James Gunn Seemingly Hints At BLUE BEETLE Appearance In PEACEMAKER Season 2

Could Blue Beetle make a guest appearance in Peacemaker season 2? James Gunn seems to have cryptically confirmed that the scarab-weilding hero will appear at some point on the show but doesn't specificy what season.

Speaking to IMDB [via the site's Instagram], the interviewer mentioned that they were a big Blue Beetle fan and that they were hopeful to see the character show up in future episodes of the show. Gunn interestingly replied, "Well, you know, I won't say you're not in luck."

The wiggle room that Gunn has here is that he didn't say which season the character would appear and he didn't specify which Blue Beetle.

If you recall, the Blue Beetle film confirms that Ted Kord once held the mantle of Blue Beetle and served as the head of Kord Industries before vanishing under mysterious circumstances. His fate is teased in the mid-credits scene, where a pre-recorded message surfaces through his old computer system. In it, Kord reveals that he’s still alive and urges that someone contact his daughter.

This reveal has fueled a leading fan theory, that Kord became stranded in an alternate dimension following a failed experiment. The timing of this speculation is especially intriguing, as Peacemaker season 2 is set to dive directly into the concept of alternate realities through the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, potentially creating a crossover point for the Blue Beetle film and a chance for Kord to return home.

More recently, in a separate interview, Gunn also linked the characters together, stating that they both had projects at a time when the DCEU was in a state of flux, making it very easy to bring them over to the DCU.

Said Gunn, "Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he was part of the DCEU but he wasn't really. He was part of this "in-between Universe" of DC when there was nobody really making sure that everything was connected...there's hardly anything else that you need to change for him, he can slide very easily into the DCU, same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, we just have to retcon a couple of things."

With Gunn keeping the final three episodes of Peacemaker out of advance screenings and hyping up the big reveals in those final installments, one of the prevailing fan theories is that one of the Blue Beetles will be making an appearance, either Ted Kord or Jaime Reyes. Fans will just have to tune in to find out if this is one of the few fan theories that actually turns out to be true.