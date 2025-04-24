SHAZAM! Director Says He Received Death Threats From Fans Following FURY OF THE GODS' Release

SHAZAM! Director Says He Received Death Threats From Fans Following FURY OF THE GODS' Release

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has said he received death threats following the release of 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, explaining that it nearly put him off taking the helm of Until Dawn...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Source: Total Film

Before joining the Shazam! franchise, filmmaker David F. Sandberg was best known for horror projects like Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation

He brought some of those horror sensibilities to that first DC movie courtesy of the Seven Deadly Sins, and 2019's Shazam! remains one of the best-reviewed DCEU releases. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, however, was a critical and commercial flop when it followed four years later.  

The sequel utilised newly created villains rather than making good on that Mister Mind tease, but included a big DCEU cameo courtesy of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. Despite that, Fury of the Gods didn't resonate with fans or moviegoers, and Sandberg quickly moved on to adapt PlayStation horror game, Until Dawn.

However, his Shazam! experience very nearly put him off working on another popular IP. 

"What I loved about the script [is] that it wasn't trying to recreate the game," Sandberg started. "Trying to condense 10 hours into two, or something like that. But it is scary still, even though we're doing a new thing.

"I mean, to be honest, fans can get very, very crazy and very angry with you. You can get, like, death threats and everything so after Shazam 2, I was like, 'I never wanna do another IP-based movie because it's just not worth it.'"

"But then I was sent this script, and I was like, 'Ah, this would be so much fun to do, to do all these kinds of horrors? I kind of have to do it, and hope that the people see what we're trying to do and like it,'" he continued. "I really thought it was brilliant of the writers to come up with this time loop idea where the night starts over because then you do kind of get that feel of the game, when you're replaying it and making different choices. I think it's very much in the spirit of the game."

Sandberg added, "I think we would've gotten a lot of critique if we had tried to [recreate the game], because people would've been like, 'It's not as good. It's not the same actors, because, you know, they're older now.' You wouldn't be able to better the game, so you'd just be in a losing situation."

We're not sure what Sandberg did to deserve death threats for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The movie was undeniably mediocre, but there was nothing overtly offensive about the project. At that point, Zachary Levi hadn't gone on any bizarre social media rants, and Rachel Zegler had yet to upset Snow White fans. 

Levi isn't expected to reprise his role as Shazam in DC Studios' DCU. The door has been left open for Dwayne Johnson to return as Black Adam, though we don't anticipate that happening either. As for Until Dawn, it arrives in theaters this weekend. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/24/2025, 9:12 AM
doubt it, noboby even watched that piece of sh1t
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/24/2025, 9:12 AM
Anyone acting in this way and sending death threats is a complete moron. It doesn't matter how bad the movie was, it doesn't warrant that
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/24/2025, 9:13 AM
Totally understandable, shit was trash.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/24/2025, 9:14 AM
I blame snow white for this movie's failure.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/24/2025, 9:15 AM
Poor film but death threats? Some people need to get a grip.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/24/2025, 9:16 AM
At this point, assume everyone with even a tiny bit of fame is getting death threats.

If you're getting death threats, you've made it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/24/2025, 9:16 AM
I liked the first one, the second was literal dog water
mountainman
mountainman - 4/24/2025, 9:17 AM
Most likely these threats came from paid bot accounts and campaign was organized by WB execs.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/24/2025, 9:19 AM
Defo from SynderCucks 😮‍💨

Or maybe they were from Levi after the movie got panned to Sh!t 😭
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/24/2025, 9:19 AM
Imagine building up a movie franchise of a storied comic book character after a successful debut film, and, in your sequel film, you purposefully skip the opportunity to have said storied comic book character go head to head against his arch-rival, and you instead give that arch-rival his own film, and in the arch-rival's own film, the end-credit has a clip of your arch-rival meeting up with Superman. And in the sequel film of said storied comic book character, the script has him fight a trio of women led by an old lady. You cannot make this stuff up.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/24/2025, 9:23 AM
@GeneralZod - User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/24/2025, 9:20 AM
Psychopaths
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/24/2025, 9:22 AM
Some geeks need something to live for besides pop culture. Absolutely pathetic.
grif
grif - 4/24/2025, 9:22 AM
all from wb after its failure no doubt
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/24/2025, 9:25 AM
@grif - WB made good on those threats. No way we see this Shazam again.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/24/2025, 9:26 AM
Shazam is a good movie but fury of the gods was just a complete waste of time. Helen Mirren & Lucy Lu deserved much better but they only did the movie to please their kids and grandkids I suppose. Such a flat sequel.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/24/2025, 9:35 AM
Don’t buy this at all
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/24/2025, 9:37 AM
OK own up, which one of yous sent them?

