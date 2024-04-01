SHAZAM! Star Believes Franchise Will Likely Only Continue If It's "With A BLACK ADAM Thing"

SHAZAM! Star Believes Franchise Will Likely Only Continue If It's &quot;With A BLACK ADAM Thing&quot; SHAZAM! Star Believes Franchise Will Likely Only Continue If It's &quot;With A BLACK ADAM Thing&quot;

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Jack Dylan Grazer has addressed the franchise's future after the sequel bombed last year and is convinced that Shazam will only return if it's alongside The Rock's Black Adam.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2024 04:04 AM EST
Source: CBR

Jack Dylan Grazer played Freddy Freeman in 2019's Shazam! and took on an even bigger role in last year's Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The first movie was a critical and commercial hit, but the sequel fell short on both fronts and kicked off what proved to be a disastrous final year for the DC Extended Universe in theaters. Even Black Adam, a movie deemed a "flop" by some, managed to outperform it in 2022.

Grazer recently spoke with CBR and admitted that he doesn't expect the Shazam! franchise to continue. 

"I don't know, man. I don't want to steal the thunder from [my new series] Spiderwick [Chronicles], but I will say probably not," he said of a possible third movie to conclude the trilogy. "I don't know if there was an article that [director] David Sandberg posted, he said, 'I will never make another superhero movie again.' Because I guess Shazam! 2 tanked."

"I liked it. I thought it was a good movie. I liked it, but box office was like, 'Suck this.' Whatever," Grazer continued. "If it happens, it happens, and I think that if it does happen - and who's to say that my word has any authority - but if it does happen, it will probably be from a Black Adam thing. Black Adam will invite Shazam into that world."

That might have happened once upon a time, but even Dwayne Johnson found himself sidelined when DC Studios was formed. Of course, the actor and pro wrestler never had any intention of sharing the screen with Zachary Levi's Big Red Cheese!

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," The Rock said of his DCEU departure early last year. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens."

We're sure new versions of both characters will eventually make an appearance in the DCU, though James Gunn doesn't appear to be in any rush. Creature Commandos is coming later this year and SUPERMAN in 2025, but beyond that, DC Studios is very much taking its time with future projects. 

Check out the full interview with Grazer in the player below.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS And ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Dominate The 44th Razzie Nominations
Related:

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS And ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Dominate The 44th Razzie Nominations
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Director David F. Sandberg To Helm UNTIL DAWN Video Game Adaptation
Recommended For You:

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Director David F. Sandberg To Helm UNTIL DAWN Video Game Adaptation
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PantherKing
PantherKing - 4/1/2024, 4:29 AM
April fools eh…
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/1/2024, 4:31 AM
He was a great Freddy Freeman and the best part about both movies, neither of which were bad with the first actually being really good.

But if WB were smart, and they’re not, but if they were, they’d segue Shazam to animation, as the character and his goofy loving world was always going to be a harder sell in live-action but could really thrive with benefits that comes along with animation.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/1/2024, 4:47 AM
I finally caught up with the second one and it was worse than I thought. I liked the first one and even though I had no interest seeing the second one unless it was for free and I was doing nothing else and had nothing else to watch (which finally happened) I didn't think it was gonna be BAD bad, but it kinda did go that way. I wanted it to be good, but it really was quite dreadful. Maybe not Madame Web dreadful, but not as watchable as I thought it would be.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder