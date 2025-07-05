BATMAN Should Have Completed Scripts For Two Films By The End Of The Year Says DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn

James Gunn, co-chair of DC Studios, recently revealed that he expects to read two different Batman scripts before the end of 2025.

One of those is likely The Batman Part II, written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, which was just completed. Gunn has said he hasn’t read it yet, but now that it’s finished, it’s safe to assume that’s one of the scripts he’s referring to. But what’s the second project?

Back in January 2023, Gunn announced The Brave and the Bold as part of the first wave of DCU films under the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters banner. Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, was confirmed to direct, but no screenwriter was publicly named.

Gunn has mentioned several times that Batman is his favorite character, and there are growing rumors that the next DCU film after Superman could be a World’s Finest movie, teaming Superman and Batman together.

If that's true, it’s possible that the new DCU version of Batman might make his debut in that film, even before The Brave and the Bold.

With both The Batman Part II continuing Reeves' dark and grounded storyline and the DCU preparing to introduce its own version of the Caped Crusader, it looks like fans will soon have two very different Batmen to follow on the big screen.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until July 7. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.