CREATURE COMMANDOS Is Now "Certified Fresh" As Final Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Revealed

CREATURE COMMANDOS Is Now &quot;Certified Fresh&quot; As Final Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Revealed

DC Studios' new DCU is off to a tremendous start as a final Rotten Tomatoes score for Creature Commandos has been revealed and the "Certified Fresh" series ranks among the best-reviewed DC titles ever.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 11, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% score which, at the time, was based on just 10 reviews. Well, the first season has concluded and we now have a final score for the first DCU TV series: a "Certified Fresh" 95%. 

The Max TV series has received widespread acclaim from the start and this leaves Creature Commandos level with The Penguin (95%), another series James Gunn's DC Studios played an active role in developing. 

95% also means Creature Commandos is in the same ballpark as The Dark Knight (94%), Superman: The Movie (93%), Peacemaker (93%), and The Suicide Squad (90%). DC Studios' documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, sts at 98%.

While Creature Commandos isn't quite as high-profile as this summer's Superman reboot, this is precisely what DC Studios and James Gunn needed. Not only should it dispel some of the scepticism surrounding this reboot but it suggests the DCU is in the right hands with Gunn and Peter Safran after the DCEU's many ups and downs.

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos has already been renewed for a second season which we'd imagine will premiere in late 2026/early 2027. You can read our recap of the finale here but the show ended with The Bride leading an all-new version of Task Force M.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max. 

James Gunn Says CREATURE COMMANDOS' Maria Bakalova Was The First Actor He Recruited For The DCU - SPOILERS
Related:

James Gunn Says CREATURE COMMANDOS' Maria Bakalova Was The First Actor He Recruited For The DCU - SPOILERS
CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Zoë Chao Breaks Down Nina's Shocking Role In The Season Finale - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Zoë Chao Breaks Down Nina's Shocking Role In The Season Finale - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/11/2025, 9:49 AM
Time to watch it.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/11/2025, 9:49 AM
"...95% also means Creature Commandos is in the same ballpark as The Dark Knight (94%), Superman: The Movie (93%)..." No people were actually interested in those FILMS and actually watched it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 9:51 AM
This franchise is going to be a disappointment too, isn't it?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/11/2025, 9:52 AM
Hot damn, 39 reviews
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 9:53 AM
Top 10 Jokes James Gunn Made About Kids
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/11/2025, 9:54 AM
As far as the series goes, thumbs up. As far as the universe goes, jury's out 'til Superman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder