SUPERMAN: James Gunn Reveals First OFFICIAL Look At David Corenswet's MAN OF STEEL Suit

DC Studios co-chair and Superman director James Gunn has revealed the first official look at the reboot's costume for the Man of Steel.

By MarkJulian - May 06, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

What a way to kick off the week!

DC Studios, James Gunn, and Warner Bros. have officially revealed the costume for David Corenswet's Superman, the first film in the DCU.

It looks as if Clark is preparing to lace up his boots and patrol the Metropolis skyline in the image. While sitting, it clear that this newest version of the Man of Steel will have the superhero's iconic red trunks.

The first official image of the Superman suit comes likely due to the fact that filming is set to leave the behind-the-scenes confines of the Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia and film on-location in Macon and later on in Cleveland, Ohio.

At first blush, it looks as if the suit is heavily inspired by the Superman suit from the 2011 DC Comics' New 52 reboot, with slight variations.

Superman official suit

As mentioned above, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is currently filming at a private, heavily-guarded sound stage in Atlanta, which accounts for the lack of set pics and leaks that usually accompany big-budget comic book movies.

In addition to the on-location filming in Macon, Georgia, the cast and crew will also be traveling to Ohio soon, where they'll likely shoot at a site that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice.

It seems Gun will be pulling double-duty over the next few months, as he'll also be helming a few episodes of Peacemaker season 2, which is also filming at Trillith.

With cameras set to film out in the open soon, the hope among the fandom is that Gunn and DC Studios will soon reveal the first, official full look at Corenswet's Man of Steel costume.

It was hoped that the reveal would come on the anniversary of the release of Action Comics #1 but while Gunn did share a social media post with Corsenwet and Rachel Brosnahan, the suit was not revealed.

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

More recently Pruitt Taylor Vince was cast as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent, while Neva Howell signed on to play Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy Superman is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. 

SUPERMAN Stunt Performer Praises Man Of Steel's Costume And Says DCU Feels Like Start Of A New Era
SethBullock
SethBullock - 5/6/2024, 12:16 PM
Omg, it's terrible. 😱😱😱
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/6/2024, 12:24 PM
@SethBullock - is he’s wearing a turtleneck…
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/6/2024, 12:37 PM
@TheNewYorker - its the new 52 collar basically. Its a costume merging different aspects of his career it seems. New 52 collar, man of steel style torso, kingdom come logo, reeves boots, fleischer trunks.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 5/6/2024, 12:50 PM
@SethBullock - It's okay. Kind of looks like a modified motorcycle suit.
rebellion
rebellion - 5/6/2024, 12:16 PM
Um... not sold based on this pic. Need to see more.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/6/2024, 12:16 PM
Hopefully it will grow on me but for now...
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/6/2024, 12:45 PM
@Doomsday8888 - pretty much how i feel. not mad, just disappointed. as others have said, the CW suit is better, which is not a good thing.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 5/6/2024, 12:49 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Tbf, I think it might be some kind of homemade/prototype suit, considering the original logo James released looks different to the one above imo.

User Comment Image
Knightstar
Knightstar - 5/6/2024, 12:17 PM
That's a swing and a miss...
CoHost
CoHost - 5/6/2024, 12:17 PM
Looking bored while going to save the Earth.

Snyder would be so proud.
kider2
kider2 - 5/6/2024, 12:17 PM
User Comment Image
TheloniousJay
TheloniousJay - 5/6/2024, 12:18 PM
Looks good to me! I'm sure the single, 30-50 year old CBM.com nerds that get no pussy, will bitch about this suit too.
MotherFuckerJon
MotherFuckerJon - 5/6/2024, 12:30 PM
@TheloniousJay - where as you are a regular Ron Jeremy? Gtfoh tool.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/6/2024, 12:33 PM
@TheloniousJay - spoken like a true 13 year old. Good job.
TheloniousJay
TheloniousJay - 5/6/2024, 12:50 PM
@SummersEssex - you are MOST DEFINITELY one of the people on this site I'm talking about since you took that personally, Kick rocks, bitch.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/6/2024, 12:18 PM
It looks ... cheap and ... shabby.

(sorry)
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/6/2024, 12:44 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - you realize Superman is on a reporters salary right? It’s not meant to be flashy and expensive.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/6/2024, 12:48 PM
@RockReigns - @RockReigns - it just looks bad - and I'm not a hater, man. I want it to succeed.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2024, 12:19 PM
It gets a pass if Martha is the one who made it for him.
Relativity
Relativity - 5/6/2024, 12:19 PM
Looks very MCU, baggy and loose, the previous DC costumes looked like they jumped out of a comic book.
NathimusPrime
NathimusPrime - 5/6/2024, 12:54 PM
@Relativity - some of them, although I also felt some of them were way over designed, mostly both of the dceu flash costumes had way to much going on.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/6/2024, 12:19 PM
Terrible, fake looking background, costume looks bunched up and ill-fitting because he’s sitting down…DC is back, baby!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/6/2024, 12:20 PM
CW-approved
HermanM
HermanM - 5/6/2024, 12:20 PM
That collar has got to go. But the rest is fine and better than what Snyder did
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/6/2024, 12:24 PM
@HermanM - The whole suit is bad and the collar does have to go first for sure.
It doesn't matter though. This is what we get.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/6/2024, 12:25 PM
@HermanM - your opinion is incorrect!!
HermanM
HermanM - 5/6/2024, 12:32 PM
@Imprtracr1 - I'm glad that the trunks and yellow belt appear to be there. The hair is going the right way, back and to the left to make an S curl, so that is good. It honestly looks like they did the Jim Lee New 52 suit but gave it the red trunks and yellow belt.

It looks like it was designed by the same people who did this:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Better than the Snyder suit, but that collar has absolutely got to go. That's easily the worst part of it. The colors and texture remind me of Hoechlin's suit, which is not good. But whatever. Could have been worse. Let's see it in motion.

It is funny: both with Matt Reeves' The Batman and with Gunn's Superman, they got rid of the ears on the bat symbol and the top and bottom of the S symbol, and they gave both characters collars.
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/6/2024, 12:37 PM
@HermanM - Agree with everything you said. Looks like he was going with more of a functional look than super hero suit look. Collar needs to go and I don't care for the boots.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/6/2024, 12:49 PM
@Steel86 - Yeah. I have a feeling the suit will have an alien origin to it too instead of being athletic tights inspired by athletes and the Olympics like the comics version was. But at least it has the right parts to it, even if the execution is a bit lacking here. Not gonna lie, I thought the picture was an A.I. one at first.

It looks like we got something close to this:

User Comment Image

The age of collars is upon us...

User Comment Image

Hope for Kyle Rayner 2000s fans?

User Comment Image
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 5/6/2024, 12:20 PM
DOOM IS NOT A FAN.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/6/2024, 12:21 PM
Costumes were NEVER Gunn's forte, plus like i said repeatedly, mf has no sense of style, he was sitting on this reveal for so long and for what? Some shitty ass background, trying to hide the trunks no trunks argument like Snyder did with his reveal:
User Comment Image

Shit can't even be compared.

I take back everything i said about the Wolverine costume, it's better to just f*cking leak it than build up hype for nothing.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/6/2024, 12:44 PM
@Doomsday8888 - that is honestly the best superhero promo image in that past 20 years. I only wish that it was a period piece set in the 1930s cause it looks like it from the image.

And to be fair with the wolverine costume, the suit isnt the thing that they were worried about. Its the mask that really makes the look iconic and we have yet to see an official shot of him in the mask. That i think they are saving for the film, or at minimum the final trailer.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 5/6/2024, 12:21 PM
Cape, collar, boots, trunks , belt and shield are all 👍

Not into the markings but this is still really good
Gambito
Gambito - 5/6/2024, 12:22 PM
Reminds me of the Tyler Hoelchin suit. Not bad at all but I gotta say I love that they FINALLY bring back the curl, such an important part of the look
Bokis
Bokis - 5/6/2024, 12:22 PM
Looks good! I was hoping for a more baggy look and this suit seems looser than previous ones
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 5/6/2024, 12:22 PM
Compare with the previous official look at the S (with the snow around it)… they’re slightly different. I don’t think this is going to be the only suit he wear in the film…
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/6/2024, 12:22 PM
Yikes.

Imagine how bad the rest of the character suits are then..

Imagine Batman's..
AC1
AC1 - 5/6/2024, 12:22 PM
Interesting. I don't dislike it but it also doesn't seem anything close to the "definitive" version of Superman's suit. It's giving some pretty strong elseworlds vibes, which is fine, but I can't see it having anywhere near the level of iconography that something like the Reeve or even Cavill suits have.

Unfortunately some bits like the boots are kinda bordering on CW quality which isn't great but maybe it'll look better in the actual movie.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 5/6/2024, 12:23 PM
What the F**K was I saying about Gunn being hit or miss!!


Lmfao this shit is worse than CW 😭😭😭
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/6/2024, 12:41 PM
@DeadClunge - We said it and look, right on the money 😂🤣🤣
