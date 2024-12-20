SUPERMAN Leaked Footage Reveals New Look At The Engineer And Ultraman; James Gunn Talks Post-Credits Plans

The first teaser trailer for Superman has dominated the news cycle today but we're not finished yet. The sneak peek is currently playing in theaters before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and includes scenes not featured in the version released online.

Among them is an imposing shot of Mister Terrific and another showing Lex Luthor (wearing sunglasses) flanked by Ultraman and The Engineer. The latter two characters made a blink-and-you'd-miss-it appearance in the online trailer so we're hoping to get a clearer shot of them soon.

While the Superman trailer isn't playing in front of a major new Warner Bros. title, this is a fun reward for fans who head to their local multiplexes this weekend.

It's also easy to imagine it being something DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn pushed for; after all, there may be other variants of the teaser out there!

At the recent press event for Superman, Gunn was asked whether the first DCU movie will include a post-credits scene. "If you look at my credits scenes on the Marvel movies, the one time I f***ed myself was when I put Adam Warlock in because then I'm like, 'Oh sh*t, now I gotta put Adam Warlock in the next movie; which actually was a pain in the ass," he explained.

"So, I'm not gonna set up whole universes with end credits scenes," the filmmaker continued. "I love giving audiences who sit through all of the credits end credits scenes but I'd rather it be something that's fun for fans and not necessarily, 'Hey, we're setting up the whole next part of the universe!'"

It's a fair point, though we'd be a little shocked if Superman doesn't do something to set the stage for either Lanterns or Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Check out that new footage from the Superman trailer playing in theaters in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.