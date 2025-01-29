CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Reveals The Characters We DIDN'T Get To See Join Task Force M

CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Reveals The Characters We DIDN'T Get To See Join Task Force M

Max's Creature Commandos put the spotlight on an eclectic group of misfit monsters and creator James Gunn has now revealed which characters didn't end up making the cut (and there are some big surprises).

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 29, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos saw Rick Flag Sr. lead a team comprised of The Bride, G.I. Robot, Doctor Phosphorus, Nina Mazursky, and Weasel (Eric Frankenstein was also a big part of the animated series, though never found himself imprisoned in Belle Reve). 

Despite the fact even the most die-hard DC readers might not have been overly familiar with the show's leads, Task Force M quickly struck a chord with fans. Now, creator and writer James Gunn has revealed some familiar - and not-so-familiar - names who failed to make the cut. 

"I definitely considered Wolfpack, and, especially, Man-Bat (one of my faves)," the filmmaker told a fan on Threads. "But I knew I wanted to tell Weasel's story so it felt like too many rabid and fuzzy characters."

"I considered Vincent Velcoro but wanted to choose a 'creature' far outside the usual roster from another part of DC - so I went with Dr. Phosphorous instead. I also considered Solomon Grundy, another favorite, but was pretty set on Frankenstein," Gunn concluded. 

There are some awesome characters we missed out on seeing, particularly Man-Bat and Solomon Grundy, two classic Batman foes. Vincent Velcoro is a scientific vampire with direct ties to the Creature Commandos comics, while the same goes for Wolfpack, a werewolf-like anti-hero in the DC Universe.

Creature Commandos ended by adding Nosferata, Khalis, and The Suicide Squad's King Shark to Task Force M's roster. However, there's always a chance we'll get to see some of the monsters Gunn lists above make their respective presences felt as well. 

Max has already confirmed a second season of the show, while Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will make his live-action debut in Superman later this year before taking on a lead role in Peacemaker season 2.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below. 

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max. 

James Gunn Addresses Clayface's DCU Status After His Apparent Death In CREATURE COMMANDOS
Related:

James Gunn Addresses Clayface's DCU Status After His Apparent Death In CREATURE COMMANDOS
CREATURE COMMANDOS Is Now Certified Fresh As Final Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Revealed
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Is Now "Certified Fresh" As Final Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/29/2025, 7:29 AM

Wow. I wish Man-Bat had been included and we see him in the future.

He was one of the great characters in the incredible run of Neal Adams Batman comics.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/29/2025, 7:36 AM
I'm just here before the comments about people wanting Gunn to shut up.

Anyway, I liked this roster. Allowed Gunn to do whatever he wanted. Do wanna see what he comes up with for Man-Bat or Solomon Grundy too though.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/29/2025, 7:37 AM
"But I knew I wanted to tell Weasel's story so it felt like too many rabid and fuzzy characters."

When has that ever stopped Gunn?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 7:38 AM
Cool!!.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see versions of those characters in possible future seasons but I’m cool with the lineup we got at the end of S1 (aside from GI Robots new look which I don’t like).

I’m especially interested in Khalis being on the team since he’s the team medic in the comics so it will be a different skill set than the others.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I liked S1 so looking forward to more!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder