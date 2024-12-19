SUPERMAN Trailer Will Make You Believe A Man Can Fly As We Meet New Heroes, Villains, And Krypto!

SUPERMAN Trailer Will Make You Believe A Man Can Fly As We Meet New Heroes, Villains, And Krypto!

DC Studios has finally released the first teaser trailer for James Gunn's Superman and, if you're still not sold on the new DCU, something tells us you will be after witnessing the Man of Steel's return...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It's hard to remember the last time there was a trailer as highly anticipated as our first look at DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman. Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home come to mind, of course, but today isn't about the MCU; it's the DCU's time to shine.

The teaser is packed full of major reveals, though the fact it kicks off with a beaten and bloodied Man of Steel is bound to be a major talking point. Fortunately, Krypto arrives to save the day before we catch sight of several other key characters. 

Among them are Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawgirl, Metamorpho (at last!), and Mister Terrific. Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, looks suitably formidable and threatening as Lex Luthor, while the mysterious glowing orb from the first-look image also makes its return here. 

There's time for romance too as Clark Kent and Lois Lane (and Superman and Lois) are shown getting close, and the moment they fly through the sky together is like a comic book cover come to life. Overall, it's a chill-inducing sneak peek. 

Earlier this week, Gunn explained that Superman "[starts] the middle of the action" and confirmed, "Lois and Clark already know each other." The filmmaker added, "Lex hates Superman’s guts from the beginning, although they don’t know each other personally. So we start right in the middle of the action. It takes place over a short amount of time."

Asked how he approached Clark Kent and Lois Lane's dynamic, Gunn teased, "The relationship between David and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don’t think we’ve seen in – I hate to say stuff like this – but I don’t think it’s something we’ve ever seen any superhero movie ever."

"It’s a complicated relationship and we really get into it and there’s long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate and what it would be like for a person who’s this incredibly intelligent, strong-headed, stubborn, skeptical journalist, to have a relationship with someone who can lift a skyscraper," he concluded before refusing to reveal whether Lois knows Clark is Superman.

Watch the first Superman teaser trailer below and check back here later for our breakdown and a closer look at the action courtesy of some 4K screenshots. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Reveals His Perry White Look Ahead Of Today's Long-Awaited Trailer Debut
Related:

SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Reveals His Perry White Look Ahead Of Today's Long-Awaited Trailer Debut
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That Tomorrow's Trailer Will Feature (Mostly) New Footage
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That Tomorrow's Trailer Will Feature (Mostly) New Footage

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3 4 5
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 8:58 AM
in name of all comicbooknews.com i want to thank Gunn for making a Superman that understand america, no swaped roles, no diversity quots, just plain american superman, GUNN YOU ARE AMAZING!!! i want to thank the visionary666 for being absent and orthodox please check https://sffgazette.com/ for more news on superman and maybe click and ad or two
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/19/2024, 9:00 AM
@Malatrova15 - This is the most coherent I have ever seen you write.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 12/19/2024, 9:07 AM
@Malatrova15 - you saw one small clip
v1101011
v1101011 - 12/19/2024, 9:08 AM
@Malatrova15 - Clearly, you haven't seen who Wendell Pierce is playing. Go look. I'll be here waiting to laugh at you. "Understand America". You jackalopes are so soft, it's embarrassing.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:09 AM
@tluciotti74 - but i already talked in name of the whole site , i cant just push back my statement.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:11 AM
@v1101011 - no idea who this wendell guy is, but Jackalopes are thoug as nails buddy, try to catch in british columbia i dare you.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:14 AM
@HammerLegFoot - i wrote like this i all the articles that treat america whit respect , and in articles about Sabra and his main role in Captain America : New World Order.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/19/2024, 9:16 AM
Here's the full theme
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:23 AM
@bobevanz - oh i get it ...electric guitars are modern and edgy ....this Gunn guy is a genius , more creative than Spielberg
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/19/2024, 9:25 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Yes.
This is scaring me.
@Malatrova15 - Are you ok? Johnathan Majors? Pablo Lyle? Have you redeemed the coupon???
calgarybean
calgarybean - 12/19/2024, 9:26 AM
@Malatrova15 - nice word salad. 🥗

There are flipped roles in this, look at Gunn’s movies and you’ll see he is no stranger to making inclusive movies that are great.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:28 AM
@calgarybean - inclusive and great in the same sentence lol.....and last time i checked salad where healthy and amazing.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:31 AM
@Feralwookiee - if the make a wish foundation is for real then i have faith that at the very least Majors is in this as Store client that cant breathe #2 , this trailer really made me cry Tears of rage, tears of grief
Why must I always be the thief?
Come to me now, you know we're so alone
And life is brief
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:33 AM
@lvcl - i heard there is a part where that big dragon raises from the dust and Superman says ..."is behind me rigth?" .....that alone tells me this is gonna be Georges Melie tier , so do not fret.
lvcl
lvcl - 12/19/2024, 9:34 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Well, I'm still the same, the final episode of Lois & Superman made me more excited.

Hawkgirl, Green Lantern and Mr Terrific do appear, which is a plus if they are treated in the film respecting the original resource.

What I missed in the trailer is some dialogue or intelligent phrase, but none of the characters speak, not even a voice-over, this will be reflected in the film, just like in Suicide Squad, where there is a lot of shooting, explosions and fight and death scenes, but when they speak, they screw up, since they don't have much to say.

I hope the best conversations are not the ones they have with the dog Krypto.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/19/2024, 9:36 AM
@v1101011 - 🤣🤣🤣
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/19/2024, 8:59 AM
CHILLS
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/19/2024, 8:59 AM
Superman The Movie made me believe a man could fly.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:02 AM
@marvel72 - thats ok , but dont try it .
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/19/2024, 9:00 AM
Yep, it's Gunn-directed, dunno how else to put it.

You can tell the same guy behind The Suicide Squad directed this movie.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/19/2024, 9:02 AM
Again, The Daily Planet is literally perfect.

That Clark Kent broccoli look f*cking sucks tho.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:04 AM
@Doomsday8888 - there are design elements I dig, like the DP and Lexcorp. Almost everything else I hate.
v1101011
v1101011 - 12/19/2024, 9:16 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Seriously. The hair has me concerned that he might start popping off about "rizz".
hova26
hova26 - 12/19/2024, 9:00 AM
This was a pretty good teaser
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/19/2024, 9:17 AM
@hova26 - thats how i feel. wasn't blown away, wasn't let down either. LOVED the guitar to begin. I have hopes for this movie being great.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 12/19/2024, 9:00 AM
Now I have to explain to my coworker why I'm crying on my desk. "Goosebumps" doesn't even begin to describe it.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:00 AM
Hmmm.......

I... Didn't hate it...

Fillion looks absolutely [frick]ing ridiculous... But everything else was....

Hm...

It's starting to set in... The reality........ Did Gunn [frick] this up? I really don't know about that trailer....

[frick]...
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/19/2024, 9:02 AM
@TheVandalore - Fillion does look absolutely ridiculous. When I first saw him in the set photos I was hoping it would look better on screen. I mean I guess thats the look they are going for.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:02 AM
My pre teaser release hype is dying down.... And I'm realizing that teaser was kinda.... Not good.

Superman Returns teaser was a million times better. Man of Steel too...... [frick]...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/19/2024, 9:04 AM
@TheVandalore - "It's starting to set in... The reality........ Did Gunn [frick] this up? I really don't know about that trailer...."

It will all depend on how the general audience feels about it. Most of us here are going to be there opening weekend; regardless of how we feel about the trailers. The majority of moviegoers however is a different story. If this trailer didn't land with them; the movie could be dead on arrival.
IvanBadski
IvanBadski - 12/19/2024, 9:04 AM
@TheVandalore - i know, i wanted to love it, but something feels off.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:06 AM
@TheJok3r - I'll be there opening night based on principal. Superman was my favorite character for most of my life, and was my moral compass for the majority of my childhood. So I'm always in the business of Hope, when it comes to my boy from Smallville. But.... I just.... Personally, didn't like that. Even the tone felt.... Not right.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:08 AM
@IvanBadski - I was absolutely ready to love it. I'm afraid to rewatch it because I don't wanna find more to hate about it, but I feel I will.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/19/2024, 9:09 AM
@TheVandalore - Before he was announced as the head of DC; Gunn said something along the lines of not wanting to make a Superman movie because he didn't feel that he was a good fit for one. I can definitely see what he meant after watching this.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:11 AM
@TheJok3r - yep. Same here.

I'm not like ready to walk away from the movie. But this did nothing to build my hope. If anything it lessened my optimism.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 9:13 AM
@TheJok3r - he was fit for the paycheck afterall
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 12/19/2024, 9:15 AM
@TheVandalore - I look at it like this: After going through Snyder's dark version of DC for so long, I'm so thrilled to finally get a Superman movie that looks bright, full of hope, and just captures the tone so perfectly.

Any design decisions are simply cosmetic. What's important is we are clearly getting the DCU that we were begging for during Snyder's run.

It might sound weird to say it, but it feels more in line with the Superman animated series, but in live action. Sunny skies. A little camp. More faithful characters. I mean, Lex looks like Lex. He doesn't look horribly miscast.

I don't know. I'm thrilled by this, personally.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/19/2024, 9:18 AM
@TheVandalore - looked great as a TEASER TRAILER to me, but to each their own. I'm usually hard to impress
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:22 AM
@CorndogBurglar - I definitely see where you are coming from. And hey, maybe it's just the teaser itself I didn't care for and the movie itself will be phenomenal. I really do hope that's the case.

I'm just very bias. I hold very stubborn beliefs in how a Superman project should be made, and I haven't really seen it brought to life yet. I'm waiting for someone to bring back the magic Christopher Reeve and Dick Donner showed me as a kid that made me believe a man could fly and anything was possible. I wanna cry at a brilliant Superman movie because I know it has the potential to.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 9:24 AM
@bobevanz - I think I did myself a disservice hyping myself up for this trailer. The Superman Returns teaser and the Man of Steel teasers were God tier. I was something like that, that we would be talking about 10... 20 years later. Nobody will ever bring up this teaser in the future.
1 2 3 4 5

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder