CREATURE COMMANDOS Season Finale Spoiler Recap: Heartbreak, A Shocking Twist, And Nina's Origin Story

The season finale of Creature Commandos - titled "A Very Funny Monster" - is now streaming on Max and we finally learn Nina Mazursky's tragic origin story. It's revealed that, when she was born, her lungs were mostly outside her body. Fortunately, Nina's father was a scientist and created a machine which allowed his little girl to breathe.

It's clunky and uncomfortable and Nina's mother chooses to leave, believing they'd have been better leaving the girl to die as a baby. Nina's dad comes up with a procedure to transform her DNA and allow his daughter to breathe normally, but it goes wrong and she instead turns into the monster we've seen in the series.

Now only able to breathe underwater, Nina is mercilessly bullied in high school and eventually decides to run away and live in the sewers as her true self. Unfortunately, when she's spotted in Star City, the teenager is captured and, when her father tries to intervene, he's shot dead.

Back in the present, Task Force M infiltrates Princess Ilana Rostovic's castle in Pokolistan where they see the Princess meeting with another monstrous visitor a couple of days before. Before we learn who that is, Eric shows up and is promptly gunned down - and spat on - by The Bride before he can deliver Rick Flag Sr.'s message.

Waller, meanwhile, manages to speak to Rick who warns her that she's wrong about Ilana. Joined by John Economos, she travels to Professor Macpherson's home, finds the remains of Clayface, and figures out they've been conned by Circe.

As the Princess goes for a morning swim, The Bride tells Nina that she has to go into the water and kill her. Arming the girl with a knife, she finally admits that Nina is a monster like the rest of them and it's clear the purist Task Force M member finally feels accepted.

Just as Nina is about to deliver the killing blow, Weasel runs into the water to warn the Princess. A fight breaks out between him and Doctor Phosphorus but the distraction is enough for Ilana to spot Nina, disarm her, and repeatedly stab the monster to death. It's only then that a soldier rushes in with the order from Waller to stand down.

As Weasel is hailed a hero, The Bride confronts the Princess and the truth is revealed. It turns out that Circe wasn't lying and Ilana really will bring about World War III. She seduced Flag to get him on side and hoped that would be enough to convince him to kill the Amazon. When that didn't work, she sent one of her Knights to spy on the team and after he saw the real McPherson meet with Waller, Ilana hired Clayface - who was in the CCTV footage - to replace the expert and make A.R.G.U.S. think she'd been an imposter the whole time (protecting her plan for world domination).

With that, The Bride shoots the Princess in the head, not to stop WWIII but for her friend, Nina.

Later, the team returns to America and John takes The Bride to the "Non-Human Internment Division," a new wing of Belle Reve gifted to her as a show of gratitude from Waller. It's there she meets her new team: Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, an updated, massive G.I. Robot, Nosferata, Khalis, and The Suicide Squad's King Shark!

And yes, there's a post-credits scene.