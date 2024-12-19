SUPERMAN Trailer Will Make You Believe A Man Can Fly As We Meet New Heroes, Villains, And Krypto!

It's hard to remember the last time there was a trailer as highly anticipated as our first look at DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman. Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home come to mind, of course, but today isn't about the MCU; it's the DCU's time to shine.

The teaser is packed full of major reveals, though the fact it kicks off with a beaten and bloodied Man of Steel is bound to be a major talking point. Fortunately, Krypto arrives to save the day before we catch sight of several other key characters.

Among them are Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawgirl, Metamorpho (at last!), and Mister Terrific. Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, looks suitably formidable and threatening as Lex Luthor, while the mysterious glowing orb from the first-look image also makes its return here.

There's time for romance too as Clark Kent and Lois Lane (and Superman and Lois) are shown getting close, and the moment they fly through the sky together is like a comic book cover come to life. Overall, it's a chill-inducing sneak peek.

Earlier this week, Gunn explained that Superman "[starts] the middle of the action" and confirmed, "Lois and Clark already know each other." The filmmaker added, "Lex hates Superman’s guts from the beginning, although they don’t know each other personally. So we start right in the middle of the action. It takes place over a short amount of time."

Asked how he approached Clark Kent and Lois Lane's dynamic, Gunn teased, "The relationship between David and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don’t think we’ve seen in – I hate to say stuff like this – but I don’t think it’s something we’ve ever seen any superhero movie ever."

"It’s a complicated relationship and we really get into it and there’s long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate and what it would be like for a person who’s this incredibly intelligent, strong-headed, stubborn, skeptical journalist, to have a relationship with someone who can lift a skyscraper," he concluded before refusing to reveal whether Lois knows Clark is Superman.

Watch the first Superman teaser trailer below and check back here later for our breakdown and a closer look at the action courtesy of some 4K screenshots.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.