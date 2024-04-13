UPDATE: James Gunn Has Surprised PEACEMAKER Fans By Revealing That Season 2 Filming Starts Today

UPDATE: James Gunn has confirmed that he's directing the first episode.

Just recently, John Cena was on ESPN to promote WrestleMania XL and the wrestler-turned-actor shared that filming on Peacemaker season 2 was set to begin after he finished up shooting on Head of State, which co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba.

That was just earlier this week, so it seems that there wasn't much left for Cena to film or he'll be joining that shoot at a later date as James Gunn has taken to social media to reveal that Peacemaker season 2 filming is getting underway, today.

Peacemaker Season 2 has started production!!! pic.twitter.com/i4dtkwmzA4 — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) April 13, 2024

After a stop in Norway for Fortress of Solitude scenes, the Superman shoot is currently filming at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia with an on-location shoot in Cleveland on the horizon.

Peacemaker season 1 was filmed in Canada but we're not sure where season 2 filming is taking place. If we had to guess, we're thinking that the show's second season is also going to be shot in Atlanta, which was a previous rumor from the wrestling outlet, PWInsider.

If Trilith Studios is also the soundstage being used for Peacemaker season 2, that will allow Gunn to easily, go back-and-forth. However, this news likely won't please many DC Comics fans as they want all of Gunn's attention focused on Superman.

Gunn is the showrunner for the series, having written every episode of Peacemaker's first season and also directing 5 out of 8 episodes.

For season 2, Gunn also wrote every episode but previously hinted that he wouldn't have time to direct the same amount of episodes as he'll be busy with Superman. If we had to place a wager, he'll probably only direct the premiere and/or the finale.

Previously, Gunn teased that the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU won't be the main focal point of season 2, stating that he doesn't want the "universal shift to be that big a part of the story."

Gunn also revealed [via Threads] that the following characters from season 1 will be making the leap to season 2:

• Peacemaker (John Cena)

• Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)

• John Economos (Steve Agee)

• Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)

• Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland)

Rotten Tomatoes gave the DCEU series a 94% approval rating, making it one of the most critically lauded productions of the franchise. In addition to Gunn's involvement, this positive reception likely played a key factor in the show's continuation and the decision to keep most of the show's main cast intact.

Will you be tuning in to Peacemaker season 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

ABOUT PEACEMAKER Season 1

Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The 8-episode television show was created by James Gunn for the, "then-named" streaming service HBO Max.

The show stars John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos and Robert Patrick as August "Auggie" Smith. Dee Bradley Baker voices Peacemaker's pet bald eagle, Eagly.