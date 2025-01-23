James Gunn Addresses Clayface's DCU Status After His Apparent Death In CREATURE COMMANDOS

In Creature Commandos, Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein squared off with Clayface, and the former seemingly killed the shapeshifter after electrocuting him.

Clayface's remains were still splattered across the room when Amanda Waller showed up and he looked very dead. However, Creature Commandos was produced before James Gunn greenlit Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie - set for release on September 11, 2026 - and that now complicates things somewhat.

There have been multiple versions of the villain and Gunn has set the record straight by suggesting Clayface managed to survive that run-in with his fellow monster.

"The reports of Clayface’s death have been greatly exaggerated," he told a fan on social media. "He is quite mushy though."

The Clayface we met was a bit of a creep (who seemed to take great delight in talking about Amazons being lesbians). We're not sure how much of that personality will make it into Flanagan's version and would still bet on the DCU having more than one Clayface. Alternatively, the movie could be set several years before this clash took place.

Gunn has also made a case for why he believes Victor Frankenstein, the creator of Eric and The Bride, is considerably worse than his "son."

"As I’ve said before, Victor’s a piece of shit. Not only [because] of his abuse of the Bride, but also, um, bringing folks back from the dead (not to mention his betrayal of his family)," the DC Studios co-CEO explained. "Victor’s behavior has had lasting effects on the Bride’s ability to connect - it takes someone as pure as Nina for her to trust even a bit."

"I’ve been surprised anyone wouldn’t clearly see that. Victor is WORSE than Eric, who at least has the excuse of a damaged, resuscitated brain," the filmmaker added.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.