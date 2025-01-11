CREATURE COMMANDOS Is Now "Certified Fresh" As Final Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Revealed

Creature Commandos debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% score which, at the time, was based on just 10 reviews. Well, the first season has concluded and we now have a final score for the first DCU TV series: a "Certified Fresh" 95%.

The Max TV series has received widespread acclaim from the start and this leaves Creature Commandos level with The Penguin (95%), another series James Gunn's DC Studios played an active role in developing.

95% also means Creature Commandos is in the same ballpark as The Dark Knight (94%), Superman: The Movie (93%), Peacemaker (93%), and The Suicide Squad (90%). DC Studios' documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, sts at 98%.

While Creature Commandos isn't quite as high-profile as this summer's Superman reboot, this is precisely what DC Studios and James Gunn needed. Not only should it dispel some of the scepticism surrounding this reboot but it suggests the DCU is in the right hands with Gunn and Peter Safran after the DCEU's many ups and downs.

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos has already been renewed for a second season which we'd imagine will premiere in late 2026/early 2027. You can read our recap of the finale here but the show ended with The Bride leading an all-new version of Task Force M.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.