Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals Yelena Belova's NSFW Role In The Movie

Reports that Black Widow and Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have done the rounds online for close to a year now.

However, we finally have some details on at least part of what the New Avengers co-leader will be getting up to when she crosses paths with the web-slinger later this month. It isn't what we expected, that's for sure, but fans of Tom Holland and Pugh will likely be pleased.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, "Part of Yelena Belova's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is her and Peter seeing each other naked."

This has led to speculation that Yelena will live in the same apartment block as Peter Parker, explaining reports that the hero runs into a neighbour taking a bath (previously speculated to be Kiernan Shipka as Gwen Stacy). For now, this rumour is presented completely out of context, so we'll have to wait and see how their meeting plays out.

It's a smart move on Marvel Studios' part to give Yelena Belova the chance to shine in a much bigger movie than Thunderbolts* before she takes centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday.

The writing may have been on the wall for Pugh's Spider-Man franchise debut for quite some time, though, as it was way back in 2021 when Holland shared his interest in a Spider-Man/Black Widow team-up, specifically with Pugh. Two years later, Pugh revealed that she was similarly eager for Yelena to meet Peter Parker, confirming that she was "desperate" to meet her fellow Brit.

Two new featurettes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have also been released today, showcasing more never-before-seen footage from the movie.

Zendaya nous parle de Tom Holland et son personnage de Spider-Man.

Découvrez #SpiderManBrandNewDay, le 29 juillet au cinéma. pic.twitter.com/8CscioJ3At — Sony Pictures France (@SonyPicturesFr) July 2, 2026 NEW SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY FEATURETTE! pic.twitter.com/A8Dg5lCMoS — juan (@JuanEditzs) July 2, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.