HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Excitement To Re-Team With Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova

Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh only shared a few scenes together in the Disney+ Hawkeye series, but the dynamic between their characters proved to be a highlight for many fans, and is something Steinfeld is looking forward to revisiting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line.

During an interview with Collider, the Sinners star was asked what was next for Kate Bishop in the MCU following her brief appearance at the end of The Marvels.

“Oh my gosh. See, these get me in trouble, these questions!” she joked. “I wish I could say it all. I wish I knew it all. I think one of the greatest parts about being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that you yourself are along for the ride, and this is another character that I love so, so, so much and understand. I'm so grateful that Kate is a character that is so widely loved. I, as a fan, am so excited to see where she goes and to be a part in any and every way that is in store for her.”

Steinfeld was never going to spill any tea about her (potential) return here, but she did express excitement to reunite with Pugh at some point.

“So Florence came in, and we had these scenes that were very heavy on the dialogue, and so we got right to work with the dynamic and how we could make it sort of flow as best as it could. We hit it off immediately, and we just had the best time together.”

“She’s wonderful," Steinfeld added. "I would do anything to work more with Florence, especially in the Kate and Yelena world. I think we'd have a lot of fun.”

Pugh will return as Yelena for Thunderbolts* next month and has also been confirmed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Steinfeld has not, but we have been told that another announcement is imminent. Even if their characters don't cross paths again in Doomsday, we'd say Avengers: Secret Wars is a pretty safe bet.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

