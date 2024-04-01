SHAZAM! Star Believes Franchise Will Likely Only Continue If It's "With A BLACK ADAM Thing"

Jack Dylan Grazer played Freddy Freeman in 2019's Shazam! and took on an even bigger role in last year's Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The first movie was a critical and commercial hit, but the sequel fell short on both fronts and kicked off what proved to be a disastrous final year for the DC Extended Universe in theaters. Even Black Adam, a movie deemed a "flop" by some, managed to outperform it in 2022.

Grazer recently spoke with CBR and admitted that he doesn't expect the Shazam! franchise to continue.

"I don't know, man. I don't want to steal the thunder from [my new series] Spiderwick [Chronicles], but I will say probably not," he said of a possible third movie to conclude the trilogy. "I don't know if there was an article that [director] David Sandberg posted, he said, 'I will never make another superhero movie again.' Because I guess Shazam! 2 tanked."

"I liked it. I thought it was a good movie. I liked it, but box office was like, 'Suck this.' Whatever," Grazer continued. "If it happens, it happens, and I think that if it does happen - and who's to say that my word has any authority - but if it does happen, it will probably be from a Black Adam thing. Black Adam will invite Shazam into that world."

That might have happened once upon a time, but even Dwayne Johnson found himself sidelined when DC Studios was formed. Of course, the actor and pro wrestler never had any intention of sharing the screen with Zachary Levi's Big Red Cheese!

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," The Rock said of his DCEU departure early last year. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens."

We're sure new versions of both characters will eventually make an appearance in the DCU, though James Gunn doesn't appear to be in any rush. Creature Commandos is coming later this year and SUPERMAN in 2025, but beyond that, DC Studios is very much taking its time with future projects.

Check out the full interview with Grazer in the player below.