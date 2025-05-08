HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Opens Up On MCU Future; Comments On Trickshot, THE RAID-Inspired Season 2

HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Opens Up On MCU Future; Comments On Trickshot, THE RAID-Inspired Season 2

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has once again addressed the chances of reprising his Clint Barton role for a second season, commenting on rumours about it featuring Trickshot in a setting similar to The Raid.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2025 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Hawkeye

Multiple scoopers have claimed that Hawkeye season 2 will be heavily inspired by The Raid, with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop set to battle Barney Barton, a.k.a. Trickshot. 

Unfortunately, Jeremy Renner appeared to dismiss the notion of another season happening after revealing that Marvel Studios offered him half of what he earned for season 1 (for what would be a lengthy 9-month shoot). There's also chatter that Vision will be the final MCU TV series focusing on a character from the movies. 

Josh Horowitz recently spoke with Renner—it's unclear whether this took place before or after his comments about pay—and asked about taking a step back from the MCU. 

"I think it's more the willingness to step away from things," the actor explained. "My daughter's the priority. It's not even a choice. I'm going to be a father to my daughter. If they're going to keep shooting in London or [whatever], it's not gonna work."

Renner went on to compare the situation to when he gave up his Mission: Impossible role. Once upon a time, there was talk of him taking over the series from Tom Cruise, but the door seemingly closed on that when the Avengers: Endgame star said goodbye to William Brandt shortly after Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol's release. 

Horowitz brought up The Raid and Trickshot rumours, prompting Renner to say, "Maybe some of that's true in there, I don't know. We got into it a little bit storywise and stuff. Everyone was interested in it. I wouldn't want to say no to that. I think there's still a lot of ideas and they've got to figure a lot of things out."

"I'm always game to do it, man," he confirmed. "It's a fun world, and I love being part of it. Selfishly, I like the currency of doing it because of what it means to the kids in the foundation I run."

Asked about the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, Renner acknowledged that the former is currently in production but played coy when pushed on his possible involvement. For now, it looks like Clint might be still be enjoying a well-earned rest at home with his family.

Talking about her MCU future as Kate, Hailee Steinfeld recently said, "I’m excited about the idea of continuing to grow with a character like Kate, especially in something as huge as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You get to go back to your family; you get to go back to that little home that then becomes part of this grander picture. I love that character, and I totally understand why she is so loved."

You can watch the full interview with Renner in the player below. 

RUMOR: Marvel Had A Surprising Reason For Making Jeremy Renner A Low-ball HAWKEYE Season 2 Offer
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Had A Surprising Reason For Making Jeremy Renner A Low-ball HAWKEYE Season 2 Offer
RUMOR: HAWKEYE Season 2 Is Still Happening Without Jeremy Renner; Hailee Steinfeld Will Be The Show's Lead
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: HAWKEYE Season 2 Is Still Happening Without Jeremy Renner; Hailee Steinfeld Will Be The Show's Lead

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/8/2025, 2:14 PM
Season Two? No Pugh = No View
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/8/2025, 2:14 PM
Shooting in London do they not know about tariffs cost in Hollywood shooting out of state ?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 2:15 PM
They are 100% going to keep shooting in London.

100%.

Like the Tariffs.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/8/2025, 2:18 PM
Remember when Jeremy had that facebook like app that you could pay to chat with him
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/8/2025, 2:33 PM
Renner has always gotten the short end of the stick.

Was supposed to be the new star of MI - fizzled out
Was supposed to continue on as Hawkeye - fizzled out
Was supposed to be the new Jason Bourne - fizzled out
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/8/2025, 2:34 PM
There's not really anything interesting left to do with his character. I would like to see him once more though with Kate to get some finality
Latverian
Latverian - 5/8/2025, 2:35 PM
I'm confused. Did Renner reach a settlement with MS after that ridiculous offer they gave him in the first place?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder