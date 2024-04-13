UPDATE: James Gunn Has Surprised PEACEMAKER Fans By Revealing That Season 2 Filming Starts Today

It looks like James Gunn is going to pull a bit of double-duty as he's currently filming Superman but will also be heavily involved with the Peacemaker season 2 production.

UPDATE: James Gunn has confirmed that he's directing the first episode.

Just recently, John Cena was on ESPN to promote WrestleMania XL and the wrestler-turned-actor shared that filming on Peacemaker season 2 was set to begin after he finished up shooting on Head of State, which co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba. 

That was just earlier this week, so it seems that there wasn't much left for Cena to film or he'll be joining that shoot at a later date as James Gunn has taken to social media to reveal that Peacemaker season 2 filming is getting underway, today.

After a stop in Norway for Fortress of Solitude scenes, the Superman shoot is currently filming at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia with an on-location shoot in Cleveland on the horizon.

Peacemaker season 1 was filmed in Canada but we're not sure where season 2 filming is taking place. If we had to guess, we're thinking that the show's second season is also going to be shot in Atlanta, which was a previous rumor from the wrestling outlet, PWInsider.

If Trilith Studios is also the soundstage being used for Peacemaker season 2, that will allow Gunn to easily, go back-and-forth. However, this news likely won't please many DC Comics fans as they want all of Gunn's attention focused on Superman.

Gunn is the showrunner for the series, having written every episode of Peacemaker's first season and also directing 5 out of 8 episodes.

For season 2, Gunn also wrote every episode but previously hinted that he wouldn't have time to direct the same amount of episodes as he'll be busy with Superman. If we had to place a wager, he'll probably only direct the premiere and/or the finale.

Previously, Gunn teased that the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU won't be the main focal point of season 2, stating that he doesn't want the "universal shift to be that big a part of the story."

Gunn also revealed [via Threads] that the following characters from season 1 will be making the leap to season 2:

• Peacemaker (John Cena)
• Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)
• John Economos (Steve Agee)
• Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)
• Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland)

Rotten Tomatoes gave the DCEU series a 94% approval rating, making it one of the most critically lauded productions of the franchise. In addition to Gunn's involvement, this positive reception likely played a key factor in the show's continuation and the decision to keep most of the show's main cast intact. 

Will you be tuning in to Peacemaker season 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

ABOUT PEACEMAKER Season 1
 Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The 8-episode television show was created by James Gunn for the, "then-named" streaming service HBO Max.

The show stars John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos and Robert Patrick as August "Auggie" Smith. Dee Bradley Baker voices Peacemaker's pet bald eagle, Eagly.

garu
garu - 4/13/2024, 4:12 PM
Awesome, stoked for S2!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/13/2024, 4:33 PM
Whatever happened to saying that Peacemaker was gonna start filming in two months? He's contradicting himself.

User Comment Image

There's multi-tasking and also knowing there's a proper time for everything to happen in due time. He could be biting more than he can chew and spreading too thin already, curiously exactly what some insider said what kind of happened to Feige in these last 2 years or so when discussing about the MCU doing so-so.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/13/2024, 4:37 PM
@NinnesMBC - tbf he did say less than 2 months. He does like to contradict himself though 😮‍💨
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/13/2024, 4:45 PM
@DeadClunge - It's starting to get annoying his vague way of responding even to things like that. TBH he hasn't felt the same to me since he signed on to do all of this, especially after the controversy of what WB did to Batgirl. I thought someone so in favor of creative vision wouldn't agree to work with people like this but alas.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/13/2024, 4:45 PM
@NinnesMBC - he said less then 2 months which could be true depending on when that interaction happened?.

I know you don’t seem to be a fan of Gunn or the direction of the DCU but come on man , you are one of the most positive people on here..

Don’t fall into negativity & baseless speculation like others on here.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/13/2024, 4:52 PM
@NinnesMBC - you act like you're his pr. get off his dick lol
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 4/13/2024, 4:56 PM
@NinnesMBC - Who the hell are you, his dad? His mom? His boss? He doesn’t owe you anything! JFC.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/13/2024, 5:01 PM
@NinnesMBC - he loves the attention 🤣 If he had given us a date in the last tweet he probably wouldn't be the topic of conversation today.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/13/2024, 4:35 PM
I really wanna taste it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/13/2024, 4:43 PM
Cool , looking forward to it since I thought S1 was solid!!.

I am also a bit concerned about him spreading himself a bit thin working on this and Superman (not to mention his involvement in other projects aswell)…

However the dude seems to have been always working on multiple projects at the same time the last few years so hopefully it turns out well , fingers crossed!!.

Excited to see the new intro aswell!!.

?si=5gtfF-4soeEOc26n
RubyRhod
RubyRhod - 4/13/2024, 4:46 PM
His ego and narcissism is so big that he thinks he can direct the Superman Legacy movie and Peacemaker S2 at the same time
Get your ass back to the Superman set rn, you're being disrespectful to the cast and crew, Gunn
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 4/13/2024, 5:15 PM
@RubyRhod

Spielberg released Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List in the same year. Not saying James Gunn isn’t Spielberg but this isn’t unheard of. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s directing anything but the pilot.
Timerider
Timerider - 4/13/2024, 5:26 PM
@RubyRhod - Eat Peace MF. I’m sure this is on the cast and crews days off from filming Superman. Chill out man.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/13/2024, 4:55 PM
I like how people don't know what's going on but act like they do. go deny some hoes or something
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/13/2024, 5:13 PM
Cool,enjoyed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, so looking forward to season 2.

