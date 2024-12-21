SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Rumor He Fired VFX Team And Reveals Hidden Cameo In Trailer

Superman writer and director James Gunn has to be positively buzzing following the response to the movie's first teaser trailer. Between this and Creature Commandos, December has got DC Studios' new DCU off to an undeniably strong start.

While we're sure Gunn is planning to take some time off over the holidays, he recently took to social media to once again answer all manner of queries from DC fans.

The filmmaker started by confirming that The Engineer appears in the first Superman trailer, though you'd be forgiven for having missed that on a first viewing.

Gunn often gets asked the most random questions on platforms like Threads, including whether one particularly memorable scene from the teaser featured David Corenswet's real hair.

He also shared some insights into another uniquely shot moment featuring the Man of Tomorrow.

Later, Gunn commented again on Superman's runtime, his key source of inspiration for Krypto's portrayal, and shrugged off a question about what designation the DCU's Earth will be given.

As you might expect, the DC Studios co-CEO is also pretty happy with the response this week's trailer has received thus far.

Never one to let bogus rumours float around for too long, Gunn has set the record straight on Jeff Sneider's claims that he fired the majority of Superman's VFX team.

The reporter is nothing if not opinionated and some make the mistake of passing on his comments as fact (take what he recently said about Robert Pattinson's Batman joining the DCU, for example). In this instance, though, you can see why Gunn felt the need to chime in.

Finally, Gunn confirmed that he's already hard at work "pre-writing" his next DCU project. We don't know what that is - or even if it's among the projects already announced - but he's clearly keeping busy.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.