CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Reveals The Characters We DIDN'T Get To See Join Task Force M

Creature Commandos saw Rick Flag Sr. lead a team comprised of The Bride, G.I. Robot, Doctor Phosphorus, Nina Mazursky, and Weasel (Eric Frankenstein was also a big part of the animated series, though never found himself imprisoned in Belle Reve).

Despite the fact even the most die-hard DC readers might not have been overly familiar with the show's leads, Task Force M quickly struck a chord with fans. Now, creator and writer James Gunn has revealed some familiar - and not-so-familiar - names who failed to make the cut.

"I definitely considered Wolfpack, and, especially, Man-Bat (one of my faves)," the filmmaker told a fan on Threads. "But I knew I wanted to tell Weasel's story so it felt like too many rabid and fuzzy characters."

"I considered Vincent Velcoro but wanted to choose a 'creature' far outside the usual roster from another part of DC - so I went with Dr. Phosphorous instead. I also considered Solomon Grundy, another favorite, but was pretty set on Frankenstein," Gunn concluded.

There are some awesome characters we missed out on seeing, particularly Man-Bat and Solomon Grundy, two classic Batman foes. Vincent Velcoro is a scientific vampire with direct ties to the Creature Commandos comics, while the same goes for Wolfpack, a werewolf-like anti-hero in the DC Universe.

Creature Commandos ended by adding Nosferata, Khalis, and The Suicide Squad's King Shark to Task Force M's roster. However, there's always a chance we'll get to see some of the monsters Gunn lists above make their respective presences felt as well.

Max has already confirmed a second season of the show, while Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will make his live-action debut in Superman later this year before taking on a lead role in Peacemaker season 2.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.