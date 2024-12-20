SUPERMAN Trailer Breaks Record As New 4K Stills Highlight Mister Terrific, Ultraman, And More - UPDATE

It looks like the Superman trailer is breaking viewership records for Warner Bros. and DC, a good start for the first DCU movie. We also have 4K screenshots featuring Lex Luthor, Mister Terrific, and more.

UPDATE: James Gunn has just shared the following on X, confirming that the Superman trailer has blown away all DC and Warner Bros. records. 

It's been a little over 24 hours since the first Superman trailer swooped online and it's still dominating the news cycle. DC Studios has to be happy with the response and it now looks like the DCU may indeed be able to wash away the bad taste left by the DCEU. 

Today, box office analyst Luiz Fernando has crunched the numbers and concluded that the Superman teaser is the biggest 24-hour debut for a DC trailer on a single YouTube channel since the pandemic. 

While Warner Bros. has yet to issue an official press release (that could drop later today or over the weekend), on the DC channel alone, it's racked up 22.6 million views.

However, when X is taken into account - and this is based on the accounts belonging to Warner Bros. Pictures, James Gunn, and Superman - it may be the biggest debut for any Warner Bros. trailer ever across all platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have yet to be counted. 

The number above doesn't include overseas accounts and channels so we'd bet on this being the biggest DC trailer debut in history. While we wait for official numbers - and those are bound to be much higher - it's clear now that there is a very real interest in the DCU and Superman

In related news, we told you earlier that a different version of the Superman trailer is currently playing in theaters before Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

There are only a couple of additional shots of Lex Luthor, The Engineer, Ultraman, and Mister Terrific but we now have 4K screenshots of those previously leaked scenes.

Interestingly, we see that Mister Terrific's mask is broken into two pieces above and beneath his mouth. That's a practical change and the character looks great here; we're still waiting for a proper look at Luthor's minions, though. 

"I love Mister Terrific," Gunn was recently quoted as saying. "These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They’re not just cameos, these are the characters. They’re supporting cast, but Mister Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

thebamf
thebamf - 12/20/2024, 11:13 AM
As it should. It was a fantastic trailer.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/20/2024, 6:39 PM
Gunn-lovers don’t give a [frick]. It don’t matter. It can be oversaturated dog shit, they are ride or die. Almost gotta respect it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/20/2024, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 1:08 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - you have bad tastes
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/20/2024, 2:05 PM
@bobevanz - People can have a difference of taste. I'm just not sold on any of this movie yet, hopefully they can do a better job swaying me in the future
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/20/2024, 6:16 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I agree. Not wowed.

I think the casting looks good, and maybe the performances will be too, but I'm worried about the inclusion of too much. Especially when establishing a new iteration of Superman... Mainly my reservations are with Gunn. I think his writing/Directing (from what I have seen) lacks maturity.
I think the reliance on the John Williams score is cheap and unoriginal. Starting over should mean everything, including score. Lastly, I cannot stand the super suit...

All in all, I am skeptical. I hope for the best, but I am preparing for the worst.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/20/2024, 6:27 PM
@bobevanz - he is a f@cking avocado! He's goddamn delicious!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 11:16 AM
they gave superman the yamcha treatment
User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 12/20/2024, 11:16 AM
Can we talk about the face in the clouds right at the end?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 2:34 PM
@theBlackSquare - pics. Did you take your meds?
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/20/2024, 2:44 PM
@theBlackSquare - i thought i was the only one. Theres a face in the clouds with 3 eyes.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 6:43 PM
@BeNice123 - galactus cross over
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 11:17 AM
No shit, they marketed the teaser like it was running up to the opening weekend of the actual movie 😅
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 1:09 PM
@BraveNewClunge - it's okay if Marvel does it 🥴
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 1:16 PM
@bobevanz - name the times when marvel held a press event for a teaser trailer on a Monday then followed that up by releasing a teaser trailer to the teaser trailer that was to be released on the Thursday.😮‍💨🤔

I know you're desperate to go at me because I won't join you in deepthroating james gun but chill out sir! 🍆💦👀
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 6:51 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Stand strong brother. The Gunn shills are out in full force.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 7:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - 😅 they will not break me sir!!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 12/20/2024, 11:21 AM
I am so excited for the film, but felt like this would have been a better final trailer. As a first trailer I'd have liked it to show Superman being heroic. Maybe even something similar to the first MOS trailer (and I'm not a big Snyder fan). Then later you show the conflict, him having to overcome.

Just my opinion, and no doubt the movie will have plenty of these moments.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 11:31 AM
@Itwasme - I liked the trailer but didn’t love it.

However my favorite moment was probably the shot of him being heroic by saving the little girl

User Comment Image
Itwasme
Itwasme - 12/20/2024, 11:57 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that is a good moment, though I feel like Krypto got the best hero moment.

This trailer does a good job of highlighting the other heros, but they could have focused on Supes more IMO.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 12:16 PM
@Itwasme - fair enough I guess

It feels very focused on Clark still but I guess showing more heroic moments would have been nice
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 11:24 AM
s it me or “Ultraman” look like a mix of Black Noir and a Parademon with those Goggles?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , Terrific looks great!!.

Also glad to see how well the trailer did since there’s definitely a lot of buzz around it on social media (mainly positive from what’ve seen) so that’s superb to see too.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/20/2024, 6:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Just today I read that he is like a doppelganger of Black Boir. Nothing close to the Parademons.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 6:31 PM
@NinnesMBC - it’s really only the goggles where I can see the Parademons
SuperCat
SuperCat - 12/20/2024, 11:30 AM
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 12/20/2024, 11:42 AM
@SuperCat - I freaking love this LOL
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/20/2024, 12:56 PM
@SuperCat - This is fantastic. Hahaha.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/20/2024, 1:14 PM
@SuperCat - lmfao. thank you for this.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 2:35 PM
@SuperCat - we don't deserve you buddy. Amazing.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/20/2024, 6:30 PM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 6:52 PM
@SuperCat - He looks so much better in this costume too 😂
mck13
mck13 - 12/20/2024, 11:46 AM
Looks like a BIG BUDGET CW SHOW!!!
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/20/2024, 2:40 PM
@mck13 - facts
GameOn
GameOn - 12/20/2024, 12:02 PM
Maybe we didn’t get a good enough angle, but I swear to god if Mr Terrific doesn’t have FAIRPLAY on his jacket…
RolandD
RolandD - 12/20/2024, 12:50 PM
@GameOn - It’s on there. It was visible in some of the set photos that popped up over the summer.
User Comment Image
GameOn
GameOn - 12/20/2024, 12:57 PM
@RolandD - Thanks for the confirmation, couldn’t make it out in the trailer
RolandD
RolandD - 12/20/2024, 1:07 PM
@GameOn - Sure. I remembered it from when those photos came out because his costume looks like it came right out of the comic books.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/20/2024, 2:13 PM
@RolandD - Was that from set photo article 57 or 224?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/20/2024, 12:08 PM
Its krayze how the Snyderbros are severely hating on this trailer! I mean I liked some of the Snyder stuff but he so much more about style over substance where i think with Gunn we're finally gonna get some substance. Loving his Creature Commandos so far!
groundrunner15
groundrunner15 - 12/20/2024, 12:09 PM
Wow, I really love the details on Mr. Terrific's mask. Some really great problem-solving with bringing the hard edges going directly to his lips. One of those things that always looks good on the page, but can be difficult to translate
