-Man fighting The Hand, along with a few new frames from his battle with The Hulk. In one of the previews below, we see the Green Goliath smash the web-slinger into a wall before throwing poor Spider-Man into the distance.

It's no secret that Florence Pugh is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reprising her Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova. As we get closer to the movie's release, the spoiler tag above is for those who might have missed the news, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has let the "spider" out of the bag.

"If you're a fan of Yelena, wait until Avengers: Doomsday. Yelena plays a big part in that," he told MCU fans in Shanghai earlier today. "But if you don't want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies."

There's only one movie coming out between now and Avengers: Doomsday, and that's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. So, yes, we're going to see Yelena sharing the screen with Spidey, possibly in a scene some might consider NSFW.

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots and Feige's full comments below.

NEW SPIDER-MAN TV SPOT OH MY GODD



"HE'S THE PRIDE OF NEW YORK CITY." SPIDER-MAN FIGHTING ON A ROOFTOP, MORE OF HULK AND PETER AT DELMARS?



thank u to @brurlnd for telling me! pic.twitter.com/JbdG2wqg3z — juan (@JuanEditzs) July 10, 2026 New 'You're Cool' TV Spot for #SpiderManBrandNewDay with new footage. pic.twitter.com/9FaDnoInSP — ClipMania01 (@YT_ClipMania01) July 11, 2026 Kevin Feige on Yelena's role in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'



"If you're a fan of Yelena, wait until Avengers Doomsday, Yelena plays a big part in that. But if you don't want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies"



(via: 艺东西 on RedNote) pic.twitter.com/4ws5aQD9np — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) July 11, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.