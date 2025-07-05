BATMAN Should Have Completed Scripts For Two Films By The End Of The Year Says DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn

It's safe to say that one of the aforementioned scripts should be for The Batman Part II but is the second script for The Brave and the Bold or a World's Finest movie?

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 05, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

James Gunn, co-chair of DC Studios, recently revealed that he expects to read two different Batman scripts before the end of 2025.

One of those is likely The Batman Part II, written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, which was just completed. Gunn has said he hasn’t read it yet, but now that it’s finished, it’s safe to assume that’s one of the scripts he’s referring to. But what’s the second project?

Back in January 2023, Gunn announced The Brave and the Bold as part of the first wave of DCU films under the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters banner. Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, was confirmed to direct, but no screenwriter was publicly named.

Gunn has mentioned several times that Batman is his favorite character, and there are growing rumors that the next DCU film after Superman could be a World’s Finest movie, teaming Superman and Batman together.

If that's true, it’s possible that the new DCU version of Batman might make his debut in that film, even before The Brave and the Bold.

With both The Batman Part II continuing Reeves' dark and grounded storyline and the DCU preparing to introduce its own version of the Caped Crusader, it looks like fans will soon have two very different Batmen to follow on the big screen.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot, though full reviews won’t be released until July 7. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/5/2025, 12:41 PM
Two films ? Like whit the same Batman ? Thats unheard off since Nolan....so i dont belive you
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/5/2025, 12:42 PM
Yeah. A serious one and a silly one.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/5/2025, 12:42 PM
OFF TOPIC!

Must see movie Hulk VS Avengers and Justice League. :) Part 1
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/5/2025, 12:43 PM
I got a feeling one of these will be written by Gunn himself!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/5/2025, 12:57 PM
@JurassicClunge - oh i can see It
"Dont you know who i am bruh? Im the goddam Batman dude!"
Cue obscure quirky 70s hit...i propose Enmit Rhodes

?si=tThzS6DcY8yFt71B
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/5/2025, 1:19 PM
@JurassicClunge - And it'd be terrible compared to Batfleck
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2025, 12:47 PM
[frick] it make it three. Lets have a third Batman in his own continuity. Not an elseworlds concept, just a regular Batman like Matt Reeves version and the Brave and the Bold version. Three Batmen, four even. Why not five? We could have a different Batman every year, really [frick] with people.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2025, 12:48 PM
Would that be silly?

Is there a good reason why DC Studios isn't making a third Batman movie franchise to go alongside it's two already existing ones?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/5/2025, 1:01 PM
@ObserverIO - An animated Batman Beyond movie similar to the Spiderverse movies wouldn't be a bad idea.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/5/2025, 1:02 PM
@ObserverIO - yes ,they think people aré stupid and Cant separate one from the other...i mean this country voted Trump twice
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/5/2025, 12:51 PM
2 Scripts? top that matt
User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/5/2025, 12:52 PM
Going the Batman V Superman route of introducing Batman in a Batman/Superman team up movie again would definitely be a choice.

They already lead off with a Superman movie, how close are they going to stick to the previous formula?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/5/2025, 1:04 PM
@Ryguy88 - at the cost of Never having a sequel to really Get to know what this Superman ITS Made of....Again
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/5/2025, 1:06 PM
@Ryguy88 - The problem wasn't the formula, it was the actual movies. If Batman V Superman was an actual good movie, we wouldn't be in this mess.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/5/2025, 12:53 PM
Good, the sooner Gunn get Batman off the ground, the sooner he can start expanding on Bat Family projects.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/5/2025, 12:58 PM
Just don't give your Batman a "personality" and leave out your goofy over animated CG dog this time.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/5/2025, 1:00 PM
[frick]ing hell James.

Why dont you read the [frick]ing scripts first before running your [frick]ing mouth.

For [frick]s Sake

#Shutthe[frick]upGunn

Hail DC🫡
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/5/2025, 1:02 PM
Let Reeves do his thing and have Gunn’s DCU Batman focus on the Bat Family and Batman’s involvement with the JL and the wider DCU.

I still wanna see Reeves tackle more grounded character driven stories that feature Harvey Dent, Montoya and Bullock, Black Mask, Zsasz, Professor Pig, Mad Hatter and let Gunn’s Batman go up against villains like Clayface, Man Bat, Poison Ivy, Freeze, Ra’s and the League, Slade Wilson, Azrael, The Court of Owls,Bane, Psycho Pirate, etc and feature teh Bat family and crazy Bat Tech
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/5/2025, 1:20 PM
James Gunn since he took over DC
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/5/2025, 1:21 PM
James Gunn's Batman will be a parody, just like his Superman. Just look at the "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" to see what his Batman will be like. That's probably why he likes Blue Beetle so much. Wouldn't be surprised if it's worse than Batman & Robin at this point!

