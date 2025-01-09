CREATURE COMMANDOS Post-Credits Scene Explained (And How The Finale Sets Up Season 2) - SPOILERS

The Creature Commandos finale is utterly heartbreaking - you can read our full recap here - but there is a post-credits scene and it brings some levity to an otherwise very intense 28 minutes of television.

Earlier in the episode, titled "A Very Funny Monster," Eric Frankenstein attempts to reunite with The Bride so he can share Rick Flag Sr.'s message about the Princess. Before he can utter more than a few words, she guns him down and spits on his remains.

However, in a post-credits scene, it's revealed that Eric managed to survive his wounds. In fact, he's shacked up with another gypsy woman - seemingly the one who spied on The Bride in the two-part series premiere - and is heavily bandaged.

Eric is still obsessed with the love of his life and argues that the way she attacked him is surely just another indication that The Bride feels the same way. He then wonders what the soup is he's eating and the old woman reveals that it's made from sparrow droppings. The monster brands it "disgusting" as the scene ends.

The door is clearly open to Eric returning in a future DCU project but that's not the only way Creature Commandos' finale sets the stage for the recently announced second season.

As we reported earlier, the episode concludes with The Bride being introduced to the new Task Force M: Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, an updated, massive G.I. Robot, Nosferata, Khalis, and The Suicide Squad's King Shark. The latter is voiced here by Diedrich Bader instead of Sylvester Stallone.

You can watch the new team's debut in the player below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.