SUPERMAN: James Gunn Reveals First OFFICIAL Look At David Corenswet's MAN OF STEEL Suit

What a way to kick off the week!

DC Studios, James Gunn, and Warner Bros. have officially revealed the costume for David Corenswet's Superman, the first film in the DCU.

It looks as if Clark is preparing to lace up his boots and patrol the Metropolis skyline in the image. While sitting, it clear that this newest version of the Man of Steel will have the superhero's iconic red trunks.

The first official image of the Superman suit comes likely due to the fact that filming is set to leave the behind-the-scenes confines of the Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia and film on-location in Macon and later on in Cleveland, Ohio.

At first blush, it looks as if the suit is heavily inspired by the Superman suit from the 2011 DC Comics' New 52 reboot, with slight variations.

As mentioned above, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is currently filming at a private, heavily-guarded sound stage in Atlanta, which accounts for the lack of set pics and leaks that usually accompany big-budget comic book movies.

In addition to the on-location filming in Macon, Georgia, the cast and crew will also be traveling to Ohio soon, where they'll likely shoot at a site that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice.

It seems Gun will be pulling double-duty over the next few months, as he'll also be helming a few episodes of Peacemaker season 2, which is also filming at Trillith.

With cameras set to film out in the open soon, the hope among the fandom is that Gunn and DC Studios will soon reveal the first, official full look at Corenswet's Man of Steel costume.

It was hoped that the reveal would come on the anniversary of the release of Action Comics #1 but while Gunn did share a social media post with Corsenwet and Rachel Brosnahan, the suit was not revealed.

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

More recently Pruitt Taylor Vince was cast as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent, while Neva Howell signed on to play Martha 'Ma' Kent.