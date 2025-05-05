Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Reportedly Believes MCU Has Become "More Like Homework Than Entertainment"

A new report reveals that Marvel Studios President is aware of the problem with the Multiverse Saga's offerings, including the fact that watching MCU movies is now more akin to homework than entertainment.

By JoshWilding - May 05, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Source: The Wall Street Journal

There was a time when it seemed Marvel Studios could do no wrong, but that's changed with the Multiverse Saga. The jam-packed past few years of storytelling have seen the MCU deliver its first "Rotten" movies and a handful of box office flops. 

There have been more hits than misses, but it's all played into the "superhero fatigue" narrative some Hollywood insiders are eager to peddle. Fans, meanwhile, have expressed disappointment with many creative decisions and a general inconsistency in quality and connectivity. 

Marvel Studios is looking to right the ship, with Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts* serving as the first offerings from the post-overhaul MCU. 

After being a good soldier and agreeing to produce as much content as possible for Disney+, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is getting more hands-on and out to ensure the MCU returns to quality over quantity. 

An article from The Wall Street Journal has shared additional insights into that, revealing that Feige realised Marvel Studios had created a "no new fans club." Apparently, he "recently told his Marvel Studios colleagues that watching every new Marvel TV show [and] film had started to feel more like homework than entertainment."

As a result, "They are now moving to only 1 or 2 live-action shows per year." There's also a belief that these series will be a little more standalone, like Daredevil: Born Again, to avoid fans feeling they need to see everything on the small screen to understand what's happening on the big one. 

Earlier this year, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said, "Frankly, you know, in all honesty, there was a mandate to kind of create as much as we could for Disney+, as quickly as we could, and then there was a shift, and all of a sudden, we have to, you know, start spreading our release dates out."

"We're using that time, we're not sitting idle, it stays in the oven, you can bake certain things a little more. I think ultimately it's only going to make things better. But most of it's frankly just shrapnel from the business," the executive added. 

Marvel Studios is looking to recapture its past success with an impressive lineup of movies, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day

On streaming, we're still getting the last few series from that "quantity" era, with Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man all on the way this year. 

The biggest takeaway from this report is that Marvel Studios is aware of what's gone wrong and is setting out to do something about it. That's great news for fans.

Do you agree that the MCU has become a little too much like homework? 

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/5/2025, 8:22 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/5/2025, 8:25 AM
It's OK if he says it, but if I say it I'm a terrible hater lmao. Phase 4 and 5 was a chore. Never again. Thunderbolts is legit in my top 10 for the MCU
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/5/2025, 8:25 AM
maybe try hiring real writers that give a shit about the source material?
XelCorp
XelCorp - 5/5/2025, 8:33 AM
@harryba11zack - The source material contains characters with a lot more depth.. They will only go so far with depth because they need less of these modern day kids zoning out during these stories so that they can get more families in seat$. The more they can gloss over those things in order to get to the flashy spectacle the better.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 5/5/2025, 8:48 AM
@harryba11zack - Marvel doesn't give a shit about the source material or the characters that Kirby and Lee created. That's the problem.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 5/5/2025, 8:28 AM
Yes. Bring back the subtle references and “possibilities” of there being something shared rather then having everything seeming like it’s a direct continuation of a prior episode. That has its purpose in a particular time and place but not all the time.
I felt best drawn to shared universes when threads were a lot more vague like the early phase 1 days (Particularly Iron man 1, Incredible Hulk and a little bit of Thor 1. Iron man 2, the rest of Thor 1, The first Avenger and onward is when things rlly started to feel episodic.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 5/5/2025, 8:37 AM
@XelCorp - I also think this leaves cracks for inauthentic fanbases. Like you only have a group of people watching a solo outing of some new character because they know it exists in the same universe as a prior character they all loved., they kinda end up just meshing it all into one liking even if the new character is not all that strong/well rounded then the first. Like biased
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/5/2025, 8:31 AM
I see it more like walking into a comic store now. I can't possibly read everything, so I just prioritise what interests me or gets good reviews. I'll see about the rest later.

As for cutting back on shows, that's a good idea either way. Three movies, two live-action shows/specials and two animated shows/specials is more than enough imo.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2025, 8:31 AM
I could say “quit white you are ahead “ Kevin , but thats not the case anymore Kevin
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 5/5/2025, 8:34 AM
Welcome to summer events, ya neophytes.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/5/2025, 8:35 AM

They say all that, but will still grunt out this pandering crap:

"Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man"

What a bunch of D-list garbage.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/5/2025, 8:39 AM
@DocSpock - just curious what characters you would like to see? They’ve done iron man, captain America, Thor, spider-man etc. and most of their top tier characters. At one point, iron man wasn’t a big superhero but they struck gold with that character.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/5/2025, 8:47 AM
Then retire and let someone who cares so the job?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 8:49 AM
I can understand how it might have felt like that for more casual audiences & such but I’m personally happy doing “homework” if it’s related to something I like…

Granted , I have enjoyed the Multiverse Saga more then some it seems so it also depends on that but didn’t feel grueling to me personally.

If fans want shared universes then they will eventually get very big as the MCU has now like the comics so I think is best to adopt the mentality of picking & choosing what characters interest you or ones that you want to follow while catching up on the rest via some other ways.

In regards to the shows , welcome to the OG Marvel Television era again from the sounds of it being more standalone & such…

User Comment Image

Greedily as a fan I would want more then 1 of 2 shows but I also understand them scaling back in that area so they can really put their all into those aswell.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/5/2025, 8:50 AM
@KevinFeige -
User Comment Image

But scaling back now is too little too late. The damage is done. The MCU continuity is top heavy like Sidney Sweeney, you can't make the MCU do a ballet on ice anymore the bitch'll fall over.

The one solution is to reboot. Lubricate with Secret Wars and reboot that puckered-up ass but HARD!

