Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals Yelena Belova's NSFW Role In The Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals Yelena Belova's NSFW Role In The Movie

We've known for the better part of a year that Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh will return as Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and details on her cameo have now been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2026 10:07 AM EST

Reports that Black Widow and Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have done the rounds online for close to a year now. 

However, we finally have some details on at least part of what the New Avengers co-leader will be getting up to when she crosses paths with the web-slinger later this month. It isn't what we expected, that's for sure, but fans of Tom Holland and Pugh will likely be pleased.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, "Part of Yelena Belova's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is her and Peter seeing each other naked." 

This has led to speculation that Yelena will live in the same apartment block as Peter Parker, explaining reports that the hero runs into a neighbour taking a bath (previously speculated to be Kiernan Shipka as Gwen Stacy). For now, this rumour is presented completely out of context, so we'll have to wait and see how their meeting plays out. 

It's a smart move on Marvel Studios' part to give Yelena Belova the chance to shine in a much bigger movie than Thunderbolts* before she takes centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday

The writing may have been on the wall for Pugh's Spider-Man franchise debut for quite some time, though, as it was way back in 2021 when Holland shared his interest in a Spider-Man/Black Widow team-up, specifically with Pugh. Two years later, Pugh revealed that she was similarly eager for Yelena to meet Peter Parker, confirming that she was "desperate" to meet her fellow Brit. 

Two new featurettes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have also been released today, showcasing more never-before-seen footage from the movie.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/2/2026, 10:07 AM
She [frick]s spider-man.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/2/2026, 10:19 AM
@foreverintheway -

...and then eats him.

No wait- I was thinking of someoene else.

User Comment Image
Yellow
Yellow - 7/2/2026, 10:11 AM
Lucky bastard.
Both of them.
hainesy
hainesy - 7/2/2026, 10:12 AM
A simple google search can allow anyone to see Florence Pugh naked. She's geared down in movies before.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/2/2026, 10:18 AM
@hainesy - The fact that you include that statement without a link shows bad form Sir. Do better…
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2026, 10:18 AM
Ain't gonna hold a candle to the Oppenheimer scene...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/2/2026, 11:28 AM
@IAmAHoot - Exactly what i was thinking
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/2/2026, 10:19 AM
Spiderman is tossing ropes at her.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/2/2026, 10:21 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/2/2026, 10:22 AM
Oh so we're doing goofy rom-com tropes as well?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/2/2026, 10:38 AM
@bobevanz - You really complaining about seeing a naked Florence Pugh... lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2026, 10:37 AM

I always see Florence naked anyway.

Ooh la la!
pestulioO7
pestulioO7 - 7/2/2026, 10:41 AM
Marvel, stop trying to make Ylena happen. Its NOT going to happen!
Why
Why - 7/2/2026, 11:12 AM
Thwip.
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 7/2/2026, 11:25 AM
Maybe the mutations creates a huge spider dong?

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