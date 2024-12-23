CREATURE COMMANDOS Has Already Been Renewed For Season 2 On Max!

We're only just beyond the halfway point of Creature Commandos season 1, but DC Studios and Max have today announced that the series will return for a second batch of episodes! Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and, based on how high it sits in the Max top 10, we can safely assume it's been a viewership hit as well.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the first DCU TV series will return to the streaming service for season 2. We're four episodes into the seven-episode debut season and the prospect of seeing more of Task Force M in action is undeniably exciting. 

James Gunn created and wrote the series and Dean Lorey (Harley Quinn) serves as showrunner. 

"We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem," Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in a joint statement. "From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings."

"Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios," they continued. "We are proud to call Max home."

Added Amy Gravitt, VP HBO and Max comedy programming, "Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation."

"Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes," said Peter Girardi, executive VP alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation. "We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters."

The DCU is home to many monsters and there are no doubt plenty more stories that can be told with Task Force M. The hope is these characters will eventually appear in live-action, of course, but if what we've seen of Creature Commandos thus far is any indication, this team is perfectly suited to R-Rated animation.

There's currently no word on when Creature Commandos season 2 will premiere but Gunn recently said he's already "pre-writing" his next DCU project.

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first four episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/23/2024, 1:23 PM
Man that animated section of him in the intro is just too pretentious. I hope he drops it in season 2.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/23/2024, 1:51 PM
@FrankenDad - It was done by the animators without Gunn knowing tbf.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/23/2024, 1:59 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - Did not know that, honestly. Still wish they’d pull it off if there, or at least save it for the end credits.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/23/2024, 1:24 PM
It’s decent Gunn fare. Frankenstein and GI are standouts. Really dig those two
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/23/2024, 1:34 PM
Haven't seen it yet but I heard it's good, So what with this and the Superman teaser trailer it looks like DC Studios is off to a promising start.

User Comment Image User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 12/23/2024, 1:35 PM
Well that didn't take long
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/23/2024, 1:37 PM
Max only renews the trash DC shows so that's how you know it's bad.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 1:38 PM
Wait , I thought no one was watching this show according some people on here…

Such a [frick]ing bunch of idiots.

Anyway , I’m liking the show so far so hope the next 3 episodes wrap it up well!!.

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 12/23/2024, 1:41 PM
That’s true, DC on max always delivers
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 12/23/2024, 2:07 PM
You mean to tell me the CEO of DC Studios greenlit a second season of his own show? Color me shocked.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 12/23/2024, 2:10 PM
When you’re the co-head of the studio, of course your show is getting renewed.

View Recorder