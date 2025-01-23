James Gunn Addresses Clayface's DCU Status After His Apparent Death In CREATURE COMMANDOS

DC Studios' James Gunn has revealed whether Clayface really died in Creature Commandos ahead of the villain taking centre stage in a solo movie next year. He's also talked more about Victor Frankenstein.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2025 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

In Creature Commandos, Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein squared off with Clayface, and the former seemingly killed the shapeshifter after electrocuting him.

Clayface's remains were still splattered across the room when Amanda Waller showed up and he looked very dead. However, Creature Commandos was produced before James Gunn greenlit Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie - set for release on September 11, 2026 - and that now complicates things somewhat.

There have been multiple versions of the villain and Gunn has set the record straight by suggesting Clayface managed to survive that run-in with his fellow monster. 

"The reports of Clayface’s death have been greatly exaggerated," he told a fan on social media. "He is quite mushy though." 

The Clayface we met was a bit of a creep (who seemed to take great delight in talking about Amazons being lesbians). We're not sure how much of that personality will make it into Flanagan's version and would still bet on the DCU having more than one Clayface. Alternatively, the movie could be set several years before this clash took place. 

Gunn has also made a case for why he believes Victor Frankenstein, the creator of Eric and The Bride, is considerably worse than his "son." 

"As I’ve said before, Victor’s a piece of shit. Not only [because] of his abuse of the Bride, but also, um, bringing folks back from the dead (not to mention his betrayal of his family)," the DC Studios co-CEO explained. "Victor’s behavior has had lasting effects on the Bride’s ability to connect - it takes someone as pure as Nina for her to trust even a bit."

"I’ve been surprised anyone wouldn’t clearly see that. Victor is WORSE than Eric, who at least has the excuse of a damaged, resuscitated brain," the filmmaker added. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on these insights in the comments section below.

The reports of Clayface’s death have been greatly exaggerated. He is quite mushy though.

[image or embed]

— James Gunn (@jamesgunn.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 7:06 PM

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max. 

James Gunn Says CREATURE COMMANDOS' Maria Bakalova Was The First Actor He Recruited For The DCU - SPOILERS
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/23/2025, 5:26 AM
Creature Commandos is a thousand times greater than the ENTIRE Snyderverse
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/23/2025, 5:44 AM
@bobevanz - nice try though.
Beer85
Beer85 - 1/23/2025, 5:47 AM
@bobevanz - I managed the first episode and gave up. Not saying that I am a huge SNyderfverse either. But this felt like Gunn fanfiction by James Gunn.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/23/2025, 5:34 AM
I'm so confused as to why Creature Commandos is James Gunn's choice to start the DCU. Besides the comic fans. Which general audience member is going to watch this and think it's canon at all?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/23/2025, 6:03 AM
@SonOfAGif - my guess is he simply was already working on it before he got handed the keys to the entire DC.

Their approach is to just tell stories that don't tie into a greater narrative arc right away, so there was no reason to postpone it either
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/23/2025, 6:07 AM
"I’ve been surprised anyone wouldn’t clearly see that"

I wouldn't call it clear, but I get it now that explains it. Didn't really see it, but quite useful Gunn is explaining stuff like this on threads for folks like me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 6:22 AM
@bkmeijer1 - people can have different reads of something…

That might have been Gunn’s intention but I always took it like after Victors death at the hands of Eric , she just closed her self off a and couple that with the hatred she felt for the latter that it made her the person she was until Nina brought back some humanity in her
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/23/2025, 6:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that's how I took it as well. Either way, atleast I got the part about Nina right. And I knew quickly that unfortunately meant she was going to die
The1st
The1st - 1/23/2025, 6:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - True. I remember something similar happening as far back as BTAS, and I wasn't convinced he was done then either.
artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 1/23/2025, 6:15 AM
The more he talks the more I'm starting to believe that none of this will work. Because if,, IF, Superman isnt good, he has a built in platform to insult fans.

Russo's kept it professional and not opinions throughout CA:WS, CA:CW, A:IW, A:E. This is what made them work. Hell, Scott Derickson, Sam Raimi didnt speak on their movies or defend them before they came out. Nor did Coogler. Heck, nor did Fiege for all that matters.

Gunn is constantly talking and defending and showing ego and if MOVIE GOERS are skeptical, he can easily say "Well you arent a real fan and havent watched Creature Commandos" LOL
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/23/2025, 6:36 AM
This man cannot shut up.


For Fuccks Sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 6:54 AM
Makes sense that Clayface wouldn’t be dead since his fate felt ambiguous enough in CC…

I still would prefer the Clayface movie be Elseworlds rather then apparently set in the DCU since it would allow more freedom to craft their own version but as suggested, there could be more then one iteration in the DCU (we never got this one’s real name if I’m not mistaken).

I think Peter Safran mentioned it was taking inspiration from the Fly so it’s likely an origin film so will be interesting to see if we follow this version before he became a monster & how likable he is (probably not much if he’s a creep) because that will invest the audience.

