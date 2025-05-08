HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Opens Up On MCU Future; Comments On Trickshot, THE RAID-Inspired Season 2

Multiple scoopers have claimed that Hawkeye season 2 will be heavily inspired by The Raid, with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop set to battle Barney Barton, a.k.a. Trickshot.

Unfortunately, Jeremy Renner appeared to dismiss the notion of another season happening after revealing that Marvel Studios offered him half of what he earned for season 1 (for what would be a lengthy 9-month shoot). There's also chatter that Vision will be the final MCU TV series focusing on a character from the movies.

Josh Horowitz recently spoke with Renner—it's unclear whether this took place before or after his comments about pay—and asked about taking a step back from the MCU.

"I think it's more the willingness to step away from things," the actor explained. "My daughter's the priority. It's not even a choice. I'm going to be a father to my daughter. If they're going to keep shooting in London or [whatever], it's not gonna work."

Renner went on to compare the situation to when he gave up his Mission: Impossible role. Once upon a time, there was talk of him taking over the series from Tom Cruise, but the door seemingly closed on that when the Avengers: Endgame star said goodbye to William Brandt shortly after Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol's release.

Horowitz brought up The Raid and Trickshot rumours, prompting Renner to say, "Maybe some of that's true in there, I don't know. We got into it a little bit storywise and stuff. Everyone was interested in it. I wouldn't want to say no to that. I think there's still a lot of ideas and they've got to figure a lot of things out."

"I'm always game to do it, man," he confirmed. "It's a fun world, and I love being part of it. Selfishly, I like the currency of doing it because of what it means to the kids in the foundation I run."

Asked about the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, Renner acknowledged that the former is currently in production but played coy when pushed on his possible involvement. For now, it looks like Clint might be still be enjoying a well-earned rest at home with his family.

Talking about her MCU future as Kate, Hailee Steinfeld recently said, "I’m excited about the idea of continuing to grow with a character like Kate, especially in something as huge as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You get to go back to your family; you get to go back to that little home that then becomes part of this grander picture. I love that character, and I totally understand why she is so loved."

