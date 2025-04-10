SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS STAR Grace Caroline Currey Vs. Killer Dogs In A BREED APART Red Band Trailer

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS STAR Grace Caroline Currey Vs. Killer Dogs In A BREED APART Red Band Trailer

A loose remake of legendary horror director Wes Craven's The Breed is on the way, and the first red-band trailer featuring social media influencers facing rabid dogs is now online...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Late A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last House on the Left and Scream director Wes Craven was responsible for some of the most iconic movies, characters and moments in horror cinema, but he was also behind his share of duds, and one of 'em is getting a (very) loose remake.

Craven didn't actually direct 2006's The Breed, but he was a producer on the film, and recruited his A New Nightmare assistant director Nick Mastandrea to helm. The movie was not well-received (to say the least), so it was generally assumed that a remake could only be an improvement.

The original movie focused on two brothers and their friends travelling to an island cabin they inherited from their recently deceased uncle for a relaxing weekend getaway. The group is then besieged by genetically enhanced dogs bred to kill via an abandoned training facility on the Island. A Breed Apart - which is also the title of a 1984 drama starring Rutger Hauer - retains the basic premise for a meta retelling about social media influencers facing off against killer canines.

The movie clearly isn't taking itself even moderately seriously, but after watching the teaser for this microbudget horror comedy, one has to wonder why three relatively accomplished actresses such as Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner and Hayden Panettiere agreed to sign on!

Check out the trailer for yourselves below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Currey and Gardener played the leads in Lionsgate’s adventure thriller, Fall, which follows two daredevil climbers, Becky (Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), who decide to scale the B67 TV tower - before getting stuck right at the top. Currey also played Mary Marvel/Mary Bromfield in superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but is unlikely to reprise the role after the advent of the new DCU.

A hilariously harrowing tale of terror. When Violet (Grace Caroline Currey) accepts an invite to a private island with some of the world’s most famous social influencers, she expects a weekend of unrivaled viral opportunity. She soon becomes part of her own horrific reality show when the guests are pitted against each other to capture the island's legendary man-eating dogs before they become victims of the monstrous canines.

The movie also stars Riele Downs, Zak Steiner, Page Kennedy, Joey Bragg, and Troy Gentile. Lionsgate will release A Breed Apart in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 16th, 2025.

CARRIE: Summer H. Howell Lands Title Role In Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adaptation
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS STAR Grace Caroline Currey To Lead Remake Of Wes Craven's THE BREED
EarlChai
EarlChai - 4/10/2025, 6:59 AM
Good grief, I could have photoshopped a better poster when I was 16. At least add some drop shadows!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/10/2025, 7:07 AM
I Wonder what kind of a Woman she could play in the new DCU.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 7:10 AM
@ObserverIO - Not right now matey. This is definitely not the time.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 7:08 AM
Poor Grace.

You are forever tied to one of the worst DC movies ever made, and now that’s become your title.

To make matters worse, you are being reintroduced with one of the worst-designed posters ever made.

I can't even bring myself to watch the trailer.

For [frick]s sake!
Skestra
Skestra - 4/10/2025, 7:37 AM
I think I owe it to Grave Caroline Curry to see this movie. But only for her and only her.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/10/2025, 7:41 AM
Looks fun can’t peopel social media of course those idiots will make mistakes surprise women don’t make them still hate how first breed movie end three people against one dog on small boat action looks good with some funny moments maybe looks fun watch don’t call it entertainment for nothing
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/10/2025, 7:44 AM
@dragon316 - probably same reason Sylvester stalone agree do death race 2000 low budget movie director roger corman for paycheck only reason they signed on to do it all I can think of I see more of Sam Jackson and will ferrrell in tv commercials for paycheck

View Recorder